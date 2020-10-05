Trump was demanding to return to the White House Sunday, sources say
From CNN's Jim Acosta
President Donald Trump was demanding to go back to the White House on Sunday, two sources familiar with the situation told CNN.
“He is done with the hospital,” one of the sources said of Trump’s mood yesterday.
Trump is concerned the sight of him being hospitalized “makes him look weak,” the other source said.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said earlier this morning that a determination by Trump's doctors as to whether the President would return to the White House would be made later today.
23 min ago
Trump's campaign rocked by Covid-19 in final stretch to Election Day
From CNN's Bradner and Ryan Nobles
President Trump's campaign has been thrown into chaos, adjusting its tactics, messaging and work environment following Trump and a number of top aides and political allies' positive tests for coronavirus.
Trump is in the hospital. His campaign manager, Bill Stepien, and the Republican National Committee chair, Ronna McDaniel, contracted the virus. All of the campaign's planned rallies and fundraisers featuring the President and his family are on hold. And Trump's ability to debate Democratic rival Joe Biden again is uncertain.
Trailing Biden with one month left in the 2020 race, Trump is now stuck in a position he's spent months trying to avoid: Faced with an election that is all about the coronavirus pandemic, with no way to change the topic.
Biden meanwhile has committed to getting tested more frequently as he continues in-person campaigning in the final month before Election Day. He is campaigning in Miami today, delivering remarks at 4 p.m. ET focused on the economy and the Hispanic community.
With ballots already available in 35 states and voting beginning in the swing states of Arizona, Iowa, New Hampshire and Ohio within the next week, millions of votes could be cast with Trump sick with a virus he has downplayed for months.
The next time Trump and Biden are scheduled to meet in person for a debate is October 15, for a town hall-style event in Miami. But it's unclear now whether Trump will be physically able to participate.
The Commission on Presidential Debates is already preparing to make a change that is effectively a rebuke of Trump, whose guests declined a Cleveland Clinic doctor's request that they wear masks at the first debate on Tuesday.
A source familiar with the matter said the commission will announce that everyone in the debate halls, except the candidates and moderator, must remained masked until conclusion — and those not wearing masks will be escorted out.
55 min ago
Fauci says he has not been involved in Trump's care
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN this morning that he has not been involved in the care of President Trump and declined to comment on the status of his condition following the President's Covid-19 diagnosis Friday.
"I have not been involved, but again, I don't want to get into talking about the President's case because that's not something that I really have been cleared to talk about but personally, I have not been involved in the direct care of the President," Fauci said.
Fauci praised the physicians that have been treating Trump at Walter Reed medical center, saying he is getting "optimal care."
"I might comment that my colleagues that I know, including Sean Conley, are very good physicians and very qualified so I am really confident that the President of the United States is it getting the optimal care that you can get with the team over at Walter Reed," Fauci said.
Watch Dr. Fauci:
53 min ago
Decision on Trump's discharge will be made later today, White House chief of staff says
From CNN's Jason Hoffman
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said a decision about President Trump’s discharge from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center will be made later today after a consultation between Trump and his doctors, but he added that Trump has made “unbelievable progress.”
“Well that determination has not been made yet. Obviously he continues to improve overnight and his health continues to improve. The doctors will actually have an evaluation sometime late morning and then the President in consultation with the doctors will make a decision on whether to discharge him later today,” Meadows said in an interview on "Fox and Friends" Monday morning.
“We are still optimistic that based on his unbelievable progress and how strong he’s been in terms of his fight against this Covid-19 disease, that he will be released, but that decision won't be made until later today,” he added.
Later in the interview, Meadows said it's his understanding the earliest time this decision may be made would be this afternoon.
1 hr 33 min ago
The White House has no events on schedule for today
From CNN’s Allie Malloy, Maeve Reston and Jason Hoffman
President Trump has no events on his schedule for Monday as he continues to be hospitalized at Walter Reed medical center.
Yesterday, Dr. Brian Garibaldi, who is part of President Trump's medical team, said the President could be discharged from Walter Reed as early as today.
Trump completed a second dose of remdesivir on Saturday and "today he feels well," Garibaldi said.
"He has been up and around. Our plan today is to have him eat and drink, be up out of bed," Garibaldi said yesterday. "[I]f he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is to plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course."
Trump left the hospital with his security detail late Sunday afternoon so he could ride in a SUV past supporters cheering him on outside of Walter Reed. Trump waved to his supporters through the window while wearing a mask in the back of his SUV.
Trump was up and tweeting Monday morning, apparently watching Fox and Friends from his suite at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Trump quoted the show and repeated his claim that "NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER" in terms of the stock market, before encouraging Americans to "VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!!"
1 hr 30 min ago
Melania Trump has no plans to leave the White House while sick, official says
The decision marks a stark contrast with her husband, President Trump, who also tested positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, the President left Walter Reed Medical Center for a motorcade drive-by past a few dozen supporters outside the hospital, potentially risking exposure to his Secret Service agents.
"Melania is aware of the dangers of Covid-19," the official told CNN. "Potentially exposing others is not a risk she would take."
The first lady made the decision to cut back on travel and public events six months ago because she was aware of the extensive apparatus of people involved in her movement, and did not wish to chance their health, nor her own, the White House official told CNN.
Last month, the first lady traveled to New Hampshire to visit a hospital program focused on treating babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.
1 hr 24 min ago
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will listen to the doctors when it comes to his discharge
From CNN's Jason Hoffman
Rudy Giuliani said he spoke with the President last night, and Trump said he will listen to his doctors about when he can leave Walter Reed hospital.
“He wants to get out. He sounds perfect. I just cautioned him to listen to his doctors. I said I hope that’s not your decision, it’s the doctors, He said ‘no no, these guys are great. I’ll do what they tell me.’ So I think whatever happens will be the decision of his doctors,” Giuliani said of his conversation with Trump in an interview on ABC this morning.
He added it's his understanding that no decision had been made about Trump's possible discharge as of last night, saying “I don’t think they decided yet no. All of these decisions are assuming you make the progress they predict you’re gonna make by the next day.”
After Trump’s political stunt to greet his supporters yesterday, Giuliani admitted that the Secret Service will be at risk protecting the President over the next few days. However he claimed, “the chances now at this point of his spreading infection is small. He’s wearing a mask, they’re wearing a mask.”
Giuliani said Trump “has to keep the spirits of America up” which he says was part of the reasoning behind the drive outside of Walter Reed last night.
Remember: An attending physician at Walter Reed harshly criticized Trump's Sunday drive-by as a risk to the lives of Secret Service agents who accompanied him in his SUV.
"Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity," Dr. James Phillips tweeted.
1 hr 33 min ago
It's 8 a.m. in Maryland. Here's the latest on Trump's condition.
President Donald Trump is hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, where he has spent the past few days following the announcement of his coronavirus diagnosis early Friday.
If you're just joining us, here's a recap of the latest developments:
Trump could be discharged later today: Dr. Brian Garibaldi, who is part of Trump's medical team, said the President could be discharged from Walter Reed medical center as early as Monday. Trump completed a second dose of remdesivir on Saturday and "today he feels well," Garibaldi said on Sunday, adding that if the President "continues to look and feel as well as he does" they hoped to discharge him as early as Monday to continue his treatment at the White House.
Photo op: Trump left the Walter Reed medical center with his security detail on Sunday so he could ride in an SUV past supporters cheering him on outside the hospital. The White House claims "appropriate precautions" were taken but attending physician at Walter Reed Dr. James Phillips criticized the move as something which could endanger lives of Secret Service agents who accompanied the President, saying "the irresponsibility is astounding."
Two drops in oxygen levels: On Sunday, Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley said the President experienced "two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation." On Friday morning, Trump "had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%," Conley said. He added that Trump was given supplemental oxygen. Then on Saturday, the President had a second episode of his oxygen level dropping, "down to about 93%," Conley said.
Dexamethasone: After his oxygen level transiently dipped, Trump was given the corticosteroid drug dexamethasone on Saturday, Conley said. Dexamethasone is a widely available steroid drug and is typically given to patients on supplemental oxygen or needing ventilation. "We decided that in this case the potential benefits early on in the course probably outweighed the risks," Conley said.
Mixed messaging: But Conley has come under fire for making confusing and misleading comments -- including one he later walked back -- about the President's condition. On Sunday, Conley defended the decision to not disclose that the President was administered oxygen by saying he wanted to "reflect the upbeat attitude of the team."
1 hr 20 min ago
Trump told Woodward in March he didn't have "a lot of time" to meet with Fauci in newly released audio
From CNN's Paul LeBlanc and Jamie Gangel
President Donald Trump in March said he didn't have "a lot of time" to meet with Dr. Anthony Fauci as the coronavirus pandemic surged across the US, according to newly released audio from an interview with journalist Bob Woodward.
Trump hailed Fauci in the March 19 interview as a "sharp guy" who has "done it before," but when pressed if he had met with the nation's leading infectious disease expert one-on-one for a better understanding of the virus, the President offered: "Yes, I guess, but honestly there's not a lot of time for that, Bob."
"This is a busy White House," Trump explained. "We've got a lot of things happening. And then this came up."
The admission could fuel fresh scrutiny: The President's concession that he had limited time for Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House's coronavirus task force, in the early weeks of the pandemic is likely to fuel fresh scrutiny of his handling of the outbreak, which has infected more than 7.3 million people in the US, including Trump himself.
In a video posted to Twitter from his suite in Walter Reed National Medical Center -- where Trump has stayed since Friday when he was airlifted to the facility from the White House -- the President boasted that being treated for Covid-19 is "the real school" and that he's "learned a lot" about the virus more than six months into the pandemic.
"This isn't the 'let's read the book' school, and I get it and I understand it, and it's a very interesting thing," Trump said in the video posted Sunday. "And I'm going to be letting you know about it."
Trump's March concession of not prioritizing time for Fauci also underscores the tension that has defined their relationship throughout the pandemic.
Trump already admitted he played the virus down: In previously released interview tapes, Trump admitted to Woodward that he knew weeks before the first confirmed US coronavirus death that the virus was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious and "more deadly than even your strenuous flus."
"This is deadly stuff," Trump told Woodward on February 7.
And on March 19, the same day Trump said he didn't have a lot of time to meet with Fauci, he also told Woodward he "wanted to always play it down."