Quarantined at home, Ivanka brings in cash for the Trump campaign
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Quarantined at home this week, the President’s adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump is making use of her time, participating in two lucrative fundraisers Tuesday.
She headlined two virtual fundraisers, raising $10 million for the campaign, bringing her 2020 fundraising total to $25 million over six events, a Trump political aide said.
“Ivanka remains the second most requested surrogate and fundraiser after the President,” the aide said.
Trump, who traveled multiple times in recent weeks as a campaign surrogate, was potentially exposed to one of the three White House journalists who later tested positive during a trip to North Carolina, where she did not wear a mask. She was also present for the presidential debate in Cleveland and traveled with the President on Air Force One.
“Out of an abundance of caution, she intends to work from home this week and her robust schedule will be conducted in a virtual capacity,” White House spokesperson Carolina Hurley told CNN's Kate Bennett Monday.
Trump and her husband Jared Kushner both tested negative for Covid-19 Monday morning, Hurley said.
3 min ago
Donald Trump, Jr. says his dad is "doing great"
From CNN's Betsy Klein, Nicky Robertson and Ali Main
Donald Trump, Jr. provided a brief update on his father’s health on Fox and Friends this morning, saying he's doing “great” and that he had “never even seen him sick.”
He dismissed a report in Vanity Fair that he and his siblings tried to get their father to slow down, calling it a “hit piece," swearing “on a stack of Bibles that it never happened.”
“He is doing great. It was sort of amazing, even speaking to him on Friday or over the weekend. Literally he was rushing to get me off the phone because he had calls he had to make and work he had to do for the American people. I mean, you know, it's sort of amazing. Some things never change. He has always been that way for his entire life,” Trump said.
He continued, “I have never even seen him sick. I don't think I have ever seen him have the flu or anything like that. I knew he was going to get through. This more importantly while he was getting through it he was still fighting for the American people which is pretty awesome to see.”
Asked about stimulus negotiations, Trump claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has “substance issues” after she said steroids could be influencing the President.
8 min ago
Trump signals he is itching for a return to the campaign trail
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Awaking at home Tuesday after a weekend spent in hospital, President Trump offered no indication his serious bout with coronavirus had changed his perceptions of a disease that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.
With the West Wing largely vacant because staffers keep testing positive, Trump was isolating in the White House residence, where temporary office facilities have been stood up adjacent to the building's basement medical suite.
Just as he did inside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Trump has focused intently on the presidential campaign, which culminates less than a month. He received bad news on Tuesday when a CNN poll conducted by SSRS showed him trailing rival Joe Biden by 16 points, the widest margin of the race so far.
"Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls," Trump wrote afterward.
It remains unclear what Trump's return to the trail might look like: the lingering effects of Covid can leave patients exhausted for months and it wasn't clear what appetite remains for large mask-less rallies after Trump and his inner-circle all contracted the virus.
Doctors were continuing to monitor Trump's vital signs and he was expected to receive an intravenous dose of the antiviral remdesivir on Tuesday evening. His physicians had revealed over the weekend that Trump's oxygen levels dropped worrying low and that he had required supplemental oxygen.
The President met with a "team of physicians" at the residence on Tuesday morning after a "restful first night at home," a statement from his physician Dr. Sean Conley read. "Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%."
"Overall he continues to do extremely well," Conley added. "I will provide updates as we know more."
Unlike the previous three days, were no briefings scheduled from Conley on Tuesday. He has repeatedly refused to answer questions about when Trump last tested negative, how high his fever became or the results of his lung scan, which he would only say were "expected."