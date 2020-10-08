Here's what Susan Page, VP debate moderator, says about last night

Justin Sullivan/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Wednesday’s vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence was more polite than last week's Trump-Biden showdown and covered more topics. But both candidates often ignored the questions they were asked.

“I think the goal of the moderator is to try, in my view, ask a narrow question in the hope of getting an answer. That was often less successful than I’d hoped, and let the candidates take it over and debate among themselves. It is a debate among them that I was trying to facilitate,” said USA Today’s Susan Page, who moderated the debate.

Still, Page admits she was surprised at the level of non-answers.

“I thought if I asked a question about abortion, the response would be something about abortion, but that was not the case,” she said.

Since it was not an interview or a news conference, Page says she did not push for an answer.

Had it been a news conference or an interview, Page says she would have been “pretty aggressive in trying to follow up to press him on the question I asked,” but given the debate format, she changed her approach.

“In this case, I was really there just to help voters get some illumination about those candidates. And when they answered the questions I asked, I thought that was illuminating. And when they refused to answer the questions I asked, I thought that was also illuminating,” she said. “It's not about me. It wasn't even really about the campaigns. It was: What do voters need to see or hear to help them make their big decision in this coming week?”

Page was also more prepared to enforce rules after watching Chris Wallace moderate the first presidential debate.

“It made me a little more aggressive at the beginning. You know, I actually spoke longer than I ordinarily would have at the introduction, laying out exactly what the rules were that the two campaigns had agreed to.”