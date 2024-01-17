Lawyer Shawn Crowley opens for her client E. Jean Carroll before Judge Lewis Kaplan in the second civil trial after Carroll accused former President Donald Trump of raping her decades ago, at Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, on January 16. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Donald Trump attended the first day of his civil defamation trial on Tuesday, watching as a jury was selected to determine how much, if any, damages the former president must pay to E. Jean Carroll for his 2019 defamatory statements about Carroll’s sexual assault allegations.

Trump’s courthouse attendance — where he attended jury selection but did not speak — came one day after his resounding Iowa caucuses win, yet another illustration of how Trump’s campaign and legal fortunes are intertwined.

Trump watched as prospective jurors were asked about their political donations to him and his political opponents, whether they believed the 2020 election was stolen and how they got their news. He left court before opening statements to travel to New Hampshire for a campaign event Tuesday evening with the primary one week away.

Here are takeaways from the first day of the defamation trial: