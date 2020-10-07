White House chief of staff says Trump wanted to go to the Oval Office yesterday

Pool

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that Trump is “doing real well” and said he was briefed by Dr. Sean Conley last night and would be briefed again this morning. During the gaggle, he confirmed reports that Trump “wanted to go to the Oval yesterday.”

Asked if Trump would go today, he said Trump’s “schedule right now is fluid, we’re looking at his prognosis.”

“If he decides to go to the Oval, we’ve got safety protocols there,” he said, including personal protective equipment and ventilation.

Meadows himself continues to test negative as recently as this morning, but conceded, “At the same time we know this virus has a way of reaching out and getting people when they least expect it.”

On Stephen Miller’s positive diagnosis, Meadows said the White House “kind of had anticipated that,” noting that Miller had been working from home, so “the good news is the contact tracing for him was really zero.”

As he walked away from reporters, Meadows was asked when Trump last tested negative but did not provide a clear answer, saying he’s already answered that question.

