By Lauren del Valle, Jeremy Herb and Kara Scannell, CNN

Published 8:35 AM ET, Thu January 18, 2024
4 min ago

Trump's team and the judge had some tense exchanges in court yesterday

From CNN’s Lauren del Valle, Kara Scannell and Jeremy Herb

A courtroom sketch shows former Donald Trump being admonished by Judge Lewis Kaplan, in Federal Court, on Wednesday, January 17
Donald Trump attended the second day of trial in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case him yesterday, and the former president and his legal team had several tense interactions with Judge Lewis Kaplan.

At one point, the judge threatened to kick Trump out of court: Kaplan warned Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he’s disruptive following a complaint from Carroll’s lawyer that Trump could be heard making comments during testimony.

Carroll lawyer Shawn Crowley said that Trump could be heard commenting, saying things like, "It is a witch hunt" and “It really is a con job.”

Kaplan responded that Trump "has the right to be present here" but said "that right can be forfeited and it can be forfeited if he is disruptive," noting he has the right to throw him out if that happens. Trump threw his hands up in response, and Kaplan said, “I understand you’re probably eager for me to do that."

Reporters in the courtroom heard Trump say, “I would love it.” 

Then, Trump's lawyer asked the judge to recuse himself: Trump's attorney Michael Madaio made a motion for Kaplan to recuse himself from the civil defamation case, citing a “general hostility.”

“Denied,” Kaplan said.

8 min ago

This is the 2nd time Trump is on trial in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case. Here's what to know

From CNN's Lauren del Valle, Kara Scannell and Jeremy Herb

A courtroom sketch shows E. Jean Carroll, right, being questioned by her lawyer Roberta Kaplan, center, in Federal Court in New York, Wednesday, January 17
Donald Trump is on trial in a Manhattan federal court this week for his second E. Jean Carroll defamation case. This week, the former president will split his time between the campaign trail and the courtroom with the 2024 presidential primary season officially underway.

Here are some key facts ahead of the trial:

  • What’s at stake: Carroll is seeking more than $10 million in damages, and the judge has ruled the jury will be able to consider Trump’s comments at a CNN town hall following the 2023 verdict when deciding damages. The jury was seated Tuesday.
  • Carroll won the first trial: Last May, a Manhattan federal civil jury found that Trump sexually abused Carroll and then defamed her in 2022 public statements he made disparaging her and denying the allegations. The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages. Of the award, $2.98 million was for the defamation claim. Trump is appealing the verdict.
  • What we could see at trial: Carroll testified on Wednesday, and her lawyers have indicated they may play portions of Trump’s 2022 deposition, as well as the widely reported Access Hollywood tape, where Trump can be heard making vulgar comments about his treatment of women to show host Billy Bush. Experts will testify and Trump's lawyers have also suggested that he may take the stand.
  • Overlapping primary and court calendars: As a civil defendant, Trump is not required to attend the trial, but he was in court for the first two days.
  • Trump on thin ice with the courts: Lawyers for Carroll asked Judge Lewis Kaplan to order precautionary restrictions on Trump ahead of trial, citing Trump’s rogue courtroom monologue during closing arguments at his New York civil fraud trial last week. No conditions have been set ahead of the trial.