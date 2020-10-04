Live TV
The latest on Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

By Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan, Adam Renton, Amy Woodyatt and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 1:57 p.m. ET, October 4, 2020
47 min ago

Chuck Schumer wants Mitch McConnell to delay hearings on Supreme Court nominee

From CNN’s Ganesh Setty

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a press conference in New York on October 4.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to delay Judiciary Committee hearings on Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett and demanded full transparency on President Trump’s health during a news briefing late Sunday morning.  

Schumer — who at the beginning of the press conference held up a picture of the Rose Garden ceremony and alleged attendees were “encouraged to take off their masks,” when they got inside — said it makes no sense to hold hearings on Barrett. 

It “makes no sense” to hold hearings on Judge Barrett despite three senators testing positive for coronavirus and McConnell saying it’s not safe for the Senate to meet in session, Schumer said, adding that McConnell is also endangering Hill staff as well.  

“If it’s not safe for the Senate to meet in session, it’s not safe for the hearings to go forward,” said Schumer, adding that virtual hearings are not sufficient for something as important as a Supreme Court nomination. “A virtual hearing is virtually no hearing at all."

Though Democrats cannot stop virtual hearings from taking place, Schumer said Democrats will procedurally use “every tool in the toolbox” to delay any future votes in committee or on the Senate floor.

He did not disclose any specifics on what those measures would be. 

“We all know the President’s cavalier attitude towards Covid, towards masks, towards social distancing, has endangered many people, including himself,” Schumer continued.

He demanded full transparency on Trump's health, along with anyone who has contracted the virus in the Senate and White House. 

“When you don’t have full transparency, when there’s cover-ups, contradictory statements, even lying about something as vital to the nation’s security as the President’s health, the nation is severely endangered,” Schumer said. 

58 min ago

Mike Pence and Karen Pence test negative for Covid-19

From CNN’s Betsy Klein

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence join Trump administration officials on stage after President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27 in Washington, DC.
Both Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday, an official confirmed.

23 min ago

White House physician sows confusion with briefings

From CNN's Betsy Klein, Sam Fossum and Tami Luhby

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 4.
With President Trump battling coronavirus at Walter Reed medical center, White House doctor Sean Conley has come under fire for making confusing and misleading comments — including one he later walked back — about the President's condition.

After Saturday's televised briefing at Walter Reed, a White House official offered a more alarming assessment of Trump's health to reporters. That reporting was initially given to a pool of reporters attributed to an official familiar with the President's condition.

Later, the Associated Press and the New York Times identified that official as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Conley claimed at Sunday's briefing that Meadows' widely reported statement contradicting him was "misconstrued."

"The chief and I work side by side," Conley said. "And I think his statement was misconstrued. What he meant was that 24 hours ago, when he and I were checking on the President, that there was that momentary episode of the high fever and that temporary drop in the saturation, which prompted us to act expediently to move him up here."

Conley added: "Fortunately, that was really a very transient limited episode, a couple hours later he was back up. Mild again. You know, we, I'm not going to speculate what that limited episode was about so early in the course but he's doing well."

Conley on Sunday also defended the decision to not disclose that the President was administered oxygen by saying he wanted to "reflect the upbeat attitude of the team."

"I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the President, his course of illness has had. I didn't want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so it came off that we were trying to hide something," Conley said, adding that "wasn't necessarily true."

1 hr 47 min ago

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: President Trump should not be discharged Monday

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta discussed President Trump's health status and the treatments that he's received.

2 hr 9 min ago

Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed medical center as early as Monday

Pool
Dr. Brian Garibaldi, who is part of President Trump's medical team, said the President could be discharged from Walter Reed medical center as early as Monday.

Trump completed a second dose of remdesivir on Saturday and "today he feels well," Garibaldi said.

"He has been up and around. Our plan today is to have him eat and drink, be up out of bed," Garibaldi said. "[I]f he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is to plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the white house where he can continue his treatment course."

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, provided some more details as to the President's condition Friday, which is when he was taken to the medical center.

"Late Friday morning when I returned to the bedside, the President had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%," Conley said. "Given these developments I was concerned for possible rapid progression of the illness. I recommended the President we try supplemental oxygen, see how he would respond. He was fairly adamant he didn't need it. He was not short of breath. He was tired, had a fever, that was about it. After about a minute only two liters his saturation levels were back over 95%. He stayed on that for about an hour maybe, and it was off and gone. Later that day by the time the team here was at the bedside the president had been up out of bed moving about the residence with only mild symptoms."

1 hr 33 min ago

Trump had 2 episodes of "transient drops in his oxygen saturation," his physician says

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 4.
President Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said he is continuing "to improve" but, as with any illness, "there are frequent ups and downs," he said a news briefing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

"Over the course of his illness, the President has experienced two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation. We debated the reasons for this, and whether we'd even intervene. It was a determination of the team based on the timeline from the initial diagnosis that we initiate dexamethasone," Conley said.

Dexamethasone is a widely available steroid drug.

Conley said the President was given supplemental oxygen and his current blood oxygen level is 98%.

Conley refused to say how low the President's blood oxygen levels had dropped. When asked if they had dropped below 90, he replied, "We don't have any recordings here of that."

When asked again on whether they had dropped below 90, Conley said the President's blood oxygen levels didn't get down into "the low 80s."

2 hr 52 min ago

President Trump to receive national security briefing later today

From CNN's Sam Fossum and Boris Sanchez

From CBS
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said that he, along with Gen. Mark Milley and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, will brief the President later this afternoon, adding that he spoke to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows earlier this morning. 

"I spoke to the chief of staff before coming to the White House this morning and he said the President is doing very well and not surprisingly wants to come back home," O'Brien told reporters shortly after an interview on CBS. "He's been watching TV, he's been working and he wants to get back to doing the business of the American people. I'll be briefing him this afternoon along with General Milley and Secretary Pompeo. We're scheduled to give him a foreign policy and national security brief. We'll be here at the White House — he'll be at Walter Reed in a secure facility."

O'Brien, who contracted coronavirus earlier this year, said that his last conversation with Trump was on Friday while O'Brien was in Geneva and speaking with his counterparts in the Russian government. He stressed that Trump "is firmly in control."

O'Brien also thanked the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for their words

"I appreciate the fact that Vice President Biden came out with and said that he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, were praying for the president and First Lady," he said on CBS. 

3 hr 8 min ago

A briefing on the President’s treatment is expected shortly

A medical briefing on President Trump's treatment at Walter Reed medical center is expected shortly.

Trump has been at the medical center since Friday to be treated for Covid-19.

White House reporters have been told to expect the medical briefing around 11:30 a.m. ET.

3 hr 19 min ago

Biden campaign sends well wishes to President

From CNN’s Sarah Mucha

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign underscored their well wishes to the President and first lady this morning.

Symone Sanders told CNN that the Biden campaign has not heard from the Trump campaign or the White House since the President’s diagnosis but added that they do not believe Biden was exposed.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to President Trump and the first lady. We are sincerely hoping that the President makes a very quick recovery and we can see him on the campaign trial soon,” she said. “No, we haven't heard to my knowledge from the Trump campaign or the White House, but the reality is that Vice President Biden was not exposed.” 

Sanders reiterated that the campaign has followed protocol throughout the pandemic, including wearing masks. 

"We are adhering to CDC guidance, we are listening to the public health experts and we are taking every single precaution. Our staff are wearing masks and are social distancing everywhere — on planes, in cars, inside events, outside events," Sanders said. "We're wearing the masks that are keeping us safe." 

Responding to the Trump campaign accusing Biden of using masks as a "prop," deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told ABC, "I think that tells you a lot of what you need to know about how the Trump campaign has treated this from the outset. Joe Biden believes that the words of a president matter, that the actions of a president matter. From the outset, he has taken this seriously.” 