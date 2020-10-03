Live TV
The latest on Trump's Covid diagnosis

By Jessie Yeung, Brett McKeehan, Amy Woodyatt and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 1:37 p.m. ET, October 3, 2020
1 hr 28 min ago

President Trump is fever-free, doctors say

From CNN's Maggie Fox

President Trump is doing well, with no fever, no difficulty breathing and no other apparent serious effects from his coronavirus infection, his doctors said Saturday.

“The first week of Covid and in particular the days seven to 10 are the most critical in determining the likely course of this illness. At this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said at a news briefing. “Thursday he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion, fatigue, all of which are resolving and improving.”

Trump has had no fever for 24 hours and had a normal oxygen level, Conley said.

Sources told CNN previously that the President was running a low fever.

1 hr 32 min ago

President Trump is not on oxygen this morning, doctors say

Col. Sean N Dooley, MD, said that President Trump is not on oxygen this morning and is not having difficulty breathing or walking around.

"We are monitoring him very closely for any evidence of complications from either the coronavirus illness or the therapies that we are prescribing to make him better," Dooley said at a briefing today. "He is in exceptionally good spirits."

Dooley said the President's cardiac, kidney and liver functions were all normal this morning.

1 hr 49 min ago

President Trump "is doing very well," his personal physician says

Pool

President Trump is "doing very well," his physician Dr. Sean Conley said this morning at a news conference at Walter Reed medical center.

"This morning the President is doing very well," Conley said. "As reported yesterday, consultation with this group, I recommended we bring the President up to Walter Reed as a precautionary measure to provide state-of-the-art monitoring and any care that he may need."

In attendance this morning at the briefing are the following medical experts:

  • CDR Sean Conley, MD
  • Col Sean N Dooley, MD
  • Capt John Hodgson, MD
  • CDR Wesley R Campbell, MD
  • LTC Jason M. Blaylock, MD
  • Robert Browning, MD
  • Brian Garibaldi, MD
  • LT Juliana Lavopa, RN
  • CDR Megan Nasworthy, RN

Watch:

1 hr 55 min ago

Chris Christie tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Ryan Nobles

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced Saturday that he has tested positive. He is the latest official involved in the debate prep with President Trump who has tested positive.

Read the tweet:

1 hr 53 min ago

Trump still has low fever, has been working this morning

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Trump has been awake and working this morning at Walter Reed medical center, a person familiar with the matter said. 

The President continues to run a low fever and is congested, the person added, similar to when he entered hospital on Friday evening.

2 hr 34 min ago

SOON: President Trump's physician to speak

Dr. Sean Conley will hold a news conference any moment at Walter Reed medical center to provide an update on President Trump's condition.

2 hr 56 min ago

Vice President Mike Pence tests negative for Covid-19 this morning

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an event hosted by The Family Leader Foundation on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for coronavirus Saturday morning, an administration official confirmed. 

Pence is still planning to travel to Salt Lake on Monday as planned, the official said.

The vice president’s office also said the President and Pence will continue to be in touch by phone today, like any other day. They declined to say whether they’ve been in touch already this morning.

3 hr 32 min ago

President Trump's physician will hold a briefing this morning

A view of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2, 2020, in Bethesda, Maryland. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Sean Conley, will be giving an update from Walter Reed medical center at 11 a.m. ET on the President's condition, the White House announced.

Trump took an experimental antibody cocktail for Covid-19 Friday after he was diagnosed with the virus. He is at the medical center, where he will spend "the next few days," the administration said.

3 hr 39 min ago

Donald Trump Jr. says he has tested negative for Covid-19

From CNN's DJ Judd

The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., announced Saturday that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

He was at the presidential debate Tuesday with other family members.

Read Trump's tweet: