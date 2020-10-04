Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed medical center as early as Monday

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign underscored their well wishes to the President and first lady this morning.

Symone Sanders told CNN that the Biden campaign has not heard from the Trump campaign or the White House since the President’s diagnosis but added that they do not believe Biden was exposed.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to President Trump and the first lady. We are sincerely hoping that the President makes a very quick recovery and we can see him on the campaign trial soon,” she said. “No, we haven't heard to my knowledge from the Trump campaign or the White House, but the reality is that Vice President Biden was not exposed.”

Sanders reiterated that the campaign has followed protocol throughout the pandemic, including wearing masks.

"We are adhering to CDC guidance, we are listening to the public health experts and we are taking every single precaution. Our staff are wearing masks and are social distancing everywhere — on planes, in cars, inside events, outside events," Sanders said. "We're wearing the masks that are keeping us safe."

Responding to the Trump campaign accusing Biden of using masks as a "prop," deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told ABC, "I think that tells you a lot of what you need to know about how the Trump campaign has treated this from the outset. Joe Biden believes that the words of a president matter, that the actions of a president matter. From the outset, he has taken this seriously.”