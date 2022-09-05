Judge sets Friday deadline for Trump and DOJ to propose special master candidate and their specific duties

US District Judge Aileen Cannon set a Friday deadline for Trump’s lawyers and Justice Department prosecutors to negotiate the special master’s “duties and limitations” and to submit a list of potential candidates to serve in the role.

Cannon also wants both sides to propose a schedule for the special master’s review, and to spell out how the person will be compensated for their work.

“The exact details and mechanics of this review process will be decided expeditiously following receipt of the parties’ proposals,” Cannon wrote in her ruling Monday.

If the two sides don’t agree on the parameters for the soon-to-be appointed special master, they should explain their differences in a court filing. Their submissions are due on Friday.