Trump campaign adviser couldn't explain why Trump went to fundraiser after Hicks tested positive

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller couldn't explain why President Trump went to Bedminster for a fundraiser Thursday after learning Hope Hicks, one of the President's aides, had tested positive for coronavirus.
After being asked for an explanation, Miller said on ABC, "I can't speak to — since I'm not part of White House operations, I'm not part of the White House medical unit — is the exact, how much time he was spending with Hope and the proximity for these things. I can't speak to that. I’m going to let the White House do that."
Miller also claimed that Trump's campaign rallies took precautions for coronavirus, adding he believed former Vice President Joe Biden used face masks as a "prop."
"We take it seriously. It's why we give everyone coming to rallies or events, we give them a mask. We check their temperature. You know, I would say that with regard to Joe Biden, I think too often he's used the mask as a prop. Mask is very important, but even if he's — he could be 20, 30 feet away from the nearest person and still have the mask on. That's not going to change anything that's out there. Also we've seen with — with Joe Biden, I mean, we can't all just stay in our basement for the rest of our lives," Miller said.