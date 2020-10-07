Trump feels "great!" and is "symptom-free," his doctor says
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The President’s physician Dr. Sean Conley has released a new memorandum on the President’s status, claiming President Trump has been “symptom-free for over 24 hours.”
Trump, Conley wrote, “has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization,” and has been “fever-free for more than 4 days.”
Trump’s labs, Conley said, “demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies from labs drawn Monday.”
Trump told him he feels “great!” Conley wrote, including an exclamation point.
Conley has not briefed reporters since Monday.
Read the memo:
1 hr 46 min ago
Pences test negative ahead of vice presidential debate
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Both Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of this evening’s debate, an administration official confirms.
2 hr 3 min ago
The second presidential debate will depend on Trump's health and whether debate crew can be safe around him
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
The Commission on Presidential Debate is still planning for the second presidential debate, co-chair of Frank Fahrenkopf said Wednesday. However, it’s not without concern. Everything depends on the President’s health status and whether people around him, including the commission’s crew, will be safe, he told CNN.
“It’s going to depend on what the doctors say about his health, whether or not only will he be safe, but the people around him be safe,” he said. “We're concerned about our staff and workers here. We have a crew of about 65 people who work on these things. So it's going to depend on what the medical evidence is and what the advice we get whether or not it's safe to go forward.”
“We're going forward with our planning for both the second and final one in Nashville,” Fahrenkopf added. “We will make decisions and spend time after [the vice presidential debate] is in the can tonight as to what we're going to do for the next one, once we get that advice."
Covid-19 affected 17 members of this nurse's family. She hopes Trump takes the virus seriously.
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
While President Trump has been downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, Julia Jimenez, a health care worker who has been treating coronavirus patients since the pandemic began, has been strained at work and at home.
The coronavirus has affected 17 members of her family.
“I [looked] at my patients every day, like I would hate it if that was my family member, and now it is.”
Meanwhile, Jimenez said she has been living in hotels since March and isolating from her parents and her son to reduce their risk of exposure to the virus.
“I don’t sleep very well. I’m very, very stressed,” she told CNN’s Miguel Marquez.
“I think we’re in big trouble and that it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” she said. “I think our country is in bad shape right now and they're getting really bad advice.”
With the President testing positive for the virus, she hopes that he will change his message.
“I hope that he'll change his message to people, saying they really do need to take it seriously and not make so many jokes about not wearing the mask. Like, now you see firsthand how serious it is," she said.
Watch more:
4 hr 4 min ago
Harris tests negative for coronavirus
From CNN’s Jasmine Wright
Ahead of tonight’s Vice Presidential debate, Sen. Kamala Harris received a negative result after undergoing PCR testing for Covid-19 on Tuesday.
Former Pence aide says she's concerned about him as Covid-19 hits the White House
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
A former top aide to Vice President Mike Pence says she's concerned about him as the coronavirus outbreak in the White House continues to grow. Olivia Troye, who was a homeland security adviser to Pence and his lead staffer on the White House's coronavirus task force, said:
“I hope that he has been, you know, isolated and is home and away from a lot of the staff and some of these people who just frankly don't care. I've lived it. I've seen it. I've seen the behavior. It's terrible and it's terrible leadership exhibited by people in the White House who should be setting the example for all Americans on how to protect ourselves and protect each other from getting this virus. It's tragic.”
Her criticism of President Trump, accusing him of failing to protect Americans and only caring about his reelection, was particularly striking because of her role working on the coronavirus task force, which Pence leads.
Pence has dismissed her criticism, saying, "it reads to me like one more disgruntled employee who's left the White House and now has decided to play politics during an election year."
Troye told CNN staffers were acting “cavalier and negligent” during her time on the task force and did not take the virus seriously:
“We didn't socially distance, people were not wearing masks,” she said. “They insist on traveling everywhere and they insist on not wearing masks. This is what happens. I'm sure that we are going to see more people that are positive that probably are carrying the virus or probably asymptomatic and just haven't tested positive quite yet.”
4 hr 40 min ago
The vice presidential debate is tonight. Here's what you need to know about it.
The moderator: Susan Page of USA Today is moderating tonight's debate. She's the first print reporter selected by the Commission on Presidential Debates to moderate a session, and she's interviewed six sitting presidents. However, she has faced some scrutiny for hosting a "Girls Night Out" party for Medicare administrator Seema Verma, a Pence ally, at her home.
The format: There will be nine, 10-minute segments. The commission notes that "The moderator will open each segment with a question, after which each candidate will have two minutes to respond."
How the White House coronavirus outbreak is impacting the debate: Debate organizers — in response to the spread of the coronavirus inside the White House and the fact that Pence was at an event that was seemingly the genesis of the White House spread just over a week ago — made a number of changes to their safety protocols, including putting Pence and Harris more than 12 feet apart, using plexiglass as barriers between the candidates and requiring everyone in the audience to wear masks.
How you can watch: The debate will be broadcast pretty much anywhere, but please watch CNN or stream at CNN.com.
5 hr 1 min ago
Biden will visit Nevada and Arizona this week
From CNN’s Arlette Saenz
Joe Biden will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, his first trip to the state as the Democratic nominee, his campaign announced.
This will follow his trip to Arizona on Thursday.
Biden's trip comes as President Trump continues to recover from coronavirus at the White House.
5 hr 7 min ago
White House chief of staff says Trump wanted to go to the Oval Office yesterday
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that Trump is “doing real well” and said he was briefed by Dr. Sean Conley last night and would be briefed again this morning. During the gaggle, he confirmed reports that Trump “wanted to go to the Oval yesterday.”
Asked if Trump would go today, he said Trump’s “schedule right now is fluid, we’re looking at his prognosis.”
“If he decides to go to the Oval, we’ve got safety protocols there,” he said, including personal protective equipment and ventilation.
Meadows himself continues to test negative as recently as this morning, but conceded, “At the same time we know this virus has a way of reaching out and getting people when they least expect it.”
On Stephen Miller’s positive diagnosis, Meadows said the White House “kind of had anticipated that,” noting that Miller had been working from home, so “the good news is the contact tracing for him was really zero.”
As he walked away from reporters, Meadows was asked when Trump last tested negative but did not provide a clear answer, saying he’s already answered that question.