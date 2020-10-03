White House chief of staff says Trump's blood oxygen level "dropped rapidly" Friday morning

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to the press at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 3. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

In an interview with FOX News, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows offered an upbeat assessment of President Trump's current status but revealed the President's oxygen level had “dropped rapidly” Friday morning.

Meadows said Trump has no fever right now and his oxygen levels are good, but on Friday morning, Trump did have a fever and his oxygen level had “dropped rapidly.”

He said the President has made “unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning” when both he and Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, were “very concerned.”

Meadows claimed doctors made the recommendation that President Trump should travel to Walter Reed “out of an abundance of caution,” adding “there was never a consideration and never even a risk with the transition of power.”

He also said the video message the President tweeted Saturday night was filmed “a few hours ago,” and that he was "optimistic based on the current results."