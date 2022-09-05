Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Canada mass stabbing

live news

Highlights

New UK PM

Live Updates

Judge reaches decision on Trump's special master bid

By Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 11:57 a.m. ET, September 5, 2022
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Judge grants Trump’s request for "special master" to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago

From Marshall Cohen

Former President Donald Trump attends the Conservative Political Action Conference in August.
Former President Donald Trump attends the Conservative Political Action Conference in August. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A federal judge has granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a “special master” to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month. 

The ruling means a third-party attorney, from outside the government, will be brought in to review the materials that were taken from Trump’s home and resort in Florida. The decision, from Trump-appointed District Judge Aileen Cannon, is a victory for the former president. 

Trump’s lawyers argued that a special master was needed because they don’t trust DOJ to fairly identify privileged materials that would need to be excluded from the ongoing criminal probe.

Federal prosecutors will have an opportunity to appeal this decision. The Justice Department strongly opposed a “special master” and has said that its own “filter team” already finished its review the Mar-a-Lago documents -- and found a small set of attorney-client privileged records.

8 min ago

A judge released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search on Friday. Here's what it showed. 

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

(Jon Elswick/AP)
(Jon Elswick/AP)

US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.

The search inventory released showed that classified documents had been mixed in with personal items and other materials in the boxes in which they were stored.

Federal investigators also retrieved more than 11,000 non-classified government documents.

One box containing documents marked with confidential, secret and top secret classification identifications also contained "99 magazines/newspapers/press articles," according to the inventory from last month's search filed in federal court in Florida.

Several other boxes detailed in the inventory contained documents marked as classified stored with press clippings, as well as with articles of clothing and gifts.

The court filing also provided a breakdown of the type of markings on the classified material taken from Mar-a-Lago, including 18 documents marked top secret, 54 documents marked secret and 31 documents marked confidential.

Several other boxes detailed in the inventory contained documents marked as classified stored with press clippings, as well as with articles of clothing and gifts.

The court filing also provided a breakdown of the type of markings on the classified material taken from Mar-a-Lago, including 18 documents marked top secret, 54 documents marked secret and 31 documents marked confidential.

In addition, federal investigators collected more than 48 empty folders with a "classified banner" and 42 empty folders marked to return to the staff secretary or military aide.

The judge also released a status report the department filed under seal about its investigative team's review of the evidence so far.