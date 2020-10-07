Harris tests negative for coronavirus

Former Pence aide says she's concerned about him as Covid-19 hits the White House
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
A former top aide to Vice President Mike Pence says she's concerned about him as the coronavirus outbreak in the White House continues to grow. Olivia Troye, who was a homeland security adviser to Pence and his lead staffer on the White House's coronavirus task force, said:
“I hope that he has been, you know, isolated and is home and away from a lot of the staff and some of these people who just frankly don't care. I've lived it. I've seen it. I've seen the behavior. It's terrible and it's terrible leadership exhibited by people in the White House who should be setting the example for all Americans on how to protect ourselves and protect each other from getting this virus. It's tragic.”
Her criticism of President Trump, accusing him of failing to protect Americans and only caring about his reelection, was particularly striking because of her role working on the coronavirus task force, which Pence leads.
Pence has dismissed her criticism, saying, "it reads to me like one more disgruntled employee who's left the White House and now has decided to play politics during an election year."
Troye told CNN staffers were acting “cavalier and negligent” during her time on the task force and did not take the virus seriously:
“We didn't socially distance, people were not wearing masks,” she said. “They insist on traveling everywhere and they insist on not wearing masks. This is what happens. I'm sure that we are going to see more people that are positive that probably are carrying the virus or probably asymptomatic and just haven't tested positive quite yet.”
3 hr 9 min ago
The vice presidential debate is tonight. Here's what you need to know about it.
The moderator: Susan Page of USA Today is moderating tonight's debate. She's the first print reporter selected by the Commission on Presidential Debates to moderate a session, and she's interviewed six sitting presidents. However, she has faced some scrutiny for hosting a "Girls Night Out" party for Medicare administrator Seema Verma, a Pence ally, at her home.
The format: There will be nine, 10-minute segments. The commission notes that "The moderator will open each segment with a question, after which each candidate will have two minutes to respond."
How the White House coronavirus outbreak is impacting the debate: Debate organizers — in response to the spread of the coronavirus inside the White House and the fact that Pence was at an event that was seemingly the genesis of the White House spread just over a week ago — made a number of changes to their safety protocols, including putting Pence and Harris more than 12 feet apart, using plexiglass as barriers between the candidates and requiring everyone in the audience to wear masks.
How you can watch: The debate will be broadcast pretty much anywhere, but please watch CNN or stream at CNN.com.
3 hr 30 min ago
Biden will visit Nevada and Arizona this week
From CNN’s Arlette Saenz
Joe Biden will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, his first trip to the state as the Democratic nominee, his campaign announced.
This will follow his trip to Arizona on Thursday.
Biden's trip comes as President Trump continues to recover from coronavirus at the White House.
3 hr 36 min ago
White House chief of staff says Trump wanted to go to the Oval Office yesterday
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that Trump is “doing real well” and said he was briefed by Dr. Sean Conley last night and would be briefed again this morning. During the gaggle, he confirmed reports that Trump “wanted to go to the Oval yesterday.”
Asked if Trump would go today, he said Trump’s “schedule right now is fluid, we’re looking at his prognosis.”
“If he decides to go to the Oval, we’ve got safety protocols there,” he said, including personal protective equipment and ventilation.
Meadows himself continues to test negative as recently as this morning, but conceded, “At the same time we know this virus has a way of reaching out and getting people when they least expect it.”
On Stephen Miller’s positive diagnosis, Meadows said the White House “kind of had anticipated that,” noting that Miller had been working from home, so “the good news is the contact tracing for him was really zero.”
As he walked away from reporters, Meadows was asked when Trump last tested negative but did not provide a clear answer, saying he’s already answered that question.
3 hr 54 min ago
Top US military personnel remain in quarantine due to Covid-19 exposure
From CNN's Barbara Starr
America's top military personnel are continuing to work from home Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” after being exposed to Covid-19. They all remain negative so far but testing ‘is ongoing” a defense official tells CNN.
There is a growing sense they could remain in quarantine through early next week.
As President Donald Trump's top military adviser, Milley maintains a full classified communications suite in his house.
The Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, Charles Brown, the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday and the Chief of Space Operations, Gen. John Raymond, also are all working from home, according to several officials.
Additional officials who were also working from alternate locations or from home include:
Gen. John Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army
Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard
Gen. Paul Nakasone, US Cyber Command and Director of the National Security Agency
Gen. Gary Thomas, Assistant Commandant of US Marine Corps
3 hr 43 min ago
There shouldn't be a second debate if Trump still has Covid-19, Biden says
From CNN's Keith Allen and Devan Cole
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday that the second presidential debate should not be held if President Donald Trump is still infected with coronavirus, but that he would base his participation in the debate upon recommendations from medical experts.
"Well, I think if he still has Covid, we shouldn't have a debate," Biden told reporters in Maryland. "I think we're gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected and it's a very serious problem."
He continued: "And so I'll be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic, and what the docs say is the right thing to do — if and when he shows up for debate."
The former vice president also said he looks forward to the debate, which is set to take place next Thursday in Miami.
"I'm looking forward to being able to debate him. But I just hope all the protocols are followed, what's necessary at the time," he said.
The President tested positive last Thursday, but it's unclear when he may have contracted the virus as officials — including his physician Dr. Sean Conley — have repeatedly refused to disclose when he last tested negative.
White House is prepared for Trump to return to Oval Office
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump’s aides were successful in keeping him out of the West Wing on Tuesday, but there are few who believe he’ll willingly confine himself to the residence for much longer.
Already, preparations have been made for his eventual return to the Oval Office, including positioning a so-called “Isolation Cart” stocked with yellow medical gowns, respirator masks and plastic goggles required for visitors just outside the office doors near where Trump’s assistants sit.
Trump made phone calls and spoke with aides mostly from his third floor residence on Tuesday, but did tape a video from downstairs where offices were set up for him next to the medical suite.
Any aide who comes near Trump is required to don the protective garb, according to a person familiar with the matter. It has given the White House residence the feeling of a sci-fi movie, one person said, as aides, staff and Secret Service personnel who need to come near Trump suit up to protect themselves.
He could make his way back to the West Wing as early as Wednesday if he has his way. He has raised the possibility of working from the Oval Office instead of the rooms that have been arranged for him on the lower level of the executive mansion, saying he feels ready to go back.
All except Trump’s senior-most aides are mostly in the dark about his health status beyond what his doctor released publicly. While he seemed short of breath at times on Monday night, people said he seemed somewhat better on Tuesday, though few actually saw him in person.
It also wasn’t clear what drugs the president continues to take. He was due to receive his final does of remdesivir on Tuesday night at the White House but it wasn’t known if he remains on a steroid, which some inside the building have openly speculated could be altering his mood.
18 min ago
Quarantined at home, Ivanka brings in cash for the Trump campaign
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Quarantined at home this week, the President’s adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump is making use of her time, participating in two lucrative fundraisers Tuesday.
She headlined two virtual fundraisers, raising $10 million for the campaign, bringing her 2020 fundraising total to $25 million over six events, a Trump political aide said.
“Ivanka remains the second most requested surrogate and fundraiser after the President,” the aide said.
Trump, who traveled multiple times in recent weeks as a campaign surrogate, was potentially exposed to one of the three White House journalists who later tested positive during a trip to North Carolina. Trump did not wear a mask during a socially distanced conversation with Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp, but did wear a mask when she visited a local restaurant. She was also present for the presidential debate in Cleveland and traveled with the President on Air Force One.
“Out of an abundance of caution, she intends to work from home this week and her robust schedule will be conducted in a virtual capacity,” White House spokesperson Carolina Hurley told CNN's Kate Bennett Monday.
Trump and her husband Jared Kushner both tested negative for Covid-19 Monday morning, Hurley said.
CORRECTION: This post has been updated to reflect that Ivanka Trump wore a mask when she was unable to social distance.