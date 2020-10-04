Live TV
The latest on Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

By Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan, Adam Renton, Amy Woodyatt and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 11:25 a.m. ET, October 4, 2020
1 hr 8 min ago

Trump campaign adviser couldn't explain why Trump went to fundraiser after Hicks tested positive

From CNN’s Daniella Diaz

from ABC
Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller couldn't explain why President Trump went to Bedminster for a fundraiser Thursday after learning Hope Hicks, one of the President's aides, had tested positive for coronavirus.

After being asked for an explanation, Miller said on ABC, "I can't speak to — since I'm not part of White House operations, I'm not part of the White House medical unit — is the exact, how much time he was spending with Hope and the proximity for these things. I can't speak to that. I’m going to let the White House do that."

Miller also claimed that Trump's campaign rallies took precautions for coronavirus, adding he believed former Vice President Joe Biden used face masks as a "prop." 

"We take it seriously. It's why we give everyone coming to rallies or events, we give them a mask. We check their temperature. You know, I would say that with regard to Joe Biden, I think too often he's used the mask as a prop. Mask is very important, but even if he's — he could be 20, 30 feet away from the nearest person and still have the mask on. That's not going to change anything that's out there. Also we've seen with — with Joe Biden, I mean, we can't all just stay in our basement for the rest of our lives," Miller said.
1 hr 3 min ago

Ohio governor says the White House did not contact him about possible Covid-19 exposure

From CNN's Chandelis Duster

Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine said Sunday that he has not been contacted by the White House about potential Covid-19 exposure in his state after President Trump tested positive for the virus days after his Cleveland debate.

"Well, they have not reached out to me. I know that I talked to the CEO of the Cleveland Clinic the other day who gave me an update, who gave me a report so I don't know whether they have reached out to Cleveland Clinic or not. They have not talked to me about it, no," the Republican governor told CNN.

The President participated in the first presidential debate against Democrat Joe Biden in Cleveland last week. DeWine said that he didn't attend the debate, but conceded that he wished the President wore a mask more often.

"Do I wish — look do I wish the President had worn a mask all the time? Of course. You know, of course," he said.

WATCH:

1 hr 43 min ago

Senate GOP's third positive Covid-19 case threatens quick Supreme Court confirmation 

From CNN's Manu Raju

Sen. Ron Johnson speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill on August 6.
Sen. Ron Johnson speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill on August 6. Toni Sandys/Pool/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed to someone with the virus earlier this week, according to his spokesman, making him the third GOP senator to test positive in 24 hours and threatening the quick confirmation prospects of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

In a sign of just how little margin for error there is to get Barrett confirmed by election day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote in an email to GOP senators obtained by CNN that he needs all Republican senators back in Washington by Oct. 19.

Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who sit on the Judiciary Committee, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday — just days after attending a White House event where President Trump nominated Barrett.

Multiple attendees of that event, including Trump, have tested positive in the week since the ceremony, which featured many people not wearing masks and not observing social distancing protocols. 

Johnson did not attend the Barrett nomination ceremony, where several people appeared to have been exposed to the virus, because he was quarantining from a prior exposure, during which he twice tested negative for the virus, according to the spokesman.

Johnson was able to get tested before speaking to the Ozaukee County Republican Party Oktoberfest Dinner on Friday night in Wisconsin, he said on a call with reporters Saturday. The senator, who said he had decided to get tested as a precaution after hearing that Lee had tested positive earlier on Friday, learned he had tested positive after the event on his ride home.

3 hr 14 min ago

Trump is up and tweeting thanks to supporters

From CNN's Sam Fossum

In his first tweet Sunday morning, President Trump retweeted a video of people gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and thanked them for their support.

“Thank you so much!,” the President wrote on Sunday.

Read the tweet:

2 hr 48 min ago

More than 2.6 million general election ballots have been cast so far

From CNN's Adam Levy

Chicago residents vote at an early voting site on October 2.
Chicago residents vote at an early voting site on October 2. Scott Olson/Getty Images

More than 2.6 million general election ballots have been cast with less than a month until election day, according to CNN and Edison Research’s survey of election officials in 24 states reporting voting data. 

More than 1.8 million came from 10 of CNN’s most competitively-ranked states. In the six of those states reporting party data on ballots (Florida, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska, North Carolina and Pennsylvania), registered Democrats make up more than half the ballots returned.  

This doesn’t indicate the ultimate outcome of these races. Polling shows President Trump’s supporters strongly prefer to vote in-person on election day.  

3 hr 12 min ago

"SNL" returns with Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump taking on Jim Carrey's Joe Biden

From CNN's Frank Pallotta

NBC/Broadway Video
"Saturday Night Live" returned to a live studio audience at Studio 8H after months away because of coronavirus.

The NBC variety show opened with a sketch taking on this week's presidential debate between President Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who was played by Jim Carrey.

"The following is a re-broadcast of Tuesday's presidential debate, even though Tuesday feels 100 days ago," a voice said opening the show. "We thought it was important to see it again since it might be the only presidential debate. And it was pretty fun to watch, as long as you don't live in America."

Moderator Chris Wallace, played by Beck Bennett, brought out Baldwin's Trump first.

"And you did take the Covid test that you promised to take in advance, correct?" Bennett's Wallace asked.

"Absolutely, scout's honor," Baldwin's Trump responded with his fingers crossed.

Bennett's Wallace then brought out Carrey's Biden.

"Just one second, Chris," he said, using a tape measure to put enough space between himself and Baldwin's Trump.

Bennett's Wallace said that it looked like Carrey's Biden was ready to debate.

"Absolutely not," he responded. "But I got the beginning of 46 fantastic ideas that I may or may not have access to."

Then the debate kicked off. However, instead of a debate it was just Baldwin's Trump and Carrey's Biden yelling back and forth at each other.

"Chris Wallace is mean, the economy is mean. It keeps losing jobs, which is mean to me," Baldwin's Trump said. He then called the pandemic a hoax.

"That statement is something that will probably come back to haunt me later this week," he said.

The show also took aim at the President's condition.

"President Trump's in the hospital from Covid, and I just want to say my heart goes out to Covid," said comedian and host Chris Rock.

3 hr 29 min ago

Trump has been critiquing coverage of his hospitalization, is upset at quote attributed to Chief of Staff Meadows

From CNN’s Kevin Liptak

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House physician Sean Conley leave after updating the condition of President Donald Trump, on October 3, at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House physician Sean Conley leave after updating the condition of President Donald Trump, on October 3, at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump has been watching and critiquing coverage of his hospitalization from the presidential suite at Walter Reed, and has been agitated at what he claims are exaggerated descriptions of his condition, people familiar with the matter said. 

Those people told CNN Trump seemed particularly upset when he saw a quote saying he was displaying “concerning” symptoms on Friday attributed to person familiar with his health but later assigned by the New York Times and AP to chief of staff Mark Meadows. 

The President's aversion to appearing weak and sick is now what is driving the effort to project resolve, including the video he tweeted on Saturday, the photos released by the White House of him working, and the multiple accounts of phone calls where he sounded strong by his allies and family members. 

While doctors say Trump’s symptoms have improved since Friday, Trump and his aides all acknowledge he is not yet out of the woods. 

3 hr 29 min ago

The Vatican is praying for President Trump

From CNN’s Delia Gallagher at the Vatican 

Pope Francis addresses worshippers from the window of the Apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's Square during the weekly Angelus prayer in the Vatican on October 4.
Pope Francis addresses worshippers from the window of the Apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's Square during the weekly Angelus prayer in the Vatican on October 4. Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

The Holy See is following the illness of President Donald Trump and praying for him, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin told CNN Sunday.

“We are sorry, we are following it,” Cardinal Parolin said. “We pray for him and for all who are ill with Covid-19.”
5 hr 9 min ago

UK Prime Minister tells Trump: "The most important thing to do is follow his doctors’ advice"

From CNN's Zahid Mahmood and Amy Woodyatt

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a face covering as he arrives at the BBC in London, on October 4.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a face covering as he arrives at the BBC in London, on October 4. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered his advice to President Trump following his coronavirus diagnosis, telling him "the most important thing to do is follow his doctors’ advice."

Johnson, who fell gravely ill after he tested positive for the virus at the end of March spent spent a week in hospital, with three nights in intensive care and, on being discharged admitted "things could have gone either way" for him.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday, Johnson said he was sure the President "is going to be fine," adding that he had "the best possible care."

Johnson went on to speak about the issues that obesity can pose when it comes to coronavirus -- though he said that he was not commenting specifically on the President's weight.

When asked by Marr whether this would mean “fewer cheeseburgers” for Trump, Johnson said he would be making no comment on the President’s weight but that the UK needed to face its own weight problem.

"Since you mention cheeseburgers, obesity is one of the problems that this country needs to address,” he said. "Not just because it threatens all our health but in the long term we need to tackle it to reduce the pressures on the NHS."