Trump is up and tweeting thanks to supporters

In his first tweet Sunday morning, President Trump retweeted a video of people gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and thanked them for their support.
“Thank you so much!,” the President wrote on Sunday.
Read the tweet:
From CNN's Sam Fossum
From CNN's Adam Levy
More than 2.6 million general election ballots have been cast with less than a month until election day, according to CNN and Edison Research’s survey of election officials in 24 states reporting voting data.
More than 1.8 million came from 10 of CNN’s most competitively-ranked states. In the six of those states reporting party data on ballots (Florida, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska, North Carolina and Pennsylvania), registered Democrats make up more than half the ballots returned.
This doesn’t indicate the ultimate outcome of these races. Polling shows President Trump’s supporters strongly prefer to vote in-person on election day.
From CNN's Frank Pallotta
"Saturday Night Live" returned to a live studio audience at Studio 8H after months away because of coronavirus.
The NBC variety show opened with a sketch taking on this week's presidential debate between President Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who was played by Jim Carrey.
"The following is a re-broadcast of Tuesday's presidential debate, even though Tuesday feels 100 days ago," a voice said opening the show. "We thought it was important to see it again since it might be the only presidential debate. And it was pretty fun to watch, as long as you don't live in America."
Moderator Chris Wallace, played by Beck Bennett, brought out Baldwin's Trump first.
"And you did take the Covid test that you promised to take in advance, correct?" Bennett's Wallace asked.
"Absolutely, scout's honor," Baldwin's Trump responded with his fingers crossed.
Bennett's Wallace then brought out Carrey's Biden.
"Just one second, Chris," he said, using a tape measure to put enough space between himself and Baldwin's Trump.
Bennett's Wallace said that it looked like Carrey's Biden was ready to debate.
"Absolutely not," he responded. "But I got the beginning of 46 fantastic ideas that I may or may not have access to."
Then the debate kicked off. However, instead of a debate it was just Baldwin's Trump and Carrey's Biden yelling back and forth at each other.
"Chris Wallace is mean, the economy is mean. It keeps losing jobs, which is mean to me," Baldwin's Trump said. He then called the pandemic a hoax.
"That statement is something that will probably come back to haunt me later this week," he said.
The show also took aim at the President's condition.
"President Trump's in the hospital from Covid, and I just want to say my heart goes out to Covid," said comedian and host Chris Rock.
From CNN’s Kevin Liptak
President Trump has been watching and critiquing coverage of his hospitalization from the presidential suite at Walter Reed, and has been agitated at what he claims are exaggerated descriptions of his condition, people familiar with the matter said.
Those people told CNN Trump seemed particularly upset when he saw a quote saying he was displaying “concerning” symptoms on Friday attributed to person familiar with his health but later assigned by the New York Times and AP to chief of staff Mark Meadows.
The President's aversion to appearing weak and sick is now what is driving the effort to project resolve, including the video he tweeted on Saturday, the photos released by the White House of him working, and the multiple accounts of phone calls where he sounded strong by his allies and family members.
While doctors say Trump’s symptoms have improved since Friday, Trump and his aides all acknowledge he is not yet out of the woods.
From CNN’s Delia Gallagher at the Vatican
The Holy See is following the illness of President Donald Trump and praying for him, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin told CNN Sunday.
“We are sorry, we are following it,” Cardinal Parolin said. “We pray for him and for all who are ill with Covid-19.”
From CNN's Zahid Mahmood and Amy Woodyatt
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered his advice to President Trump following his coronavirus diagnosis, telling him "the most important thing to do is follow his doctors’ advice."
Johnson, who fell gravely ill after he tested positive for the virus at the end of March spent spent a week in hospital, with three nights in intensive care and, on being discharged admitted "things could have gone either way" for him.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday, Johnson said he was sure the President "is going to be fine," adding that he had "the best possible care."
Johnson went on to speak about the issues that obesity can pose when it comes to coronavirus -- though he said that he was not commenting specifically on the President's weight.
When asked by Marr whether this would mean “fewer cheeseburgers” for Trump, Johnson said he would be making no comment on the President’s weight but that the UK needed to face its own weight problem.
"Since you mention cheeseburgers, obesity is one of the problems that this country needs to address,” he said. "Not just because it threatens all our health but in the long term we need to tackle it to reduce the pressures on the NHS."
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Christina Maxouris
The President joined the more than 7.3 million people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the US, a sobering reminder of the virus' reach as health experts urge continued vigilance during the fall and winter months.
Only three US states are reporting a decline in new Covid-19 cases compared to last week.
As of Saturday night, new cases were down in Texas, Missouri and South Carolina, while 21 states reported a rise in cases and a little more than half held steady compared with the week before.
The 21 states reporting a rise in new cases are Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Wisconsin reported a record number of 2,892 new daily cases on Saturday, according to data from the state's department of health services. The previous record was set earlier in the week. The state's governor urged residents to "get back to the basics" of fighting the virus.
"The surges we're seeing across our state are not an indication that masks don't work. This underscores what we've said all along which is that masks only work if everyone wears them," Gov. Tony Evers said.
Though still below the summer peak of about 67,000 in July, the seven-day average of new daily cases in the US is about 42,400. The average is more than 20% higher than it was on September 12 and, according to health officials, is far too high if the country wants to avoid a spike when the public moves indoors with the coming colder weather.
Polo Sandoval Reports:
A senior administration official told CNN's Jake Tapper on Saturday that the cluster of coronavirus cases among top Republican officials probably began at President Donald Trump's Rose Garden event announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Here's a rundown of who has tested positive for the virus so far:
Current and former Trump administration officials
Members of Congress and the Judiciary
Republican Party officials and Trump campaign staff
Trump family members
Opinion from Kent Sepkowitz
Editor's note: Kent Sepkowitz is a CNN medical analyst and a physician and infection control expert at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.
On Saturday, a team of doctors in crisp white coats updated the country on President Donald Trump's medical condition as he battles Covid-19 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
While many news reports focused on the apparent discrepancy between the doctors' timeline of events and those the White House had announced, I will focus on the vast amount of clinical information that the medical team did not clearly provide.
Unfortunately, though the doctors spoke many words, they gave very little information about Trump's condition. The public must receive a more complete and useful medical report.
First, the doctors danced around the simplest question of all: whether the President is on, or has been on, oxygen support. Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley's evasiveness suggests that the President, though "not on oxygen right now," may have been on oxygen earlier while still at the White House. Indeed, a source told CNN the President received oxygen on Friday.
The doctors also did not address whether he is receiving the potent anti-inflammation steroid, dexamethasone, which is known to both improve Covid-19 outcomes for critically ill patients, according to the UK's national clinical trial, and make patients with lung inflammation from any cause feel better for a day or two. If he has received it, this might explain his apparent improvement from requiring oxygen to not needing support.
There are two tests that are germane and should be presented as part of the daily briefing. First, the white blood cell count is comprised of four types of cells. One of them, the lymphocyte, is key to fighting viral infections. Many reports on Covid-19 have shown that a very low number of lymphocytes suggests trouble ahead.
Finally, we must know the President's mental condition and how his mental acuity is being assessed. Covid-19 infection is known to cause a "brain fog" -- some sort of cognitive clumsiness that can linger for weeks and months.
Read the full opinion: