President Trump "is doing very well," his personal physician says

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., walks through the Senate subway after a vote on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, has tested positive for Covid-19, his spokesperson said.

Johnson was not at the Amy Coney Barrett ceremony because he was quarantining from a prior exposure, during which he twice tested negative for the virus, according to the spokesperson.

His office said he was again exposed “shortly after” returning to Washington, DC, on Sept. 29 and was tested Friday afternoon.

“This test came back positive. Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms. He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor,” spokesperson Ben Voelkel said in a statement.

Some context: Johnson is the third Republican senator to test positive for Covid-19.

If the three senators – Thom Tillis, Johnson and Mike Lee – remain out this month, it would effectively prevent Barrett from being confirmed to the Supreme Court until they return, which could be a lame-duck session.

Confirming a Supreme Court justice in a lame-duck scenario is something GOP leaders are eager to avoid in case they lose next month.

