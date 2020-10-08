Pence continues to test negative for coronavirus, his chief of staff says
From CNN's Chris Boyette
Vice President Mike Pence is tested for coronavirus every day and continues to test negative, his chief of staff Marc Short told CNN this morning.
The comments came after Short was asked by CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Thursday about Pence having been with people in the past ten days who have since tested positive for coronavirus.
Short said he did not know the last time President Trump tested negative for the virus, even though Pence leads the nation’s coronavirus task force.
He also said contact tracing had been done for the vice president.
“We walked back through and said here is where he has been, what he has been exposed to, we had clear guidance from the White House medical unit and director of CDC who said they're confident with that” Short said.
11 min ago
Debate commission head responds to Trump: "It is up to every candidate to decide whether they want to debate"
From CNN's Dan Merica
Frank Fahrenkopf, head of the Commission on Presidential Debates, tells CNN that the commission spoke with both campaigns “just before” they announced the decision to hold the second debate virtually, but did not consult with them about the decision.
“We did not consult with them,” he said, adding that their decision is “supported by the Cleveland Clinic,” the commission’s health advisers.
Fahrenkopf also said it is fully within President Trump’s right to decline to debate.
“There is no law requiring any presidential candidate to debate. In fact, in 1980, Jimmy Carter, president of the United States, refused to participate in the first debate, but he did participate in the second debate,” said Fahrenkopf. “So it is up to every candidate to decide whether they want to debate or not.”
22 min ago
Trump now claims coronavirus aid talks are "starting to work out," days after he pulled the plug
“I shut down talks two days ago because they weren’t working out. Now they are starting to work out. We’re starting to have some very productive talks. And (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) wants it to happen, too,” Trump told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo this morning over the phone. “It’s so good for our country. We really need it.”
Discussing what may be on the table once again for aid, Trump said, “We started talking again. We started talking about airlines and we’re talking about a bigger deal than airlines. We’re talking about a deal with $1,200 per person. We’re talking about other things."
Some background: Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke again Wednesday evening on airline aid in a 20-minute phone call and plan to talk again today.
However, there is a lot of skepticism of what the pathway would be for this. As CNN's Capitol Hill team has noted, airline payroll support is the only one of roughly ten stand-alone options the administration has raised that Pelosi is willing to even consider.
The President today also seemed to divert some of the earlier blame he placed on Pelosi and the Democrats.
“But it’s not anybody’s fault. They were trying to get things and we were trying to get things. And it wasn’t going anywhere. I shut it down. I don’t want to play games. And then we reopened. I see the markets are doing well and we have a really good chance of doing something,” Trump remarked.
29 min ago
Trump says he doesn't believe he's contagious and wants to resume rallies
From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Ben Tinker
President Trump says he doesn't believe he is contagious and, less than a week after testing positive for coronavirus, he is ready to resume campaign rallies. He says he is immune from another infection and attributed his recovery to being a "perfect physical specimen."
In his first interview since returning from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Trump sounded raspy on the phone speaking with Fox Business.
But he insisted he is, in fact, better than normal and is prepared to resume his campaign schedule.
"I think I’m better ... to a point where I’d love to do a rally tonight. I wanted to do one last night," Trump said. "I feel perfect. There’s nothing wrong."
However, for Trump to not be contagious it needs to have been at least 10 days, at a bare minimum, since his first symptoms, and he needs to be fever-free for 24 hours without taking medication that could reduce his fever. Trump should still be isolating, not campaigning, and while he may have some degree of protection, no one can say for certain whether he is immune.
Calling his illness "almost a gift from heaven," Trump again praised the drugs he received at Walter Reed but said he couldn't have avoided contracting coronavirus.
"No matter how good the security you're not going to protect yourself from this thing," he said, adding later: "You catch this thing. It's particles of dust."
The virus is not "particles of dust."
Asked about criticism he was returning to the White House while still shedding the virus, Trump said he didn't believe that was true. However, from what the science tell us about the virus, it is almost certainly true that he is shedding virus.
"I don’t think I'm contagious, at all," he said.
32 min ago
Biden campaign learned about virtual debate today
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
The Biden campaign also learned this morning about the commission’s announcement that the next debate will be virtual, a campaign adviser tells CNN, adding they did not know this in advance.
A virtual debate was always a possibility, particularly in the wake of Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis, but a campaign adviser said the Biden team did not know about the virtual format of the debate until today.
Earlier Thursday morning in a statement to the press, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien also said the decision to alter the format of the debate was made “unilaterally.”
44 min ago
Trump campaign manager says debate commission is "unilaterally canceling an in-person debate"
From CNN’s Dan Merica
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien slammed the Commission on Presidential Debates for saying it will make the next debate virtual. In a statement he accused the commission of "rushing to Joe Biden's defense'" and "unilaterally cancelling an in-person debate."
Read the full statement here:
“President Trump won the first debate despite a terrible and biased moderator in Chris Wallace, and everybody knows it. For the swamp creatures at the Presidential Debate Commission to now rush to Joe Biden’s defense by unilaterally canceling an in-person debate is pathetic. That’s not what debates are about or how they’re done. Here are the facts: President Trump will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate, so there is no need for this unilateral declaration. The safety of all involved can easily be achieved without canceling a chance for voters to see both candidates go head to head. We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.”
Here's what Susan Page, VP debate moderator, says about last night
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
Wednesday’s vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence was more polite than last week's Trump-Biden showdown and covered more topics. But both candidates often ignored the questions they were asked.
“I think the goal of the moderator is to try, in my view, ask a narrow question in the hope of getting an answer. That was often less successful than I’d hoped, and let the candidates take it over and debate among themselves. It is a debate among them that I was trying to facilitate,” said USA Today’s Susan Page, who moderated the debate.
Still, Page admits she was surprised at the level of non-answers.
“I thought if I asked a question about abortion, the response would be something about abortion, but that was not the case,” she said.
Since it was not an interview or a news conference, Page says she did not push for an answer.
Had it been a news conference or an interview, Page says she would have been “pretty aggressive in trying to follow up to press him on the question I asked,” but given the debate format, she changed her approach.
“In this case, I was really there just to help voters get some illumination about those candidates. And when they answered the questions I asked, I thought that was illuminating. And when they refused to answer the questions I asked, I thought that was also illuminating,” she said. “It's not about me. It wasn't even really about the campaigns. It was: What do voters need to see or hear to help them make their big decision in this coming week?”
Page was also more prepared to enforce rules after watching Chris Wallace moderate the first presidential debate.
“It made me a little more aggressive at the beginning. You know, I actually spoke longer than I ordinarily would have at the introduction, laying out exactly what the rules were that the two campaigns had agreed to.”
55 min ago
Biden campaign says he will participate in the virtual debate
From CNN's Dan Merica
Former vice president Joe Biden will participate on next week's virtual debate, deputy campaign manager and communications director to the Biden campaign Kate Bedingfield said in a statement this morning.
Here's her full statement:
"Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump's failed leadership on the coronavirus that has thrown the strong economy he inherited into the worst downturn since the Great Depression."
56 min ago
President Trump says he won't participate in a virtual debate
President Trump reacted to news that the Commission on Presidential Debates will make the next debate virtual, saying it's “not acceptable” and he would not participate.
“I learned that the commission a little while ago change the debate style. And then that's not acceptable to us,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox Business. “I’m not going to do a virtual debate.”
He added, “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about,” calling it “ridiculous.”
He lamented that the commission “didn’t even tell us about it.”
“They called up two minutes ago and it was announced,” Trump said of the commission, claiming that the nonpartisan group is “trying to protect Joe Biden.”
The decision to move the debate virtual came days after Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization. Trump said Thursday that he feels “perfect” and there’s “nothing wrong” and he’s ready to hold campaign rallies.