Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump arrives at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Quarantined at home this week, the President’s adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump is making use of her time, participating in two lucrative fundraisers Tuesday.

She headlined two virtual fundraisers, raising $10 million for the campaign, bringing her 2020 fundraising total to $25 million over six events, a Trump political aide said.

“Ivanka remains the second most requested surrogate and fundraiser after the President,” the aide said.

Trump, who traveled multiple times in recent weeks as a campaign surrogate, was potentially exposed to one of the three White House journalists who later tested positive during a trip to North Carolina, where she did not wear a mask. She was also present for the presidential debate in Cleveland and traveled with the President on Air Force One.

“Out of an abundance of caution, she intends to work from home this week and her robust schedule will be conducted in a virtual capacity,” White House spokesperson Carolina Hurley told CNN's Kate Bennett Monday.

Trump and her husband Jared Kushner both tested negative for Covid-19 Monday morning, Hurley said.