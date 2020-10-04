Live TV
The latest on Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

By Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan, Adam Renton, Amy Woodyatt and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 5:20 p.m. ET, October 4, 2020
1 hr 51 min ago

White House pushes back against allegations of mixed messaging around the President's health  

From CNN's Sam Fossum

White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah waits to speak on FOX News outside the White House on October 4 in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah waits to speak on FOX News outside the White House on October 4 in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The White House has pushed back against allegations of mixed messaging after two briefings from the President's physicians at Walter Reed medical center have left the public with more questions than answers on the status of President Trump's health.  

"Just candidly we've provided three letter updates from Dr. Conley who's given two on camera briefings, the President has spoken directly on camera twice. We've had Chief of Staff Meadows and Kayleigh give briefings, we're going to continue to do this you have my commitment you'll get regular updates," White House spokesperson Alyssa Farah told reporters after an interview on Fox News. 

Farah also tried to explain the discrepancy between what White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and the President's doctors told reporters on Saturday as a "snapshot in time."

"It's kind of a snapshot in time. Saturday the President was doing extremely well, Friday was a little bit more concerning, but he continues to trend upward," Farah said Sunday. "So, Dr. Conley was giving an update from that morning. The other point I would make, which was what Conley alluded to, is when you're treating a patient, you want to project confidence, you want to lift their spirits and that was the intent, but of course Chief of Staff Meadows came out to give you guys more information just to try to be as transparent as you can be throughout this." 

However, when Meadows first approached reporters on Saturday his comments to the press pool at Walter Reed were on background, not on the record. 

"We can trust the information he's giving but if we later have supplementary information you have my commitment, we'll get that to you," Farah said of Dr. Conley. 

When asked on Fox News about Conley's acknowledgement today that he wasn't as forthcoming yesterday with information about the President's health, she said the White House is "committed" to transparency but wanted to be careful with the information they share. 

"We're committed to being transparent with the public, but what I've learned in these moments is that accuracy is more important than speed," Farah said. 

On reports that Meadows is in the doghouse with Trump following the confusing messages coming from the administration on Saturday, she emphatically denied them. 

"No, absolutely not, Mark Meadows has barely left the President's side," Farah said. "He has been at Walter Reed, hours a day working with him, bringing him different documents he's had to sign, briefing him on giving him Hill updates. Honestly, if anything, I think the chief of staff's comments reflect how close their relationship is that he's so close to this individual when he sees him in, you know not feeling well not his tough strong self that we all know, that he wanted to make sure to convey that to the public."

 

2 hr 15 min ago

Attorney General Barr not showing any Covid-19 symptoms, will stay home Monday

From CNN’s Evan Perez

Attorney General William Barr attends President Donald Trump's announcement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House on September 26 in Washington, DC. Alex Brandon/AP
Attorney General William Barr attends President Donald Trump's announcement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House on September 26 in Washington, DC. Alex Brandon/AP

Attorney General Bill Barr still has no Covid-19 symptoms, has tested negative for the virus so far and is mostly staying home, Department of Justice spokesperson Kerri Kupec said. 

According to Kupec, Barr has had two rapid coronavirus tests and one PCR test since Friday morning. All of those have been negative. Barr went to the Justice Department for only one meeting on Friday and stayed home this weekend other than getting tested. He goes to the White House to get tested.

Barr will stay home tomorrow, Kupec said.

Some context: Barr attended the White House Rose Garden announcement of President Trump’s selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Several attendees of that event have subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

 

 

2 hr 44 min ago

Here's a timeline of Trump's Covid-19 illness so far

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on October 2 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on October 2 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Following two briefings from President Trump's doctors over the weekend, more details about the course of his Covid-19 illness are emerging — but some questions still remain.

Here's a brief timeline of what we know so far:

Friday

Since announcing his illness on Twitter early Friday morning, the President's has had frequent "ups and downs," White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said during a briefing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday.

On Thursday night and into early Friday morning, Conley said the President "was doing well with only mild symptoms" and his oxygen level was in the high 90s — but then late Friday morning, "the President had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%," Conley said.

The President was given oxygen.

"And after about a minute on only two liters, his saturation levels were back over 95%. He stayed on that for about an hour maybe, and was off and gone," Conley said. 

Later that Friday, Conley added, the President was out of bed, moving around the White House residence and had only mild symptoms. 

On Friday afternoon, Conley said in a White House letter that Trump received an antibody cocktail — an investigational treatment from the biotechnology company Regeneron — and had taken zinc, vitamin D, the heartburn drug famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

The President was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for monitoring.

The President has remained without fever since Friday morning, Dr. Sean Dooley, one of Trump's physicians, said during Sunday's briefing. Yet his oxygen level was transient again on Saturday.

Saturday

The President had a second episode of his oxygen level dropping.

"Yesterday there was another episode where it dropped down to about 93%," Conley said on Sunday. "We watched it and it returned back up."

Trump's physicians decided to give him the corticosteroid drug dexamethasone, which has been shown to help patients with Covid-19 and is typically given to patients on supplemental oxygen or ventilation.

Sunday

As of Sunday around noon, Trump feels well, Dr. Brian Garibaldi, one of Trump's physicians, said. 

"He's been up and around. Our plan for today is to have him to eat and drink, be up out of bed as much as possible to be mobile," Girabaldi said. "And if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is that we can plan for discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course."

3 hr 47 min ago

Chuck Schumer wants Mitch McConnell to delay hearings on Supreme Court nominee

From CNN’s Ganesh Setty

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a press conference in New York on October 4. CNN
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a press conference in New York on October 4. CNN

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to delay Judiciary Committee hearings on Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett and demanded full transparency on President Trump’s health during a news briefing late Sunday morning.  

Schumer — who at the beginning of the press conference held up a picture of the Rose Garden ceremony and alleged attendees were “encouraged to take off their masks,” when they got inside — said it makes no sense to hold hearings on Barrett. 

It “makes no sense” to hold hearings on Judge Barrett despite three senators testing positive for coronavirus and McConnell saying it’s not safe for the Senate to meet in session, Schumer said, adding that McConnell is also endangering Hill staff as well.  

“If it’s not safe for the Senate to meet in session, it’s not safe for the hearings to go forward,” said Schumer, adding that virtual hearings are not sufficient for something as important as a Supreme Court nomination. “A virtual hearing is virtually no hearing at all."

Though Democrats cannot stop virtual hearings from taking place, Schumer said Democrats will procedurally use “every tool in the toolbox” to delay any future votes in committee or on the Senate floor.

He did not disclose any specifics on what those measures would be. 

“We all know the President’s cavalier attitude towards Covid, towards masks, towards social distancing, has endangered many people, including himself,” Schumer continued.

He demanded full transparency on Trump's health, along with anyone who has contracted the virus in the Senate and White House. 

“When you don’t have full transparency, when there’s cover-ups, contradictory statements, even lying about something as vital to the nation’s security as the President’s health, the nation is severely endangered,” Schumer said. 

3 hr 58 min ago

Mike Pence and Karen Pence test negative for Covid-19

From CNN’s Betsy Klein

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence join Trump administration officials on stage after President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence join Trump administration officials on stage after President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Both Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday, an official confirmed.

3 hr 23 min ago

White House physician sows confusion with briefings

From CNN's Betsy Klein, Sam Fossum and Tami Luhby

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 4. Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 4. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

With President Trump battling coronavirus at Walter Reed medical center, White House doctor Sean Conley has come under fire for making confusing and misleading comments — including one he later walked back — about the President's condition.

After Saturday's televised briefing at Walter Reed, a White House official offered a more alarming assessment of Trump's health to reporters. That reporting was initially given to a pool of reporters attributed to an official familiar with the President's condition.

Later, the Associated Press and the New York Times identified that official as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Conley claimed at Sunday's briefing that Meadows' widely reported statement contradicting him was "misconstrued."

"The chief and I work side by side," Conley said. "And I think his statement was misconstrued. What he meant was that 24 hours ago, when he and I were checking on the President, that there was that momentary episode of the high fever and that temporary drop in the saturation, which prompted us to act expediently to move him up here."

Conley added: "Fortunately, that was really a very transient limited episode, a couple hours later he was back up. Mild again. You know, we, I'm not going to speculate what that limited episode was about so early in the course but he's doing well."

Conley on Sunday also defended the decision to not disclose that the President was administered oxygen by saying he wanted to "reflect the upbeat attitude of the team."

"I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the President, his course of illness has had. I didn't want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so it came off that we were trying to hide something," Conley said, adding that "wasn't necessarily true."

Joe Johns reports:

4 hr 47 min ago

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: President Trump should not be discharged Monday

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta discussed President Trump's health status and the treatments that he's received.

WATCH:

5 hr 9 min ago

Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed medical center as early as Monday

Pool

Dr. Brian Garibaldi, who is part of President Trump's medical team, said the President could be discharged from Walter Reed medical center as early as Monday.

Trump completed a second dose of remdesivir on Saturday and "today he feels well," Garibaldi said.

"He has been up and around. Our plan today is to have him eat and drink, be up out of bed," Garibaldi said. "[I]f he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is to plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the white house where he can continue his treatment course."

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, provided some more details as to the President's condition Friday, which is when he was taken to the medical center.

"Late Friday morning when I returned to the bedside, the President had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%," Conley said. "Given these developments I was concerned for possible rapid progression of the illness. I recommended the President we try supplemental oxygen, see how he would respond. He was fairly adamant he didn't need it. He was not short of breath. He was tired, had a fever, that was about it. After about a minute only two liters his saturation levels were back over 95%. He stayed on that for about an hour maybe, and it was off and gone. Later that day by the time the team here was at the bedside the president had been up out of bed moving about the residence with only mild symptoms."

Watch Dr. Graibaldi:

4 hr 33 min ago

Trump had 2 episodes of "transient drops in his oxygen saturation," his physician says

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 4. Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 4. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

President Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said he is continuing "to improve" but, as with any illness, "there are frequent ups and downs," he said a news briefing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

"Over the course of his illness, the President has experienced two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation. We debated the reasons for this, and whether we'd even intervene. It was a determination of the team based on the timeline from the initial diagnosis that we initiate dexamethasone," Conley said.

Dexamethasone is a widely available steroid drug.

Conley said the President was given supplemental oxygen and his current blood oxygen level is 98%.

Conley refused to say how low the President's blood oxygen levels had dropped. When asked if they had dropped below 90, he replied, "We don't have any recordings here of that."

When asked again on whether they had dropped below 90, Conley said the President's blood oxygen levels didn't get down into "the low 80s."

Watch Dr. Conley: