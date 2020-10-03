Trump says he feels "much better now"

Moments ago President Trump tweeted a video where he thanked the staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
"I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now, we're working hard to get me all the way back — I have to be back because we still have to make America great again," he said in the video.
The President continued: "We’re gonna beat this coronavirus or whatever you wanna call it.”
It's not clear when this video was recorded.
35 min ago
GOP Sen. Thom Tillis "has mild symptoms," his press secretary says
From CNN’s Manu Raju and Ted Barrett
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is continuing to self-isolate at his home in North Carolina while experiencing “mild symptoms, and he is in great spirits,” according to a statement from his press secretary Adam Webb.
Tillis tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, days after attending a White House event where President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Multiple attendees of that event, including Trump, have tested positive in the days since the ceremony, which featured many people not wearing masks and not observing social distancing protocols.
1 hr 9 min ago
GOP senator with Covid-19 said he learned he tested positive after attending Oktoberfest dinner
Sen. Ron Johnson said he learned he had tested positive for Covid-19 after he had spoken at the Ozaukee County Republican Party's Oktoberfest Dinner on Friday night in Wisconsin.
Johnson said he had no symptoms before the dinner but had decided to get tested as a precaution, after hearing that Utah Sen. Mike Lee had tested positive earlier on Friday.
Johnson said he was able to get tested on Friday night before heading to the Oktoberfest dinner.
At the dinner event, Johnson said he let the organizers know that he would not stick around or mingle with people, or take photographs with attendees. He said he maintained social distancing at the event and let people know why he was being safe.
Johnson said he learned he tested positive after the event on his ride home.
1 hr 1 min ago
Chris Christie says he checked himself into the hospital after testing positive with Covid-19
From CNN's Dana Bash
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told CNN he checked himself into the hospital Saturday afternoon, as a precautionary measure, after announcing earlier in the day he had tested positive for Covid-19.
Christie, who suffers from asthma, said in consultation with his doctor, he decided it was best to be monitored in the hospital. He said he has a slight fever and is achy but felt well enough to drive himself to the hospital.
Just moments ago, he tweeted that he is "feeling good."
Christie was part of the President’s debate prep team and sat close to the President, and others who have now tested positive for coronavirus.
He was also in the audience for Trump's Supreme Court announcement last weekend.
1 hr 35 min ago
Mitch McConnell tells all GOP senators to return by Oct. 19
From CNN's Manu Raju and Rebecca Buck
In an email to GOP senators obtained by CNN, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell detailed the changes in the Senate schedule and made it clear he needs all Republican senators back by Oct. 19.
“The Senate will go into pro forma session until October 19th. On that day, we will need all Republican Senators back and healthy to ensure we have a quorum,” he said.
It’s another sign that he has little margin for error to get Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed by the election.
However, if Sens. Thom Tillis and Mike Lee – the two GOP senators on the Senate Judiciary who tested positive for Covid-19 – are unable to return, Democrats will be able to deny them a quorum during the vote on Barrett’s nomination.
Read the full text of his email below:
"Colleagues – our thoughts and best wishes are with the President, the First Lady and Mike, Thom and Ron. I have discussed our situation with Chuck and believe the followIng course of action is prudent. The Senate will go into pro forma session until October 19th. On that day, we will need all Republican Senators back and healthy to ensure we have a quorum.
Lindsey and his committee will be able to conduct the confirmation hearings of Judge Barrett as planned, beginning on October 12th. Should we need to break into a pro forma to conduct covid or other related business requiring votes, you will be given at least 24 hours notice to return.
I had a good conversation with the President yesterday and he is in good spirits. I am mindful, though, that these times are unsettling in the life of our country. We need to lead now, with extra prudence and care, not just for our own health and well being, but to be able to perform our elected duties and to be examples to the country. Wear masks, stay distant, and come back safely on the 19th.
Best,
Mitch"
2 hr 3 min ago
Vice President Pence tries to project optimism in call with campaign staff
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Vice President Mike Pence joined an all-staff conference call with campaign officials a few moments ago, in an attempt to project optimism as President Trump remains hospitalized.
Pence said he had spoken to Trump “a couple of times since his diagnosis," but did not say specifically if he had talked to him today.
“I know I speak on behalf of the President today when I tell you how grateful we are," Pence said. "President Trump, after he gets the right treatment and gets back on his feet, I can promise you we are going to continue to carry that message that we are going to Make America Great Again again."
Pence made it clear that he intends to remain on the campaign trail over the next 30 days in what they're calling "Operation MAGA."
Sources have told CNN that campaign officials have struggled to determine what steps they should take given both their candidate and campaign manager have tested positive for coronavirus.
They held several internal calls today and CNN was provided access to this one by a source.
"See you out on the campaign trail," Pence said as he wrapped up.
2 hr 31 min ago
Trump campaign launches "Operation MAGA" to keep campaign at full speed
From CNN’s Ryan Nobles
President Trump’s re-election campaign announced the launch of “Operation MAGA,” which the campaign describes as "a full marshaling of top-level surrogates, campaign coalitions and Trump supporters, to rally behind the President until the he can return to the trail."
The President is currently at Walter Reed medical center after announcing he had tested positive for Covid-19 early Friday morning. An attempt by his doctor to reassure the public about the President's condition only created widespread confusion and concerns about transparency on Saturday, as a source familiar with Trump's health told reporters the next 48 hours will be critical in determining how he fares.
While Trump is in hospital, Vice President Mike Pence will make in-person campaign appearances in key states, as will members of the first family.
“Operation MAGA will fire up the entire MAGA universe to keep President Trump’s campaign at full speed until our Commander-in-Chief returns to the campaign trail,” said Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, who has also tested positive for coronavirus.
2 hr 57 min ago
Mitch McConnell says he just spoke to Trump
From CNN's Manu Raju
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he just spoke with President Trump.
"He sounds well and says he's feeling good," McConnell wrote in a tweet.
Here's his whole message:
3 hr 13 min ago
Bernie Sanders opens rally by wishing Trump "a full and speedy recovery"
From CNN's Christian Sierra
Senator Bernie Sanders hit the campaign trail Saturday, holding his first in-person event on behalf of Joe Biden at a small, socially distanced rally in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Sanders opened by wishing President Trump and the first lady "a full and speedy recovery," sending well wishes to fellow members of congress infected with Covid-19, as well as "the many, many other Americans who are struggling with this terrible disease."
"What the last few days have told us," Sanders said, "is that, if there was ever any doubt, it should now be clear now that no one, no one, is safe from this pandemic."
The former Democratic presidential candidate said at the end of this remarks that there is one person with the discipline, temperament, and proposed policies to lead Americans through the pandemic: Joe Biden.