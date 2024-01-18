A courtroom sketch shows former Donald Trump being admonished by Judge Lewis Kaplan, in Federal Court, on Wednesday, January 17 Elizabeth Williams/AP)

Donald Trump attended the second day of trial in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case him yesterday, and the former president and his legal team had several tense interactions with Judge Lewis Kaplan.

At one point, the judge threatened to kick Trump out of court: Kaplan warned Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he’s disruptive following a complaint from Carroll’s lawyer that Trump could be heard making comments during testimony.

Carroll lawyer Shawn Crowley said that Trump could be heard commenting, saying things like, "It is a witch hunt" and “It really is a con job.”

Kaplan responded that Trump "has the right to be present here" but said "that right can be forfeited and it can be forfeited if he is disruptive," noting he has the right to throw him out if that happens. Trump threw his hands up in response, and Kaplan said, “I understand you’re probably eager for me to do that."

Reporters in the courtroom heard Trump say, “I would love it.”

Then, Trump's lawyer asked the judge to recuse himself: Trump's attorney Michael Madaio made a motion for Kaplan to recuse himself from the civil defamation case, citing a “general hostility.”

“Denied,” Kaplan said.