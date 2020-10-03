Street in front of Walter Reed closed due to suspicious package

President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on October 2, in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump got his first positive coronavirus test result on Thursday after returning from Bedminster, New Jersey, according to a White House official.

That result was via a rapid test. The President then took a more thorough PCR test which also came back positive, according to the official.

He had just returned from a fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club, which went on as planned Thursday night despite the President and staff knowing he had been exposed to coronavirus.

Donors that gave $250,000 were able to participate in a roundtable, photo opportunity and reception with the President, according to the event invite.

Three attendees told CNN that most people at the fundraiser were not wearing masks; all three say they have not been contacted by any contact tracers.

The President announced he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus roughly eight hours after leaving the fundraiser, when he was back at the White House.