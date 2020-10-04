Presidential aide Nicholas Luna waits in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

An aide who works closely with President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, a White House official confirmed to CNN Saturday.

The aide, Nicholas Luna, is an Assistant to the President and acts as one of his “body men,” whose job is to accompany Trump throughout the day and night — putting Luna at close proximity to him.

The duties of a “body man” range from handling a President’s papers and speech texts to being ready with everything from briefing books to pens for autographs.

Bloomberg first reported Luna’s positive test.

The White House had no comment.