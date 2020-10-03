Live TV
The latest on Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

By Jessie Yeung, Brett McKeehan, Amy Woodyatt, Fernando Alfonso III, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:51 p.m. ET, October 3, 2020
1 hr 16 min ago

It’s "highly likely" GOP’s Covid-19 outbreak happened at the Supreme Court announcement, says senior admin official

From CNN's Jake Tapper 

President Donald Trump announces 7th US Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House September 26, in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump announces 7th US Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House September 26, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty IMage

The coronavirus outbreak that prompted a series of positive Covid-19 tests among GOP officials likely happened at last Saturday's White House Rose Garden event where President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, a senior administration official told CNN.

Multiple attendees of that event, including Trump, have tested positive in the days since the ceremony, which featured many people not wearing masks or observing social distancing protocols.

The official told CNN's Jake Tapper it:

“seems highly likely this originated at the SCOTUS announcement last week. It may have come from the Hill. The next major concern will be securing Capitol Hill and protecting lawmakers.”

No medical officials have officially commented on when they believe the President contracted Covid-19 but a White House official told CNN Trump received his first positive coronavirus test result on Thursday, after returning from a fundraiser in New Jersey,

Here's where the President has been over the past two weeks:

1 hr 54 min ago

Street in front of Walter Reed closed due to suspicious package

From CNN’s Aileen Graef

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is shown in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 3.
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is shown in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 3. Susan Walsh/AP

The Montgomery County Police Department has closed down the road near Walter Reed Medical Center for an investigation into an abandoned backpack, according to Montgomery County police public information officer Rebecca Innocenti.

They are waiting for the fire marshal to clear the scene.

2 hr 1 min ago

White House official says Trump got first positive result after returning from Bedminster on Thursday 

From CNN’s Jim Acosta

President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on October 2, in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on October 2, in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump got his first positive coronavirus test result on Thursday after returning from Bedminster, New Jersey, according to a White House official.

That result was via a rapid test. The President then took a more thorough PCR test which also came back positive, according to the official.

He had just returned from a fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club, which went on as planned Thursday night despite the President and staff knowing he had been exposed to coronavirus.

Donors that gave $250,000 were able to participate in a roundtable, photo opportunity and reception with the President, according to the event invite. 

Three attendees told CNN that most people at the fundraiser were not wearing masks; all three say they have not been contacted by any contact tracers.

The President announced he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus roughly eight hours after leaving the fundraiser, when he was back at the White House.

2 hr 29 min ago

Joe Biden's campaign says they will disclose the results of every Covid-19 test he takes

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

Joe Biden waves to journalists on October 3 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Joe Biden waves to journalists on October 3 in Wilmington, Delaware. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Following Donald Trump's positive Covid-19 diagnosis, Joe Biden’s campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told CNN the Biden campaign will now disclose the results of every coronavirus test the Democratic presidential nominee takes.

This comes as CNN reported earlier Saturday that Biden will be tested more frequently for Covid-19, and intends to move forward with in-person campaigning.

The Democratic nominee will receive a test each time he travels, a source familiar with his testing said.

Read the full statement from Andrew Bates below:

"We have adhered to strict and extensive safety practices recommended by public health experts and doctors in all of our campaigning – including social distancing, mask wearing, and additional safeguards. Vice President Biden is being tested regularly, and we will be releasing the results of each test. Vice President Biden tested negative twice yesterday and was never in close contact with President Trump or members of his team or family during the debate. When he was not on the debate stage, he wore a mask – which he has called on all Americans to do as a patriotic duty to protect one another. Vice President Biden will continue to lead by example as we work together to overcome this pandemic."

2 hr 55 min ago

GOP Senator, seen maskless at last week's White House event, tests negative for Covid-19

From CNN's Gregory Clary

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, from Missouri, tweeted he tested negative for Covid-19.

Hawley was seen maskless at last Saturday's White House Rose Garden event where President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Multiple attendees of that event, including Trump, have tested positive in the days since the ceremony, which featured many people not wearing masks and not observing social distancing protocols.

3 hr 30 min ago

Trump: "Our first lady is doing very well"

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

President Trump tweeted a video moments ago, and said that first lady Melania Trump, who had also tested positive for Covid-19, "was doing very well."

"Our first lady is doing very well ... Melania is really handling it very nicely. As you’ve probably read, she’s slightly younger than me, just a little tiny bit. And therefore, just we know the disease, we know the situation with age versus younger people. And Melania is handling it statistically, like it’s supposed to be handled. And that makes me very happy," he said.

It's not clear when this video was recorded.

Watch the full video:

3 hr 44 min ago

Trump says he feels "much better now"

Moments ago President Trump tweeted a video where he thanked the staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now, we're working hard to get me all the way back — I have to be back because we still have to make America great again," he said in the video.

The President continued: "We’re gonna beat this coronavirus or whatever you wanna call it.”

It's not clear when this video was recorded.

Watch the full clip:

3 hr 58 min ago

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis "has mild symptoms," his press secretary says

From CNN’s Manu Raju and Ted Barrett

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) asks a question during a Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 16, in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) asks a question during a Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 16, in Washington, D.C. Tom Williams/Pool/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is continuing to self-isolate at his home in North Carolina while experiencing “mild symptoms, and he is in great spirits,” according to a statement from his press secretary Adam Webb.

Tillis tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, days after attending a White House event where President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Multiple attendees of that event, including Trump, have tested positive in the days since the ceremony, which featured many people not wearing masks and not observing social distancing protocols.

4 hr 32 min ago

GOP senator with Covid-19 said he learned he tested positive after attending Oktoberfest dinner

 

Sen. Ron Johnson departs a Republican senate luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 16, in Washington, DC.
Sen. Ron Johnson departs a Republican senate luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 16, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Ron Johnson said he learned he had tested positive for Covid-19 after he had spoken at the Ozaukee County Republican Party's Oktoberfest Dinner on Friday night in Wisconsin. 

Johnson said he had no symptoms before the dinner but had decided to get tested as a precaution, after hearing that Utah Sen. Mike Lee had tested positive earlier on Friday. 

Johnson said he was able to get tested on Friday night before heading to the Oktoberfest dinner. 

At the dinner event, Johnson said he let the organizers know that he would not stick around or mingle with people, or take photographs with attendees. He said he maintained social distancing at the event and let people know why he was being safe. 

Johnson said he learned he tested positive after the event on his ride home.