Street in front of Walter Reed closed due to suspicious package

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told CNN he checked himself into the hospital Saturday afternoon, as a precautionary measure, after announcing earlier in the day he had tested positive for Covid-19.
Christie, who suffers from asthma, said in consultation with his doctor, he decided it was best to be monitored in the hospital. He said he has a slight fever and is achy but felt well enough to drive himself to the hospital.
Christie told CNN by phone from the hospital that his breathing is fine, but after being admitted, he started a course of the Covid-19 treatment remdesivir.
Just moments ago, he tweeted that he is "feeling good."
Christie was part of the President’s debate prep team and sat close to the President, and others who have now tested positive for coronavirus.
He was also in the audience for Trump's Supreme Court announcement last weekend.
