It’s "highly likely" GOP’s Covid-19 outbreak happened at the Supreme Court announcement, says senior admin official

President Donald Trump announces 7th US Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House September 26, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty IMage

The coronavirus outbreak that prompted a series of positive Covid-19 tests among GOP officials likely happened at last Saturday's White House Rose Garden event where President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, a senior administration official told CNN.

Multiple attendees of that event, including Trump, have tested positive in the days since the ceremony, which featured many people not wearing masks or observing social distancing protocols.

The official told CNN's Jake Tapper it:

“seems highly likely this originated at the SCOTUS announcement last week. It may have come from the Hill. The next major concern will be securing Capitol Hill and protecting lawmakers.”

No medical officials have officially commented on when they believe the President contracted Covid-19 but a White House official told CNN Trump received his first positive coronavirus test result on Thursday, after returning from a fundraiser in New Jersey,

Here's where the President has been over the past two weeks: