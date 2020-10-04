Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

The latest on Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

By Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:36 a.m. ET, October 4, 2020
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
12 min ago

A personal assistant to the President has tested positive for Covid-19 

From CNN's Kevin Bohn

Presidential aide Nicholas Luna waits in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Presidential aide Nicholas Luna waits in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

An aide who works closely with President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, a White House official confirmed to CNN Saturday.

The aide, Nicholas Luna, is an Assistant to the President and acts as one of his “body men,” whose job is to accompany Trump throughout the day and night — putting Luna at close proximity to him.

The duties of a “body man” range from handling a President’s papers and speech texts to being ready with everything from briefing books to pens for autographs.

Bloomberg first reported Luna’s positive test.

The White House had no comment.

35 min ago

Trump's campaign rocked by coronavirus one month before election

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins

President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump's campaign has been thrown into chaos, adjusting its tactics, messaging and work environment following Trump and a number of top aides' and political allies' positive tests for coronavirus.

Trump is in the hospital. His campaign manager, Bill Stepien, and the Republican National Committee chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, contracted the virus. All of the campaign's planned rallies and fundraisers featuring the President and his family are on hold. And Trump's ability to debate Democratic rival Joe Biden again is uncertain.

Trailing Biden with one month left in the 2020 race, Trump is now stuck in a position he's spent months trying to avoid: Faced with an election that is all about the coronavirus pandemic, with no way to change the topic.

With ballots already available in 35 states and voting beginning in the swing states of Arizona, Iowa, New Hampshire and Ohio within the next week, millions of votes could be cast with Trump sick with a virus he has downplayed for months.

The next time Trump and Biden are scheduled to meet in person for a debate is October 15, for a town hall-style event in Miami. But it's unclear now whether Trump will be physically able to participate.

Read the full story:

Trump's campaign rocked by coronavirus one month before election
RELATED

Trump's campaign rocked by coronavirus one month before election

1 hr 7 min ago

White House releases photos of Trump working while in hospital

President Donald Trump works in the Presidential Suite at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday, October 3.
President Donald Trump works in the Presidential Suite at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosian/White House

New photos released by the White House on Saturday appear to show President Donald Trump working from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he has been since Friday.

The President’s physician, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, stated earlier on Saturday that Trump had "made substantial progress since diagnosis."

In one of the photos, Trump is sitting at the same desk from which he delivered a video message earlier in the day, in which he said that he feels "much better now."

President Donald Trump works in the Presidential Suite at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday, October 3.
President Donald Trump works in the Presidential Suite at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosian/White House

47 min ago

White House chief of staff says Trump's blood oxygen level "dropped rapidly" Friday morning

From CNN’s Jason Hoffman

In an interview with Fox News, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows offered an upbeat assessment of Donald Trump's current status but revealed the President's oxygen level had “dropped rapidly” Friday morning.

Meadows said Trump has no fever right now and his oxygen levels are good, but on Friday morning, Trump did have a fever and his oxygen level had “dropped rapidly.”

He said the President has made “unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning” when both he and Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, were “very concerned.”

Meadows claimed doctors made the recommendation that Trump should go to hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” adding “there was never a consideration and never even a risk with the transition of power.”

He also said the video message the President tweeted Saturday night was filmed “a few hours ago,” and that he was "optimistic based on the current results."

51 min ago

Memo from the President's physician says Trump's "made substantial progress since diagnosis"

From CNN’s Jason Hoffman

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted another memo from the President’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, who states President Trump, “continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis.”

In the memo, Conley says Trump completed his second dose of remdesivir Saturday and “remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen.”

He goes on to say that Trump spent most of the day conducting business and “while not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic.”  

You can read the tweet and memo here: 

Doctors treating the President for Covid-19 created confusion earlier Saturday with remarks during a briefing that appeared to shift the timeline of Trump's positive coronavirus test and treatment. Conley released a statement afterward to try to clarify the comments.

The President's doctors' upbeat assessment of his condition, stating that he was feeling well and had been "fever-free," were contradicted moments after when a source familiar with the President's health told reporters the next 48 hours will be critical in determining how he fares. That source was identified by the New York Times and the Associated Press as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

1 hr 38 min ago

White House official says Trump got first positive result after returning from Bedminster on Thursday 

From CNN’s Jim Acosta

President Donald Trump returns to the White House following campaign events in New Jersey on October 1.
President Donald Trump returns to the White House following campaign events in New Jersey on October 1. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump received his first positive coronavirus test result on Thursday after returning from Bedminster, New Jersey, according to a White House official.

That result was via a rapid test. The President then took a more thorough PCR test which also came back positive, according to the official.

He had just returned from a fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club, which went on as planned Thursday night despite the President and staff knowing he had been exposed to coronavirus.

Donors that gave $250,000 were able to participate in a roundtable, photo opportunity and reception with the President, according to the event invite. 

Three attendees told CNN that most people at the fundraiser were not wearing masks; all three say they have not been contacted by any contact tracers.

The President announced he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus roughly eight hours after leaving the fundraiser, when he was back at the White House.

53 min ago

Trump says he feels "much better now"

President Donald Trump tweeted a video about his condition on Saturday, October 3.
President Donald Trump tweeted a video about his condition on Saturday, October 3. Donald J. Trump/Twitter

President Trump tweeted a video Saturday evening in which he thanked the staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now, we're working hard to get me all the way back — I have to be back because we still have to make America great again," he said in the video.

The President continued: "We’re gonna beat this coronavirus or whatever you wanna call it.”

It's not clear when this video was recorded.

Watch the full clip:

55 min ago

Chris Christie checked himself into the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Dana Bash

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attends a news conference at the White House on September 27 in Washington, DC.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attends a news conference at the White House on September 27 in Washington, DC. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told CNN he checked himself into the hospital Saturday afternoon as a precautionary measure, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Christie has a history of asthma. In consultation with his doctor, he decided it was best to be monitored in the hospital, he told CNN. Christie said he has a slight fever and is achy but felt well enough to drive himself to the hospital. 

Christie told CNN his breathing is fine but after being admitted, he started a course of the Covid-19 treatment remdesivir.

Christie was part of the President’s debate prep team and sat close to the President and others who have now tested positive for coronavirus.

3 hr 57 min ago

These news alerts tell the story of a historic day at the White House

Multiple CNN mobile push alerts helped to paint the picture of a historic Friday – from President Trump saying he would start a "quarantine process," to confirming he and Melania had tested positive for coronavirus, to then leaving the White House to go to Walter Reed medical center.

The push alerts, captured in a tweet, also show a series of other events that unfolded, including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill testing negative for the virus, and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway testing positive from an event she attended last week.

Take a look: