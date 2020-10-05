Live TV
The latest on Trump's Covid diagnosis

By Helen Regan, Adam Renton and Steve George, CNN

Updated 12:12 a.m. ET, October 5, 2020
11 min ago

It's just past midnight in Bethesda, Maryland, where Trump is hospitalized for Covid-19. Here's what we know

President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2.
President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, where he has spent the past few days following the announcement of his coronavirus diagnosis early Friday. 

If you're just joining us, here's a recap of the latest developments:

Trump could be discharged later today: Dr. Brian Garibaldi, who is part of Trump's medical team, said the President could be discharged from Walter Reed medical center as early as Monday. Trump completed a second dose of remdesivir on Saturday and "today he feels well," Garibaldi said on Sunday, adding that if the President "continues to look and feel as well as he does" they hoped to discharge him as early as Monday to continue his treatment at the White House.

Photo op: Trump left the Walter Reed medical center with his security detail on Sunday so he could ride in an SUV past supporters cheering him on outside the hospital. The White House claims "appropriate precautions" were taken but attending physician at Walter Reed Dr. James Phillips criticized the move as something which could endanger lives of Secret Service agents who accompanied the President, saying "the irresponsibility is astounding."

Two drops in oxygen levels: On Sunday, Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley said the President experienced "two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation." On Friday morning, Trump "had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%," Conley said. He added that Trump was given supplemental oxygen. Then on Saturday, the President had a second episode of his oxygen level dropping, "down to about 93%," Conley said.

Dexamethasone: After his oxygen level transiently dipped, Trump was given the corticosteroid drug dexamethasone on Saturday, Conley said. Dexamethasone is a widely available steroid drug and is typically given to patients on supplemental oxygen or needing ventilation. "We decided that in this case the potential benefits early on in the course probably outweighed the risks," Conley said.

Mixed messaging: But Conley has come under fire for making confusing and misleading comments -- including one he later walked back -- about the President's condition. On Sunday, Conley defended the decision to not disclose that the President was administered oxygen by saying he wanted to "reflect the upbeat attitude of the team."

Other developments to note:

  • Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.
  • Attorney General William Barr will self-quarantine "for now" but is expected to return to work this week, according to a Justice Department spokesperson.
  • Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.
  • Trump has no events on his schedule for Monday as he continues to be hospitalized.
  • White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany would not reveal the number of West Wing staffers who have tested positive for Covid-19, citing privacy concerns -- despite White House spokesperson Alyssa Farah saying earlier they would do.
  • At least seven people attending the White House festivities honoring Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26, in the Rose Garden have tested positive for Covid-19. They include the President and first lady, University of Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins, former counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
1 hr 23 min ago

Photos: Inside Amy Coney Barrett's White House reception

From CNN's Dana Bash and Kevin Bohn

First lady Melania Trump applauds Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Oval Office prior to the official announcement on Saturday, September 26.
First lady Melania Trump applauds Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Oval Office prior to the official announcement on Saturday, September 26. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux

Since President Donald Trump announced his positive Covid-19 test, public attention has centered on the Rose Garden ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court announcement and how a number of its attendees have since tested positive.

But there was also a smaller, private reception inside the White House — one that did not include wearing masks and did not include social distancing.

After the public event, dozens of attendees gathered inside the White House's Diplomatic Reception Room and the adjoining hallway. The reception lasted between 30 and 45 minutes, one source with knowledge of the event told CNN.

CNN is told the attendees did not wear masks, and pictures of the event show no social distancing.

Pictures of the reception taken by the New York Times' photographer Doug Mills and White House photographer Andrea Hanks capture a group of people talking very close together, with one image showing first lady Melania Trump, Barrett and her family posing shoulder to shoulder and directly behind Trump in the Oval Office.

Barrett talks with Maureen Scalia, wife of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
Barrett talks with Maureen Scalia, wife of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux

President Donald Trump smiles while chatting with Barrett's children.
President Donald Trump smiles while chatting with Barrett's children. Andrea Hanks/White House

See more photos from the reception:

2 hr 34 min ago

At least 7 people who attended Supreme Court announcement have tested positive for Covid-19 

From CNN's Maeve Reston

Many of President Donald Trump's aides or contacts who have recently tested positive for Covid-19 attended the White House festivities honoring Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26, in the Rose Garden.

At least seven people attending the event, including the President and first lady, have tested positive. University of Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins, former counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who were seated relatively close to each other, tested positive.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also tested positive and checked himself into the hospital Saturday as a precautionary measure, because he has asthma.

Conway, Christie, Trump's senior adviser Hope Hicks and his campaign manager Bill Stepien — who have all tested positive — were also all involved in debate prep ahead of Trump's Tuesday clash with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

It "seems highly likely this originated at the SCOTUS announcement last week," a senior administration official told CNN's Jake Tapper of the outbreak among GOP officials. "It may have come from the Hill. The next major concern will be securing Capitol Hill and protecting lawmakers," the official added.

Trump did not address anyone else's diagnosis during a video message from Walter Reed Saturday.

As he praised the medical care he had received at Walter Reed, he sought to spin his hospitalization to his advantage by making it sound like his diagnosis had been inevitable, even though he took few precautions to prevent it.

Read more here.

38 min ago

Trump's photo op outside Walter Reed raises new questions about how seriously he takes the virus

From CNN's Maeve Reston

President Donald Trump waves to supporters outside of Walter Reed Medical Center on October 4 in Bethesda, Maryland
President Donald Trump waves to supporters outside of Walter Reed Medical Center on October 4 in Bethesda, Maryland Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

In the midst of an aggressive course of treatment for coronavirus, President Donald Trump left the hospital with his security detail Sunday so he could ride in a SUV past supporters cheering him on outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The short trip, where Trump waved to his supporters through the window while wearing a mask in the back of his SUV, was an attempted show of strength that displayed the President's questionable judgment, his willingness to endanger his staff and the fact that he still does not seem to comprehend the seriousness of a highly contagious and deadly disease.

Photos of Trump's unannounced ride posted by Getty Images show a Secret Service agent in the front row wearing a full medical gown, respirator mask and a clear face shield.

Trump's diagnosis also doesn't seem to have changed his campaign's understanding of the risks their events have posed to their supporters.

Jason Miller, a senior campaign adviser to Trump, told CNN's Ana Cabrera Sunday on "Newsroom" that the campaign will continue to take temperatures and give out hand sanitizer and masks as supporters enter rallies, but he did not detail any other changes like requiring attendees to wear those masks.

"We're not going to hide in fear," Miller said.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump's doctors provided concerning details about the President's condition to reporters, including several alarming drops in his oxygen levels, yet the late Sunday photo op showed that the President's chief concern is projecting a commanding image to the public, amid reports that he was furious at his chief of staff for telling reporters Saturday that his vital signs early Friday were concerning.

Read the full story:

1 hr 18 min ago

White House Correspondents Association denounces Trump motorcade photo-op without protective pool

From CNN's Allie Malloy

The president of the White House Correspondents Association, Zeke Miller, denounced President Donald Trump in a statement for boarding his motorcade for a photo op around the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center without the protective travel pool which is supposed to accompany the President whenever he is out of the White House.

Read the statement:

“It is outrageous for the president to have left the hospital — even briefly — amid a health crisis without a protective pool present to ensure that the American people know where their president is and how he is doing. Now more than ever, the American public deserves independent coverage of the president so they can be reliably informed about his health.”

Some context: The White House press pool was not notified about Trump’s movement outside of Walter Reed medical center, according to the latest pool report.

There was a travel photo lid issued by the White House earlier today, indicating the President would not be seen in public.

It is highly irregular for the press pool not to accompany the President during a movement. 

1 min ago

Walter Reed attending physician slams Trump motorcade photo op: "The irresponsibility is astounding"

From CNN's Kevin Bohn and Josiah Ryan

A non-military attending physician at Walter Reed National Medical Center harshly criticized President Donald Trump’s motorcade photo op as something which could endanger lives of Secret Service agents who accompanied him in his SUV.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity,” Dr. James Phillips tweeted. 

Phillips has been an attending physician for almost three years at Walter Reed medical center and is also a board certified emergency medicine physician and assistant professor at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

“That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play,” Phillips tweeted. 

The White House released a statement this evening saying that "appropriate precautions" were taken for Trump's motorcade and that the movement "was cleared by the medical team as safe to do.”

Speaking with CNN's Wolf Blitzer Sunday evening, Phillips, who has not participated in the care of the President, went on to say it was unlikely the President's motorcade had been approved by medical professionals without outside political influence.

"That's not standard practice by any means and I have a hard time believing that without undue influence, based on their chain of command, that those physicians would have cleared that," he said of the President's motorcade.

"When we take care of patients in the emergency department, or in the thousands of hours I've spent in the inpatient wards and surgery and medicine and ICU, we don't let the patients leave the hospital when they're sick, unless they sign out against medical advice," he added. "...The idea that this would be cleared without any medical indication is absurd."

See his tweets:

1 hr 28 min ago

White House physician sows confusion with briefings

From CNN's Betsy Klein, Sam Fossum and Tami Luhby

White House physician Sean Conley briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 4.
White House physician Sean Conley briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 4. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

With President Donald Trump battling coronavirus at Walter Reed medical center, White House doctor Sean Conley has come under fire for making confusing and misleading comments — including one he later walked back — about the President's condition.

After Saturday's televised briefing at Walter Reed, a White House official offered a more alarming assessment of Trump's health to reporters. That reporting was initially given to a pool of reporters attributed to an official familiar with the President's condition.

Later, the Associated Press and the New York Times identified that official as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Conley claimed at Sunday's briefing that Meadows' widely reported statement contradicting him was "misconstrued."

"The chief and I work side by side," Conley said. "And I think his statement was misconstrued. What he meant was that 24 hours ago, when he and I were checking on the President, that there was that momentary episode of the high fever and that temporary drop in the saturation, which prompted us to act expediently to move him up here."

Conley added: "Fortunately, that was really a very transient limited episode, a couple hours later he was back up. Mild again. You know, we, I'm not going to speculate what that limited episode was about so early in the course but he's doing well."

Conley on Sunday also defended the decision to not disclose that the President was administered oxygen by saying he wanted to "reflect the upbeat attitude of the team."

"I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the President, his course of illness has had. I didn't want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so it came off that we were trying to hide something," Conley said, adding that "wasn't necessarily true."

1 hr 42 min ago

Senior official admits Covid-19 outbreak likely began at Supreme Court announcement

From CNN's Gregory Kreig

President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court at the White House on September 26 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court at the White House on September 26 in Washington, DC. Alex Brandon/AP

A senior administration official told CNN on Saturday that the cluster of coronavirus cases among top Republican officials probably began at President Donald Trump's Rose Garden event announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The official said it "seems highly likely this (outbreak) originated at the SCOTUS announcement last week. It may have come from the Hill. The next major concern will be securing Capitol Hill and protecting lawmakers."

The ceremony on Sept. 26 brought together top White House aides and allies, cabinet members, Republican lawmakers, and friends and family of Barrett, who has since tested negative but was revealed this week to have contracted the disease, along with her husband, earlier this year. Both have recovered.

Trump, who announced he tested positive early Friday, was moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later that day and was expected to be there for the next few days. The Supreme Court announcement took place outdoors, but Barrett and others also gathered inside the White House.

Both indoors and out, participants were observed without masks and not practicing recommended social distancing measures.

Read the full story:

