Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 today, campaign says

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller defended President Trump's decision to leave Walter Reed medical center and take a short drive to wave to his supporters outside the hospital, saying on CNN Newsroom tonight that he was "feeling very good yesterday" and "he's feeling even better today."

Pressed by CNN's Ana Cabrera on whether it was careless for the President to put his Secret Service detail at risk by forcing them to ride in the car with a Covid-19 positive patient, Miller said Trump "in a safe way he drove by and said hi."

"He did that in front of the cameras so the media was able to see it," Miller added.

The campaign adviser claimed the moment was not "a stunt at all."

Here is part of the on air exchange:

"Hundreds of thousands of Americans have battled and they died from the virus, Jason, they have had to do so alone. Families and friends aren't allowed in the hospital, they aren't allowed to go on joy rides, many can't even be treated in the hospital until they are critically ill. So I just wonder how does a stunt like this, that not only puts a spotlight on the inequities and the President's cavalier attitude to this virus but endangers the lives of others, help his campaign?" CNN's Cabrera asked.

"Well, hold on I want to push back a little bit, Ana. I don't think this was a stunt at all. This was President Trump showing people he's very gracious for the hospitality they have shown him, the support that he has, for the hundreds of people outside of Walter Reed medical center there..." Miller said.

Miller also in defending Trump's decision, said the Secret Service takes "great care of their agents" and "always take extra precaution."

"I'm not part of White House operations or the White House medical unit. So the exact logistics I can't speak to, but I know the Secret Service takes this very seriously. I think it was great that President Trump was able to get out there and show he's ready to take this virus head on. You can't stay locked up, whether it be in the attic or in the basement, or whatever. We need to go out and lead," Miller said.

Trump's diagnosis also doesn't seem to have changed his campaign's understanding of the risks their events have posed to their supporters. Miller told CNN the campaign will continue to take temperatures and give out hand sanitizer and masks as supporters enter rallies, but he did not detail any other changes like requiring attendees to wear those masks.

Watch the exchange: