White House releases photos of Trump working while in hospital

President Donald Trump works in the Presidential Suite at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosian/White House

New photos released by the White House on Saturday appear to show President Donald Trump working from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he has been since Friday.

The President’s physician, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, stated earlier on Saturday that Trump had "made substantial progress since diagnosis."

In one of the photos, Trump is sitting at the same desk from which he delivered a video message earlier in the day, in which he said that he feels "much better now."