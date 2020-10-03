Live TV
The latest on Trump's Covid diagnosis

By Jessie Yeung, Brett McKeehan, Amy Woodyatt and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 12:09 p.m. ET, October 3, 2020
22 min ago

President Trump "is doing very well," his personal physician says

Pool
Pool

President Trump is "doing very well," his physician Dr. Sean Conley said this morning at a news conference at Walter Reed medical center.

"This morning the President is doing very well," Conley said. "As reported yesterday, consultation with this group, I recommended we bring the President up to Walter Reed as a precautionary measure to provide state-of-the-art monitoring and any care that he may need."

In attendance this morning at the briefing are the following medical experts:

  • CDR Sean Conley, MD
  • Col Sean N Dooley, MD
  • Capt John Hodgson, MD
  • CDR Wesley R Campbell, MD
  • LTC Jason M. Blaylock, MD
  • Robert Browning, MD
  • Brian Garibaldi, MD
  • LT Juliana Lavopa, RN
  • CDR Megan Nasworthy, RN

Watch:

28 min ago

Chris Christie tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Ryan Nobles

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced Saturday that he has tested positive. He is the latest official involved in the debate prep with President Trump who has tested positive.

Read the tweet:

26 min ago

Trump still has low fever, has been working this morning

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Trump has been awake and working this morning at Walter Reed medical center, a person familiar with the matter said. 

The President continues to run a low fever and is congested, the person added, similar to when he entered hospital on Friday evening.

1 hr 7 min ago

SOON: President Trump's physician to speak

Dr. Sean Conley will hold a news conference any moment at Walter Reed medical center to provide an update on President Trump's condition.

1 hr 29 min ago

Vice President Mike Pence tests negative for Covid-19 this morning

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an event hosted by The Family Leader Foundation on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an event hosted by The Family Leader Foundation on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for coronavirus Saturday morning, an administration official confirmed. 

Pence is still planning to travel to Salt Lake on Monday as planned, the official said.

The vice president’s office also said the President and Pence will continue to be in touch by phone today, like any other day. They declined to say whether they’ve been in touch already this morning.

2 hr 5 min ago

President Trump's physician will hold a briefing this morning

A view of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2, 2020, in Bethesda, Maryland.
A view of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2, 2020, in Bethesda, Maryland. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Sean Conley, will be giving an update from Walter Reed medical center at 11 a.m. ET on the President's condition, the White House announced.

Trump took an experimental antibody cocktail for Covid-19 Friday after he was diagnosed with the virus. He is at the medical center, where he will spend "the next few days," the administration said.

2 hr 12 min ago

Donald Trump Jr. says he has tested negative for Covid-19

From CNN's DJ Judd

The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., announced Saturday that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

He was at the presidential debate Tuesday with other family members.

Read Trump's tweet:

1 hr 19 min ago

Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Manu Raju and Lauren Fox

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., walks through the Senate subway after a vote on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., walks through the Senate subway after a vote on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, has tested positive for Covid-19, his spokesperson said. 

Johnson was not at the Amy Coney Barrett ceremony because he was quarantining from a prior exposure, during which he twice tested negative for the virus, according to the spokesperson.

His office said he was again exposed “shortly after” returning to Washington, DC, on Sept. 29 and was tested Friday afternoon.

“This test came back positive. Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms. He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor,” spokesperson Ben Voelkel said in a statement.

Some context: Johnson is the third Republican senator to test positive for Covid-19.

If the three senators – Thom Tillis, Johnson and Mike Lee – remain out this month, it would effectively prevent Barrett from being confirmed to the Supreme Court until they return, which could be a lame-duck session.

Confirming a Supreme Court justice in a lame-duck scenario is something GOP leaders are eager to avoid in case they lose next month.

Watch:

2 hr 51 min ago

These news alerts tell the story of a historic day at the White House

Multiple CNN mobile push alerts helped to paint the picture of a historical Friday – from President Trump saying he will start to quarantine process, to confirming he and Melania had tested positive for coronavirus, to then leaving the White House to go to Walter Reed medical center.

The tweets also show a series of other events that unfolded, including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill testing negative for the virus, and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway testing positive from an event she attended last week.

Take a look: