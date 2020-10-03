President Trump's physician will hold a briefing this morning
Dr. Sean Conley, will be giving an update from Walter Reed medical center at 11 a.m. ET on the President's condition, the White House announced.
Trump took an experimental antibody cocktail for Covid-19 Friday after he was diagnosed with the virus. He is at the medical center, where he will spend "the next few days," the administration said.
Donald Trump Jr. says he has tested negative for Covid-19
The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., announced Saturday that he has tested negative for Covid-19.
He was at the presidential debate Tuesday with other family members.
Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for Covid-19
Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, has tested positive for Covid-19, his spokesperson said.
Johnson was not at the Amy Coney Barrett ceremony because he was quarantining from a prior exposure, during which he twice tested negative for the virus, according to the spokesperson.
His office said he was again exposed “shortly after” returning to Washington, DC, on Sept. 29 and was tested Friday afternoon.
“This test came back positive. Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms. He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor,” spokesperson Ben Voelkel said in a statement.
Some context: Johnson is the third Republican senator to test positive for Covid-19.
If the three senators – Thom Tillis, Johnson and Mike Lee – remain out this month, it would effectively prevent Barrett from being confirmed to the Supreme Court until they return, which could be a lame-duck session.
Confirming a Supreme Court justice in a lame-duck scenario is something GOP leaders are eager to avoid in case they lose next month.
These news alerts tell the story of a historic day at the White House
Multiple CNN mobile push alerts helped to paint the picture of a historical Friday – from President Trump saying he will start to quarantine process, to confirming he and Melania had tested positive for coronavirus, to then leaving the White House to go to Walter Reed medical center.
The tweets also show a series of other events that unfolded, including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill testing negative for the virus, and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway testing positive from an event she attended last week.
Democratic congresswomen raise questions regarding tweets wishing Trump's death
The four progressive Democratic congresswomen known as “The Squad” expressed surprise on Friday night when Twitter posted about its policy against wishing harm or death to someone.
Responding to media reports Friday about people wishing death to President Trump in light of his Covid-19 diagnosis, a verified account run by Twitter’s spokespeople tweeted, “tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed.”
“Seriously though, this is messed up. The death threats towards us should have been taking more seriously by [Twitter],” Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan tweeted in response.
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley also tweeted suggesting Twitter had not taken threats made against them seriously.
Some context: The policy highlighted by Twitter’s press shop on Friday is not a new one.
Tweets that violate Twitter’s rules are often missed or not removed by the company, as CNN has reported in the past.
Twitter said Friday that publicly wishing someone “death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease” does not result in an automatic permanent suspension from its platform. Users who repeatedly send tweets like this may eventually be permanently suspended, however.
CNN has reached out to Twitter for comment about the congresswomen’s tweets.
Kellyanne Conway, who has tested positive for Covid-19, was seen with Barr at SCOTUS event
When asked why Attorney General Bill Barr is not quarantining after having attended last Saturday’s Supreme Court nomination announcement, the Justice Department would only repeat that he had tested negative on Friday for coronavirus and repeated what it had said yesterday.
This comes after Barr was seen right next to former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, who announced Friday night that she had tested positive for Covid-19.
When asked about why he isn’t quarantining, Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec referred to the info she gave Friday and declined to comment.
The last time Barr was in a room with those who have tested positive for Covid-19 was at the reception for Amy Barrett, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, last Saturday. He sat in the front row, and was among those tested for Covid-19.
Barr traveled to Oklahoma for a tribal justice event this week and returned to Washington, DC.
Barr was tested Friday and his test was negative.
The Justice Department declined to comment further.
Covid-19 infections among Trump's team raise questions about coronavirus aboard Air Force One
The positive coronavirus test for a high-profile Air Force One passenger has raised the possibility that the virus can easily spread inside a confined aircraft cabin.
Experts fear the infection potentially puts at risk hundreds of people who travel on, operate and maintain "the flying White House" — threatening not only a highly recognizable icon of America, but also the smooth operation of a key national security tool used to evacuate the President in a crisis.
Administration officials said Friday that presidential senior adviser Hope Hicks was showing coronavirus symptoms while she flew on the world's most famous jet earlier this week, raising the concern her infection could be linked to the infections of President Trump and first lady Melania Trump.
Air flow risk: Experts have cautioned that during the pandemic, the unique air flow dynamics in the confined cabin of a jetliner — even one as large as the Boeing 747-200, known in the military as a VC-25 — could put unmasked passengers at a risk of catching the deadly virus.
Administration officials said Friday that Hicksbegan displaying symptoms on the flight back from the President's Wednesday rally in Minnesota and was isolated in a separate cabin. She was seen deplaning Air Force One from a rear set of steps not typically used by the President.
Distancing easier, but isolation is difficult: "Social distancing is much easier on Air Force One than any commercial airliner," said professor Yan Chen of Purdue University, a researcher who studies the airborne spread of coronavirus inside an airliner. Chen said most passengers do not sit in cramped rows on board the multi-room, highly modified jet, "but complete isolation is very difficult."
Chen said the air onboard large jets, including commercial airliners and Air Force One, is typically filtered through High Efficiency Particulate Air, or HEPA, filters, which are designed to catch most particles. The result is the air, even on large planes, is completely replaced every few minutes.
Commercial airlines insist air filters make flying in a plane safer than sitting in a shared room in a building. But it does not eliminate the risk of contracting the virus when a contagious passenger is onboard.
"If you have a patient inside of an airplane, then the droplets breathed out by this patient could be transported in the airplane," Chen said.
China's President wishes Trump a "speedy recovery"
China's President Xi Jinping sent a message to US President Donald Trump on Saturday, wishing him a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.
"Xi said that learning President Trump and Melania have tested positive for Covid-19, he and his wife, Peng Liyuan, extend sympathy to them and wish them a speedy recovery," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Xi joins leaders from around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in wishing the President well in his recovery.