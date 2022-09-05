Here's why the special master ruling will likely delay the DOJ investigation

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after a news conference on August 11. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/File)

The federal judge's ruling will likely mean that the Justice Department's investigation will be delayed, CNN's Kara Scannell reports.

Judge Aileen Cannon ruled to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a "special master" to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.

In other cases that have involved special masters, "the review can take several months," Scannell explained on CNN.

"We're looking at what's potentially a lengthy delay in this investigation. Now, there would likely be a delay anyway because of the midterm elections and the DOJ policy of not taking any overt steps in a politically sensitive case, but it will slow down this review," she said.

Another factor that could cause a delay: There are often disputes that have to be settled by the special master, that can be appealed to the judge, Scannell added.

"It's certainly going to, you know, really slow this down, and limit the ability of the Justice Department to look at these 11,000 pages of documents that they picked up in the seizure at Mar-a-Lago," she said.