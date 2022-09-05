A federal judge has granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a “special master” to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
The ruling means a third-party attorney, from outside the government, will be brought in to review the materials that were taken from Trump’s home and resort in Florida. The decision, from Trump-appointed District Judge Aileen Cannon, is a victory for the former president.
Trump’s lawyers argued that a special master was needed because they don’t trust DOJ to fairly identify privileged materials that would need to be excluded from the ongoing criminal probe.
Federal prosecutors will have an opportunity to appeal this decision. The Justice Department strongly opposed a “special master” and has said that its own “filter team” already finished its review the Mar-a-Lago documents -- and found a small set of attorney-client privileged records.