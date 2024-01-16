Donald Trump motorcade departs Trump Tower en route to Manhattan federal court
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
Former President Donald Trump’s motorcade has departed Trump Tower and is now en route to Manhattan federal court where a jury will be asked to decide how much money in damages he must pay E. Jean Carroll for his 2019 defamatory statements about Carroll’s sexual assault allegations.
Trump is attending court today voluntarily.
In a separate trial last year, a jury found Trump sexually assaulted Carroll and defamed her in 2022 statements. Judge Lewis Kaplan said that verdict will carry over to this defamation trial, so the trial will be limited to damages.
The proceedings are expected to get underway at 9:30 a.m. ET when jury selection begins.
20 min ago
This Trump trial is to determine how much money in damages he must pay E. Jean Carroll. Here's what to know
From CNN's Kara Scannell
E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist, alleged former President Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s and then defamed her when he denied her claim.
Carroll sued Trump twice:
She sued Trump initially for defamation in 2019 when Trump, as president, denied her allegation that he raped her.
She filed a second lawsuit in 2022 under the Adult Survivors Act, which reopened the window to bring civil sexual assault lawsuits, for the assault and for statements he made that year, well after he left office. The trial on the 2019 lawsuit has been held up in legal challenges.
The lawsuit on his 2022 statements resulted in a verdict last year when a jury found Trump sexually assaulted Carroll and defamed her in his 2022 statements. That jury awarded Carroll $5 million. Trump is appealing the verdict. He does not face any jail time as a result of the civil verdict.
So, what's this trial about? Judge Lewis Kaplan said that the federal jury’s verdict on the 2022 statements will carry over to this defamation case. So this jury will be asked to decide how much in damages Trump must pay Carroll for his 2019 statements.
What could the damages look like? Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected Trump’s argument that any future damages be capped, meaning the previous award shouldn’t be a factor for the jury. Carroll is seeking more than $10 million in damages.
What has Trump said? Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He has appealed the jury’s verdict and all rulings against him.
38 min ago
Here's how Trump has responded in E. Jean Carroll's civil trial
From CNN's Kara Scannell
Former President Donald Trump's defamation trial is set to begin. In the lead up to this day, he tried to delay the trial, and in another motion, tried to use his presidential immunity as a defense.
Catch up what happened here:
First he claimed presidential immunity: Trump claimed he could use presidential immunity to defend against the defamation allegation brought by Carroll. The Second Circuit ruled that he cannot do that because he waited too long to say he wanted to use it, affirming a decision by the trial court judge.
Then he tried to delay the trial: Donald Trump asked the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to delay the trial after he lost an earlier attempt to use presidential immunity. He said he needed additional time to consider his options, including potentially seeking review by the US Supreme Court. However, a three-member panel of judges denied Trump’s motion in a brief court order without elaborating.