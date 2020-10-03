President Trump is fever-free, doctors say

President Trump is doing well, with no fever, no difficulty breathing and no other apparent serious effects from his coronavirus infection, his doctors said Saturday.

“The first week of Covid and in particular the days seven to 10 are the most critical in determining the likely course of this illness. At this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said at a news briefing. “Thursday he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion, fatigue, all of which are resolving and improving.”

Trump has had no fever for 24 hours and had a normal oxygen level, Conley said.

Sources told CNN previously that the President was running a low fever.