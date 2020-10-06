Sen. Thom Tillis asks a question during a Judiciary Committee hearing on June 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Thom Tillis joined "Fox and Friends" Tuesday morning for his first television interview after being diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday.

The North Carolina senator said he feels "great" and is "symptom-free," after having "minor" symptoms on Saturday morning and that his vital signs are "above average."

President Trump called Tillis last night to check in, the senator said, adding "I'm glad to see he's doing well too. We're ready to get back to work."

Asked about Sen. Ron Johnson's comment that he would go to the Capitol in a "moon suit" to vote for the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court if he had to, Tillis said he thinks he would do the same as his fellow covid-positive Republican.

Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, went on to say he's "on the path to being cleared" to be back in the Capitol in time for the hearings on October 12, after originally being asymptomatic and taking positive tests on Friday and Saturday. He predicted his participation in the hearings would probably be a "combination" of in-person and virtual.

"I'm following the doctor's guidance on self- quarantine, but as it's progressing my guess is I will join virtually for the first day or two and then I should be cleared for the vote later in the week," he said.

Tillis also addressed the recent reports that his Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham sent romantic text messages to a woman who is not his wife.

"I think Cal owes the people of North Carolina a full explanation. At the debate stage last week, Cal said it's about integrity and I agree," Tillis said.