Trump said all of ISIS will be defeated by today or tomorrow. Two days ago, he said the same thing.

President Trump said Saturday that all of the territory of the ISIS caliphate in Syria has been taken back, despite previously saying something similar just days ago.

“As of today or tomorrow, we will have 100% of the caliphate defeated,” the President told CPAC.

He said his generals told him it would take two years for them to be defeated, but he said that would take too long.

The President said that on his trip to Iraq, he spoke with troops on the ground who told him the mission could be completed more quickly if they attacked from more locations.

“If you gave us permission, we could hit them from the back, from the side, from the base that you’re on right now. They won’t know what the hell hit them. They won’t know what the hell hit them, sir,” Trump said a general named Raisin told him.

During a stopover in Alaska on Thursday, the President said 100% of the caliphate had been taken. An official of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces disputed that statement, saying that the fight is ongoing and that they were surprised by Trump's statement.

On Friday, the SDF began a ground operation to clear civilians from Baghouz in Syria, the last piece of territory under ISIS' control.