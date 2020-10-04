Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed medical center as early as Monday

Dr. Brian Garibaldi, who is part of President Trump's medical team, said the President could be discharged from Walter Reed medical center as early as Monday.
Trump completed a second dose of remdesivir on Saturday and "today he feels well," Garibaldi said.
"He has been up and around. Our plan today is to have him eat and drink, be up out of bed," Garibaldi said. "[I]f he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is to plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the white house where he can continue his treatment course."
Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, provided some more details as to the President's condition Friday, which is when he was taken to the medical center.
"Late Friday morning when I returned to the bedside, the President had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%," Conley said. "Given these developments I was concerned for possible rapid progression of the illness. I recommended the President we try supplemental oxygen, see how he would respond. He was fairly adamant he didn't need it. He was not short of breath. He was tired, had a fever, that was about it. After about a minute only two liters his saturation levels were back over 95%. He stayed on that for about an hour maybe, and it was off and gone. Later that day by the time the team here was at the bedside the president had been up out of bed moving about the residence with only mild symptoms."
Watch Dr. Graibaldi: