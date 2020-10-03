Trump received supplemental oxygen on Friday, source says

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House as he heads to Walter Reed Military Medical Center on October 2. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A source close to the White House said President Trump has received supplemental oxygen since his illness began.

Trump “definitely has had oxygen,” the source said. The source said it was Friday when that happened.

The President’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, told reporters earlier Saturday that Trump “is not on oxygen right now.”

When he was asked if the President received it at all, Conley would not directly answer just saying “He has not needed any this morning, today at all.” Asked if he had ever on been on supplemental oxygen as part of his Covid-19 treatment, Conley said “right now he is not,” adding “yesterday and today, he was not on oxygen.”

CNN has asked for clarification about that statement.

The New York Times first reported the oxygen development.

CNN reported Friday the President was having a hard time breathing.