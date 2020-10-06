Third White House press aide tests positive for coronavirus

From left, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Cory Booker talk before a Judiciary Committee meeting on Thursday, October 1. So far, all of the Senate Democrats on the Judiciary Committee have tested negative for coronavirus. Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

So far, all of the Senate Democrats on the Judiciary Committee have tested negative for coronavirus after GOP committee members Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina attended two hearings last week and were seen speaking without masks. Lee and Tillis both tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The only Senate Democrat who was not present at the Capitol last week was Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, but she has also so far tested negative as part of routine testing on the campaign trail

It appears Democrats on the committee are taking a more conservative approach than several of their colleagues across the aisle and being tested for coronavirus “out of an abundance of caution” after attending one or two of the Judiciary committee meetings last week, despite not being in close contact with Covid-positive senators and being spaced out in a large hearing room.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who is 87 years old and the ranking member of the committee, was tested on Monday for coronavirus after attending the hearings last week where she was also seen speaking without a mask.

Comparatively, as CNN reported Monday, 87-year-old GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley — who is third in line of succession to the President — declined to get a coronavirus test. Grassley’s aide Michael Zona said his doctors have not recommended he be tested, suggesting that while Grassley was near and around those sick senators his contact with them was not close enough or long enough to warrant getting tested.

The two GOP members on the committee that are self-isolating due to close contact with Covid-19-positive senators are Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, but both have reported testing negative.

Three GOP senators who tested negative on the Judiciary Committee are Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho and Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. The three of them attended last Saturday's White House Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, which is now feared to be a super spreader event because several attendees have tested positive.

The chair of the committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, reported testing negative.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, who is also on the committee, declined to say whether he was tested for coronavirus. Kennedy was not at the Rose Garden event nor at the markup Judiciary held on Thursday of last week.

And GOP Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst’s office has not responded to multiple requests on whether she has been tested.

The Democratic senators on the committee that reported testing negative, in addition to Sen. Feinstein, are Sens. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Cory Booker of New Jersey.

And Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware also reported testing negative, but said he was tested due to his attendance of the presidential debate.