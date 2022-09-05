Judge sets Friday deadline for Trump and DOJ to propose special master candidate and their specific duties
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
US District Judge Aileen Cannon set a Friday deadline for Trump’s lawyers and Justice Department prosecutors to negotiate the special master’s “duties and limitations” and to submit a list of potential candidates to serve in the role.
Cannon also wants both sides to propose a schedule for the special master’s review, and to spell out how the person will be compensated for their work.
“The exact details and mechanics of this review process will be decided expeditiously following receipt of the parties’ proposals,” Cannon wrote in her ruling Monday.
If the two sides don’t agree on the parameters for the soon-to-be appointed special master, they should explain their differences in a court filing. Their submissions are due on Friday.
Judge cites "swirling allegations of bias and media leaks" as reason for bringing special master
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
US District Judge Aileen Cannon cited several reasons for bringing in the special master, including "the interest in ensuring the integrity of an orderly process amidst swirling allegations of bias and media leaks."
Trump "faces an unquantifiable potential harm by way of improper disclosure of sensitive information to the public," she wrote, adding in a footnote that while a DOJ attorney said he "had no knowledge of any leaks stemming from his team but candidly acknowledged the unfortunate existence of leaks to the press."
She also said the potential "stigma" the search brought Trump was reason she was intervening in his request.
"As a function of Plaintiff’s former position as President of the United States, the stigma associated with the subject seizure is in a league of its own," she wrote. "A future indictment, based to any degree on property that ought to be returned, would result in reputational harm of a decidedly different order of magnitude."
FBI obtained Trump medical and tax information in search, judge said
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
The FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence included the seizure of medical documents, accounting information and correspondence related to taxes, according to the federal judge’s ruling granting Trump a special master to review the material.
US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon wrote that the Justice Department’s privilege team report included the medical and financial materials. That report remains under seal.
Cannon noted that Justice Department lawyers had acknowledged it seized some “[p]ersonal effects without evidentiary value,” as well as 500 pages of material potentially subject to attorney-client privilege.
She wrote that Trump’s “individual interest in and need for the seized property” was one reason to rule in favor of Trump’s requests for a special master.
Judge "reserving ruling" on returning property from Mar-a-Lago search to Trump
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
With her Monday order, Judge Aileen Cannon gave Trump the bulk of what he was seeking, but said she was "reserving ruling" on the part of his request that demanded that the property seized at Mar-a-Lago be returned to him.
"Plaintiff ultimately may not be entitled to return of much of the seized property or to prevail on his anticipated claims of privilege. That inquiry remains for another day," she wrote. "For now, the circumstances surrounding the seizure in this case and the associated need for adequate procedural safeguards are sufficiently compelling to at least get Plaintiff past the courthouse doors."
More context: Cannon sided with Trump in other key aspects of the dispute. She is allowing the special master to review for potential claims of executive privilege, and she is halting the Department of Justice investigative team's review of the materials seized.
Here's why the special master ruling will likely delay the DOJ investigation
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
The federal judge's ruling will likely mean that the Justice Department's investigation will be delayed, CNN's Kara Scannell reports.
Judge Aileen Cannon ruled to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a "special master" to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
In other cases that have involved special masters, "the review can take several months," Scannell explained on CNN.
"We're looking at what's potentially a lengthy delay in this investigation. Now, there would likely be a delay anyway because of the midterm elections and the DOJ policy of not taking any overt steps in a politically sensitive case, but it will slow down this review," she said.
Another factor that could cause a delay: There are often disputes that have to be settled by the special master, that can be appealed to the judge, Scannell added.
"It's certainly going to, you know, really slow this down, and limit the ability of the Justice Department to look at these 11,000 pages of documents that they picked up in the seizure at Mar-a-Lago," she said.
Judge’s order halts DOJ from continuing its review Mar-a-Lago docs until special master is done
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
Judge Aileen Cannon's order halts Justice Department criminal investigators from continuing its review of the materials seized from Mar-a-Lago "pending completion of the special master’s review or further Court order."
"This Order shall not impede the classification review and/or intelligence assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (“ODNI”) as described in the Government’s Notice of Receipt of Preliminary Order," Cannon wrote, referring to the ongoing damage assessment being conducted by US intelligence agencies.
The judge said the special master will be tasked with reviewing "seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege."
READ: Judge's ruling on special master for Trump Mar-a-Lago documents
Judge grants Trump’s request for "special master" to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
From Marshall Cohen
A federal judge has granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a “special master” to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
The ruling means a third-party attorney, from outside the government, will be brought in to review the materials that were taken from Trump’s home and resort in Florida. The decision, from Trump-appointed District Judge Aileen Cannon, is a victory for the former president.
Trump’s lawyers argued that a special master was needed because they don’t trust DOJ to fairly identify privileged materials that would need to be excluded from the ongoing criminal probe.
Federal prosecutors will have an opportunity to appeal this decision. The Justice Department strongly opposed a “special master” and has said that its own “filter team” already finished its review the Mar-a-Lago documents -- and found a small set of attorney-client privileged records.
A judge released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search on Friday. Here's what it showed.
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.
The search inventory released showed that classified documents had been mixed in with personal items and other materials in the boxes in which they were stored.
Federal investigators also retrieved more than 11,000 non-classified government documents.
One box containing documents marked with confidential, secret and top secret classification identifications also contained "99 magazines/newspapers/press articles," according to the inventory from last month's search filed in federal court in Florida.
Several other boxes detailed in the inventory contained documents marked as classified stored with press clippings, as well as with articles of clothing and gifts.
The court filing also provided a breakdown of the type of markings on the classified material taken from Mar-a-Lago, including 18 documents marked top secret, 54 documents marked secret and 31 documents marked confidential.
In addition, federal investigators collected more than 48 empty folders with a "classified banner" and 42 empty folders marked to return to the staff secretary or military aide.
The judge also released a status report the department filed under seal about its investigative team's review of the evidence so far.