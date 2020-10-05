White House press secretary tests positive for Covid-19

Pence tests negative again and is still scheduled to head to Salt Lake City
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence again tested negative for Covid-19 Monday morning, an administration official tells CNN.
Vice President Mike Pence is still scheduled to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah today, according to daily guidance released by his office moments ago.
Pence is set to debate Sen. Kamala Harris in the vice presidential debate in that city Wednesday.
Melania Trump tweets that she is "feeling good" and will continue to rest at home
First lady Melania Trump has tweeted she is “feeling good & will continue to rest at home” after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.
She also thanked medical staff and caretakers, and said she was praying for those affected by coronavirus. CNN has reported the first lady has no plans to leave the White House while she battles the disease.
“My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus," the tweet said.
Regeneron president says "not appropriate" to comment about when White House asked for experimental treatment
Dr. George Yancopoulos, founding scientist, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron, said that it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment on when the White House got in touch to ask for the experimental Covid-19 treatment President Trump received.
Yancopoulos said on CNN on Monday that as physician scientists, they respect patient privacy and in doing so, leave questions like this to the patient and their direct physicians.
“It’s not appropriate for us to be commenting on things like that,” Yancopoulos said.
When asked if they had heard from the President’s team over the weekend, Yancopoulos said they hear the same thing about the President as everyone else.
“What we hear is very much, I think, what you’ve been hearing,” Yancopoulos said. “That he’s been doing exceedingly well, and that they’re very optimistic.”
Remember: The White House confirmed doctors gave President Trump a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s experimental antibody therapy to treat Covid-19.
Regeneron, a New York-based biotech company, confirmed that it provided the drug in what’s commonly known as a “compassionate use” request from the President’s physicians.
The therapy is known as REGN-COV2; the company calls it a “cocktail” of two monoclonal antibodies.
Polyclonal antibodies are made using several different immune cells, whilemonoclonal antibodies are made using identical immune cells that are clones of a specific parent cell.
To make its monoclonal antibody therapy, Regeneron scientists selected two antibodies that best neutralized a version of the novel coronavirus in the lab. They then cloned these antibodies and put it into a treatment. Regeneron is using two antibodies since they think it will work best as the virus mutates.
These people in Trump's circle tested negative last week, but haven't said if they've been tested again
At least 10 people in President Trump's family, the US government and circle of advisers and recent contacts have recently tested positive for Covid-19.
Meanwhile, at least 23 people from Trump's inner circle have tested negative for Covid-19, but several of them have not stated if they have received additional tests over the weekend, and what the results are.
Here is a running list of people who said they tested negative for coronavirus last week but have not said if they have been tested again over the weekend:
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: Tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, a White House official tells CNN.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin: Tested negative for the coronavirus Friday morning, according to his spokesperson Monica Crowley. He will continue to be tested daily.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: He told the press pool traveling with him in Dubrovnik that he and his wife tested negative for coronavirus on Friday morning.
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Secretary Esper tested negative for the virus earlier last week during his travels and was tested again Friday.
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross: Tested negative for the virus Friday morning, according to the Department of Commerce.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar: He told reporters Friday morning he was tested "out of an abundance of caution" and said on Twitter Friday that he tested negative.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson: Tested negative Thursday for the virus while he was traveling with Vice President Mike Pence, Carson's Chief of Staff Andrew Hughes told CNN.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie: Tested negative on Wednesday, according to VA spokesperson James Hutton.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley: Tested negative for the virus Friday, according to Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf: DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Chase Jennings said Friday that Wolf "has tested negative three times in the past seven days for COVID-19."
CDC Director Robert Redfield: Hismost-recent Covid-19 test was Tuesday, Sept. 29th, and the result was negative, according to a statement from a CDC spokesperson.
Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett: Tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere.
White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow: Is tested every day, and tested negative Friday morning, he told Fox Business News.
Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani: He reiterated to CNN Saturday that he tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday and that he is experiencing no symptoms.
Eric and Lara Trump: Trump's son and his wife both tested negative for coronavirus Friday, according to a statement from their spokesperson posted by Lara on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Barron Trump: The 14-year-old son of Trump tested negative for coronavirus, according to Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s chief of staff, on Friday.
Some background: The cluster of cases among top Republican officials probably began at Trump's Rose Garden event announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, a senior administration official said on Saturday.
Both indoors and out, participants were observed without masks and not practicing recommended social distancing measures.
Fauci says he doesn’t want to comment on Trump’s Sunday SUV ride
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, said on CNN Monday that period from when someone is able to spread the coronavirus to when they show symptoms varies from person to person, and the general guideline is that it’s safe for a person to go out 10 days after they developed symptoms.
But Fauci declined to comment about President Trump’s SUV ride on Sunday, a few days after Trump developed symptoms.
Fauci said that there have been studies that tried to isolate the virus when people are in the disease state or recovering and they don’t have it.
He said the period when someone is contagious is “usually before they get symptomatic and for a few days thereafter."
“The general guidelines are when is it safe for a person to go out from the time they get symptoms is probably around 10 days from the onset of symptoms –– you usually have no virus and in the studies that have been done, those people generally are not at all infective to other people,” Fauci told CNN’s John Berman.
When asked by Berman about the President riding in an SUV on Sunday about four days after he reportedly showed symptoms, Fauci responded, “I don’t want to really go there, John, and comment on that.”
Fauci: There has been nothing like "the intensity that we're experiencing" with Covid-19
The nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has worked on a number of outbreaks, including HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika virus. Even though every outbreak has been intense, he says, there has been “nothing to the intensity that we're experiencing now” and that what’s different this time is “a very divisive society.”
“The issue that's a bit different here now … is that we're living in such a very divisive society right now, not only in the United States but even globally, that's very charged politically,” he told CNN Monday.
“You always have a degree of that when you have outbreaks as we've been in the past but nothing to the intensity that we're experiencing now with Covid-19," Fauci said.
Basing decisions and actions on science is critical, he said.
“Make sure you stay on that path because otherwise things don't work out right,” he added.
New Jersey governor calls for federal cooperation on contact tracing following a Trump fundraiser event
“We're taking the lead. We got on it immediately, both at the state level and the local level. But, you know, we need cooperation from the feds,” he told CNN Monday. “Remember, the staff all live in New Jersey even though the attendees were from around the country.”
“We need everybody to punch at their weight here,” he added.
The President announced he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus roughly eight hours after leaving the fundraiser, when he was back at the White House.
Murphy also emphasized the need for everyone at the Trump event to self-quarantine.
“Please, god, if you know you're exposed to someone who is Covid-positive, you need to quarantine,” he said. “I don't want to be the grinch here but that’s the way we have got to deal with this virus.”
“This borders on reckless in terms of exposing people not just in New Jersey, but looks like from folks around the country, who have now scattered by the way,” he added.
US stocks open higher after doctors say Trump may be discharged today
