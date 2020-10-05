A senior adviser to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign said Sunday there won't be any additional safety protocols for upcoming rallies following the President's hospitalization after contracting Covid-19.
Senior campaign adviser Jason Miller, when pressed by CNN's Ana Cabrera on the safety of Trump's campaign rallies, which have largely flaunted best public health practices, said the campaign would take the temperature of attendees while providing face masks and hand sanitizer -- the same steps that were in place before Trump's diagnosis.
"You know what, that's been a very safe and responsible thing to do," Miller said. "That's what we've done from the beginning of this."
His comments, paired with Trump's Sunday photo-op in which he left the hospital with his security detail so he could ride in an SUV passing supporters, raise more questions about whether the President and his campaign grasp the seriousness of a highly contagious and deadly disease.
His comments also underscore the importance that Republicans believe rallies play in Trump's White House bid.
Analysis: As Trump is treated for coronavirus, the press can't lose sight of the nationwide story
Analysis
The President's health crisis is undoubtedly the biggest single story in the United States right now. But it should not blot out the broader coronavirus story.
Along with the cooler temperatures that drive people indoors, there are worrying trends across the US. "In many states, local and state leaders are reporting worrying milestones," CNN's Christina Maxouris and Jason Hanna reported over the weekend.
Wisconsin is emerging as a hotspot: The state reported 2,892 new cases on Saturday, "a record number." In Kentucky, the governor said his state "shattered" the previous case record. In New York City, the mayor said he wanted to lock down certain hot spots in the city.
Overall, "in the past five days of reporting nationwide, there have been a total of 232,657 cases of coronavirus reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That is the most cases in a five-day period reported since mid-August," per CNN's Chuck Johnston.
The daily new-case count surpassed 50,000 on Friday. And on Saturday, there were 49,994 new cases reported nationwide, according to JHU. The virus is tightening its grip on many parts of the continental US. And the fall is just beginning, so expect that grip to get even tighter. The President's diagnosis should be reported in that context...
It's just past midnight in Bethesda, Maryland, where Trump is hospitalized for Covid-19. Here's what we know
President Donald Trump is hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, where he has spent the past few days following the announcement of his coronavirus diagnosis early Friday.
If you're just joining us, here's a recap of the latest developments:
Trump could be discharged later today: Dr. Brian Garibaldi, who is part of Trump's medical team, said the President could be discharged from Walter Reed medical center as early as Monday. Trump completed a second dose of remdesivir on Saturday and "today he feels well," Garibaldi said on Sunday, adding that if the President "continues to look and feel as well as he does" they hoped to discharge him as early as Monday to continue his treatment at the White House.
Photo op: Trump left the Walter Reed medical center with his security detail on Sunday so he could ride in an SUV past supporters cheering him on outside the hospital. The White House claims "appropriate precautions" were taken but attending physician at Walter Reed Dr. James Phillips criticized the move as something which could endanger lives of Secret Service agents who accompanied the President, saying "the irresponsibility is astounding."
Two drops in oxygen levels: On Sunday, Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley said the President experienced "two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation." On Friday morning, Trump "had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%," Conley said. He added that Trump was given supplemental oxygen. Then on Saturday, the President had a second episode of his oxygen level dropping, "down to about 93%," Conley said.
Dexamethasone: After his oxygen level transiently dipped, Trump was given the corticosteroid drug dexamethasone on Saturday, Conley said. Dexamethasone is a widely available steroid drug and is typically given to patients on supplemental oxygen or needing ventilation. "We decided that in this case the potential benefits early on in the course probably outweighed the risks," Conley said.
Mixed messaging: But Conley has come under fire for making confusing and misleading comments -- including one he later walked back -- about the President's condition. On Sunday, Conley defended the decision to not disclose that the President was administered oxygen by saying he wanted to "reflect the upbeat attitude of the team."
Other developments to note:
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.
Attorney General William Barr will self-quarantine "for now" but is expected to return to work this week, according to a Justice Department spokesperson.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.
Trump has no events on his schedule for Monday as he continues to be hospitalized.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany would not reveal the number of West Wing staffers who have tested positive for Covid-19, citing privacy concerns -- despite White House spokesperson Alyssa Farah saying earlier they would do.
At least seven people attending the White House festivities honoring Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26, in the Rose Garden have tested positive for Covid-19. They include the President and first lady, University of Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins, former counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
Photos: Inside Amy Coney Barrett's White House reception
From CNN's Dana Bash and Kevin Bohn
Since President Donald Trump announced his positive Covid-19 test, public attention has centered on the Rose Garden ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court announcement and how a number of its attendees have since tested positive.
But there was also a smaller, private reception inside the White House — one that did not include wearing masks and did not include social distancing.
After the public event, dozens of attendees gathered inside the White House's Diplomatic Reception Room and the adjoining hallway. The reception lasted between 30 and 45 minutes, one source with knowledge of the event told CNN.
CNN is told the attendees did not wear masks, and pictures of the event show no social distancing.
Pictures of the reception taken by the New York Times' photographer Doug Mills and White House photographer Andrea Hanks capture a group of people talking very close together, with one image showing first lady Melania Trump, Barrett and her family posing shoulder to shoulder and directly behind Trump in the Oval Office.
At least seven people attending the event, including the President and first lady, have tested positive. University of Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins, former counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who were seated relatively close to each other, tested positive.
Conway, Christie, Trump's senior adviser Hope Hicks and his campaign manager Bill Stepien — who have all tested positive — were also all involved in debate prep ahead of Trump's Tuesday clash with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
It "seems highly likely this originated at the SCOTUS announcement last week," a senior administration official told CNN's Jake Tapper of the outbreak among GOP officials. "It may have come from the Hill. The next major concern will be securing Capitol Hill and protecting lawmakers," the official added.
Trump did not address anyone else's diagnosis during a video message from Walter Reed Saturday.
As he praised the medical care he had received at Walter Reed, he sought to spin his hospitalization to his advantage by making it sound like his diagnosis had been inevitable, even though he took few precautions to prevent it.
The short trip, where Trump waved to his supporters through the window while wearing a mask in the back of his SUV, was an attempted show of strength that displayed the President's questionable judgment, his willingness to endanger his staff and the fact that he still does not seem to comprehend the seriousness of a highly contagious and deadly disease.
Photos of Trump's unannounced ride posted by Getty Images show a Secret Service agent in the front row wearing a full medical gown, respirator mask and a clear face shield.
Trump's diagnosis also doesn't seem to have changed his campaign's understanding of the risks their events have posed to their supporters.
Jason Miller, a senior campaign adviser to Trump, told CNN's Ana Cabrera Sunday on "Newsroom" that the campaign will continue to take temperatures and give out hand sanitizer and masks as supporters enter rallies, but he did not detail any other changes like requiring attendees to wear those masks.
"We're not going to hide in fear," Miller said.
Earlier on Sunday, Trump's doctors provided concerning details about the President's condition to reporters, including several alarming drops in his oxygen levels, yet the late Sunday photo op showed that the President's chief concern is projecting a commanding image to the public, amid reports that he was furious at his chief of staff for telling reporters Saturday that his vital signs early Friday were concerning.
White House Correspondents Association denounces Trump motorcade photo-op without protective pool
From CNN's Allie Malloy
The president of the White House Correspondents Association, Zeke Miller, denounced President Donald Trump in a statement for boarding his motorcade for a photo op around the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center without the protective travel pool which is supposed to accompany the President whenever he is out of the White House.
Read the statement:
“It is outrageous for the president to have left the hospital — even briefly — amid a health crisis without a protective pool present to ensure that the American people know where their president is and how he is doing. Now more than ever, the American public deserves independent coverage of the president so they can be reliably informed about his health.”
Some context: The White House press pool was not notified about Trump’s movement outside of Walter Reed medical center, according to the latest pool report.
There was a travel photo lid issued by the White House earlier today, indicating the President would not be seen in public.
It is highly irregular for the press pool not to accompany the President during a movement.
Walter Reed attending physician slams Trump motorcade photo op: "The irresponsibility is astounding"
From CNN's Kevin Bohn and Josiah Ryan
A non-military attending physician at Walter Reed National Medical Center harshly criticized President Donald Trump’s motorcade photo op as something which could endanger lives of Secret Service agents who accompanied him in his SUV.
“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity,” Dr. James Phillips tweeted.
Phillips has been an attending physician for almost three years at Walter Reed medical center and is also a board certified emergency medicine physician and assistant professor at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.
“That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play,” Phillips tweeted.
The White House released a statement this evening saying that "appropriate precautions" were taken for Trump's motorcade and that the movement "was cleared by the medical team as safe to do.”
Speaking with CNN's Wolf Blitzer Sunday evening, Phillips, who has not participated in the care of the President, went on to say it was unlikely the President's motorcade had been approved by medical professionals without outside political influence.
"That's not standard practice by any means and I have a hard time believing that without undue influence, based on their chain of command, that those physicians would have cleared that," he said of the President's motorcade.
"When we take care of patients in the emergency department, or in the thousands of hours I've spent in the inpatient wards and surgery and medicine and ICU, we don't let the patients leave the hospital when they're sick, unless they sign out against medical advice," he added. "...The idea that this would be cleared without any medical indication is absurd."
White House physician sows confusion with briefings
From CNN's Betsy Klein, Sam Fossum and Tami Luhby
With President Donald Trump battling coronavirus at Walter Reed medical center, White House doctor Sean Conley has come under fire for making confusing and misleading comments — including one he later walked back — about the President's condition.
After Saturday's televised briefing at Walter Reed, a White House official offered a more alarming assessment of Trump's health to reporters. That reporting was initially given to a pool of reporters attributed to an official familiar with the President's condition.
Later, the Associated Press and the New York Times identified that official as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Conley claimed at Sunday's briefing that Meadows' widely reported statement contradicting him was "misconstrued."
"The chief and I work side by side," Conley said. "And I think his statement was misconstrued. What he meant was that 24 hours ago, when he and I were checking on the President, that there was that momentary episode of the high fever and that temporary drop in the saturation, which prompted us to act expediently to move him up here."
Conley added: "Fortunately, that was really a very transient limited episode, a couple hours later he was back up. Mild again. You know, we, I'm not going to speculate what that limited episode was about so early in the course but he's doing well."
Conley on Sunday also defended the decision to not disclose that the President was administered oxygen by saying he wanted to "reflect the upbeat attitude of the team."
"I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the President, his course of illness has had. I didn't want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so it came off that we were trying to hide something," Conley said, adding that "wasn't necessarily true."