The latest on Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

By Jessie Yeung, Brett McKeehan, Amy Woodyatt, Fernando Alfonso III, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:51 p.m. ET, October 3, 2020
68 Posts
55 min ago

White House chief of staff says Trump's blood oxygen level "dropped rapidly" Friday morning

From CNN’s Jason Hoffman

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to the press at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 3.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

In an interview with FOX News, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows offered an upbeat assessment of President Trump's current status but revealed the President's oxygen level had “dropped rapidly” Friday morning.

Meadows said Trump has no fever right now and his oxygen levels are good, but on Friday morning, Trump did have a fever and his oxygen level had “dropped rapidly.”

He said the President has made “unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning” when both he and Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, were “very concerned.”

Meadows claimed doctors made the recommendation that President Trump should travel to Walter Reed “out of an abundance of caution,” adding “there was never a consideration and never even a risk with the transition of power.”

He also said the video message the President tweeted Saturday night was filmed “a few hours ago,” and that he was "optimistic based on the current results."

1 hr 17 min ago

Memo from the President's physician says Trump's "made substantial progress since diagnosis”

From CNN’s Jason Hoffman

White House physician Sean Conley gives an update on the condition of President Donald Trump, on October 3, at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted another memo from the President’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, who states President Trump, “continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis.”

In the memo, Conley says Trump completed his second dose of remdesivir today and “remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen.”

He goes on to say that Trump spent most of the day conducting business and “while not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic.”  

You cam read the tweet and memo here: 

Doctors treating the President for Covid-19 created confusion earlier Saturday with remarks during a briefing that appeared to shift the timeline of Trump's positive coronavirus test and treatment. Conley released a statement afterward to try to clarify the comments.

The President's doctors' upbeat assessment of his condition, stating that he was feeling well and had been "fever-free," were contradicted moments after when a source familiar with the President's health told reporters the next 48 hours will be critical in determining how he fares. That source was identified by the New York Times and the Associated Press as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

1 hr 16 min ago

It’s "highly likely" GOP’s Covid-19 outbreak happened at the Supreme Court announcement, says senior admin official

From CNN's Jake Tapper 

President Donald Trump announces 7th US Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House September 26, in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty IMage

The coronavirus outbreak that prompted a series of positive Covid-19 tests among GOP officials likely happened at last Saturday's White House Rose Garden event where President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, a senior administration official told CNN.

Multiple attendees of that event, including Trump, have tested positive in the days since the ceremony, which featured many people not wearing masks or observing social distancing protocols.

The official told CNN's Jake Tapper it:

“seems highly likely this originated at the SCOTUS announcement last week. It may have come from the Hill. The next major concern will be securing Capitol Hill and protecting lawmakers.”

No medical officials have officially commented on when they believe the President contracted Covid-19 but a White House official told CNN Trump received his first positive coronavirus test result on Thursday, after returning from a fundraiser in New Jersey,

Here's where the President has been over the past two weeks:

A timeline of Trump's past two weeks
1 hr 54 min ago

Street in front of Walter Reed closed due to suspicious package

From CNN’s Aileen Graef

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is shown in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 3.
Susan Walsh/AP

The Montgomery County Police Department has closed down the road near Walter Reed Medical Center for an investigation into an abandoned backpack, according to Montgomery County police public information officer Rebecca Innocenti.

They are waiting for the fire marshal to clear the scene.

2 hr 1 min ago

White House official says Trump got first positive result after returning from Bedminster on Thursday 

From CNN’s Jim Acosta

President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on October 2, in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump got his first positive coronavirus test result on Thursday after returning from Bedminster, New Jersey, according to a White House official.

That result was via a rapid test. The President then took a more thorough PCR test which also came back positive, according to the official.

He had just returned from a fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club, which went on as planned Thursday night despite the President and staff knowing he had been exposed to coronavirus.

Donors that gave $250,000 were able to participate in a roundtable, photo opportunity and reception with the President, according to the event invite. 

Three attendees told CNN that most people at the fundraiser were not wearing masks; all three say they have not been contacted by any contact tracers.

The President announced he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus roughly eight hours after leaving the fundraiser, when he was back at the White House.

2 hr 29 min ago

Joe Biden's campaign says they will disclose the results of every Covid-19 test he takes

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

Joe Biden waves to journalists on October 3 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Following Donald Trump's positive Covid-19 diagnosis, Joe Biden’s campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told CNN the Biden campaign will now disclose the results of every coronavirus test the Democratic presidential nominee takes.

This comes as CNN reported earlier Saturday that Biden will be tested more frequently for Covid-19, and intends to move forward with in-person campaigning.

The Democratic nominee will receive a test each time he travels, a source familiar with his testing said.

Read the full statement from Andrew Bates below:

"We have adhered to strict and extensive safety practices recommended by public health experts and doctors in all of our campaigning – including social distancing, mask wearing, and additional safeguards. Vice President Biden is being tested regularly, and we will be releasing the results of each test. Vice President Biden tested negative twice yesterday and was never in close contact with President Trump or members of his team or family during the debate. When he was not on the debate stage, he wore a mask – which he has called on all Americans to do as a patriotic duty to protect one another. Vice President Biden will continue to lead by example as we work together to overcome this pandemic."

2 hr 55 min ago

GOP Senator, seen maskless at last week's White House event, tests negative for Covid-19

From CNN's Gregory Clary

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, from Missouri, tweeted he tested negative for Covid-19.

Hawley was seen maskless at last Saturday's White House Rose Garden event where President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Multiple attendees of that event, including Trump, have tested positive in the days since the ceremony, which featured many people not wearing masks and not observing social distancing protocols.

3 hr 30 min ago

Trump: "Our first lady is doing very well"

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

President Trump tweeted a video moments ago, and said that first lady Melania Trump, who had also tested positive for Covid-19, "was doing very well."

"Our first lady is doing very well ... Melania is really handling it very nicely. As you’ve probably read, she’s slightly younger than me, just a little tiny bit. And therefore, just we know the disease, we know the situation with age versus younger people. And Melania is handling it statistically, like it’s supposed to be handled. And that makes me very happy," he said.

It's not clear when this video was recorded.

Watch the full video:

3 hr 44 min ago

Trump says he feels "much better now"

Moments ago President Trump tweeted a video where he thanked the staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now, we're working hard to get me all the way back — I have to be back because we still have to make America great again," he said in the video.

The President continued: "We’re gonna beat this coronavirus or whatever you wanna call it.”

It's not clear when this video was recorded.

Watch the full clip: