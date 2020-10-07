Harris tests negative for coronavirus

CNN

A former top aide to Vice President Mike Pence says she's concerned about him as the coronavirus outbreak in the White House continues to grow. Olivia Troye, who was a homeland security adviser to Pence and his lead staffer on the White House's coronavirus task force, said:

“I hope that he has been, you know, isolated and is home and away from a lot of the staff and some of these people who just frankly don't care. I've lived it. I've seen it. I've seen the behavior. It's terrible and it's terrible leadership exhibited by people in the White House who should be setting the example for all Americans on how to protect ourselves and protect each other from getting this virus. It's tragic.”

Some background: Troye has previously slammed the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic and endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Her criticism of President Trump, accusing him of failing to protect Americans and only caring about his reelection, was particularly striking because of her role working on the coronavirus task force, which Pence leads.

Pence has dismissed her criticism, saying, "it reads to me like one more disgruntled employee who's left the White House and now has decided to play politics during an election year."

Troye told CNN staffers were acting “cavalier and negligent” during her time on the task force and did not take the virus seriously: