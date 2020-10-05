Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Trump leaves hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

By Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Steve George, Nick Thompson, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 8:58 p.m. ET, October 5, 2020
70 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
32 min ago

Trump releases campaign-style video shortly after arriving back at White House

From CNN's Allie Malloy 

After landing at the White House following his hospitalization at Walter Reed, President Trump taped a campaign-style video and tweeted it out. 

“We’re going back. We’re going back to work. We’re gonna be out front. As your leader, I had to do that. I knew there’s danger to it but I had to do it,” Trump said in the highly produced video, which he taped after reporters left the South Lawn. 

“I stood out front. I led. Nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did. I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger. That’s okay. And now I’m better and maybe I’m immune? I don’t know. But don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful," he said in the video, which was filmed within close proximity of White House staffers all without wearing a mask.

Of his battle with Covid-19, Trump said, “I learned so much about coronavirus. And one thing that’s for certain. Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. We’re gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, best medicines.”

“I didn’t feel so good. Two days ago- I could have left two days ago. Two days ago, I felt great. Like better than I have in a long time… I said better than 20 years ago. Don’t let it dominate. Don’t let it take over your lives. “

As he landed at the White House, CNN reported that more than 210,000 people have died in the US from coronavirus. 

41 min ago

Biden on Trump's tweet: "I hope no one walks away with the message thinking it's not a problem"

From CNN's Eric Bradner

Democratic nominee Joe Biden said in an NBC News town hall Monday night he was "very happy" that President Donald Trump "seems to be coming along pretty well." 

But, he said, he was concerned by Trump's tweet that Biden characterized as telling Americans, "don't be so concerned about this, essentially." 

"Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life," Trump had tweeted hours before he departed from the Walter Reed medical center

"You have about 1,000 people a day getting the coronavirus. It's a significant concern. I hope no one walks away with the message thinking it's not a problem," Biden said. "It's a serious problem. It's an international pandemic."

He said he hopes that the message from Trump's battle with the virus will be that Americans should wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Biden said Trump bears responsibility for contracting coronavirus because he flouted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance.

"Anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying, masks don't matter, social distancing doesn't matter, I think is responsible for what happens to them," Biden said of Trump. Holding up a mask, he said, "I view wearing this mask, not so much protecting me, but as a patriotic responsibility."

13 min ago

Trump removes mask as he returns to White House despite having Covid

From CNN's Allie Malloy 

President Trump removes his mask after returning to the White House on Monday.
President Trump removes his mask after returning to the White House on Monday. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump has returned to the White House tonight after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he spent three nights being treated for coronavirus.

After exiting Marine One, Trump entered the White House through the Blue Room balcony and not the typical entry of the residence. He walked upstairs from the South Portico. He then took off his mask while on the balcony and put it in his pocket while he gave two thumbs up.

TV viewers got a highly unusual view of the presidential helicopter as it flew along the Potomac, past the Pentagon, and then banked and turned towards the National Mall near Reagan National Airport before landing on the White House South Lawn. 

Watch:

2 hr 7 min ago

Trump leaves Walter Reed to return to the White House

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Maeve Reston and Allie Malloy 

Evan Vucci/AP
Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump has left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House after spending three nights in the hospital being treated for coronavirus.

Trump recklessly downplayed his experience in a tweet announcing his departure.

"Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," Trump wrote, even as his doctors warned he wasn't yet "out of the woods." The building he's returning to has become a center for viral contagion — in part because of disregard for mitigation measures.

Trump emerged from the front doors of the hospital at 6:38 p.m. ET with a fist pump.

He made his way down several steps on his own accord dressed in a suit and wearing a mask. Trump waved to the press and said "thank you very much" and gave a thumbs up before getting into the motorcade. He now has a short drive to Marine One.

He ignored shouted questions from reporters. 

Watch the moment:

2 hr 23 min ago

Trump tweets about campaign trail ahead of departure

From CNN's Allie Malloy 

President Trump tweeted that he'll be "back on the Campaign Trail soon" ahead of his departure from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center tonight.

Read his tweet:

Trump spent three nights in the hospital being treated for coronavirus.

Previously, Trump's doctors have said his condition required intravenous medication and, on at least two occasions, supplemental oxygen.

Earlier today, Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley insisted Trump was well enough to return home.

"He's met or exceeded all hospital discharge criteria," he told reporters outside Walter Reed. "We plan to get him home."

2 hr 48 min ago

Trump's name was on list of negative Covid-19 tests submitted before Tuesday's debate, Cleveland Clinic says

From CNN’s Nadia Kounang

President Trump speaks during the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, September 29.
President Trump speaks during the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, September 29. Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Trump’s name was on a list of names of people who had tested negative for the coronavirus before last Tuesday’s presidential debate, the Cleveland Clinic said Monday – and indicated that he would have had to have tested positive within 72 hours of the debate.

But the clinic, which acted as health security adviser to the Commission on Presidential Debates, did not review the test results, clinic spokesperson Angie Kiska told CNN.

Kiska told CNN that the Clinic suggested the campaigns begin testing on Sept. 27 because that “covered into the night of the debate.” Once a person had submitted a confirmed negative test result, they did not have to submit any further testing. 

“The Cleveland Clinic required everyone entering the debate hall to have a negative COVID-19 test. This was also required by the White House medical team,” the Cleveland Clinic said in a separate statement sent to CNN.

“The campaigns had existing testing protocols, which were reviewed as part of the planning process in which the Cleveland Clinic, the Commission on Presidential Debates and the campaigns participated. After that review, it was agreed that the campaigns’ respective medical teams would be (1) responsible for testing their respective candidates and entourages, and (2) required to certify to the Clinic on the day of the debate that all of those individuals had been tested by their medical teams with a negative test result within the approved time period before the debate. Each campaign complied with this requirement.” 

Both campaigns had to submit the names of those who tested negative within the 72 hours prior to the end of the debate, Kiska said. 

The submitted names, including that of the President and former Vice President Joe Biden, were reviewed by the Cleveland Clinic. However, the Clinic did not have to review actual test findings or see proof of negative results, said Kiska. She also said the date of the test was not required.

Under the agreed protocols, the campaigns were allowed to use any diagnostic test that had been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. That would include both rapid antigen tests and the gold-standard PCR diagnostic test. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rapid antigen tests are generally less sensitive – less accurate at generating true positive readings — than PCR tests.

3 hr 32 min ago

McConnell says Senate is "praying" for Trump's recovery

From CNN's Clare Foran 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives to meet with reporters at the Capitol on September 22 in Washington, DC.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives to meet with reporters at the Capitol on September 22 in Washington, DC. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate is “praying for a quick healing and smooth recovery for President Trump and the first lady.”

McConnell said he spoke with Trump two times over the phone during the weekend and that both times Trump’s “spirits were high,” and that their topics of conversation included discussing Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.  

McConnell accused Democrats of holding up coronavirus stimulus relief and said “for the sake of our nation let’s hope they finally lay down their partisan demands and let our country get back on offense against this disease.”

He also said that members will receive at least 24 hours notice “if any votes on urgent matters are scheduled before October the 19th,” noting that otherwise that is when the full Senate will next convene.

But the majority leader made sure to say that despite that “we are full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, and timely confirmation process that Judge Barrett, the court and the nation deserve.”

3 hr 4 min ago

Biden's message to Trump: "Listen to the scientists, support masks"

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at Jose Marti Gym on Monday, October 5 in Miami, Florida.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at Jose Marti Gym on Monday, October 5 in Miami, Florida. Andrew Harnik/AP

After wishing President Trump and first lady Melania Trump well during their convalescence, Joe Biden, wearing a mask for his remarks, sent a message to the President asking him to listen to the science. 

Speaking in Little Havana in Miami, Biden said his prayers continue to be with the President and first lady, who, "like so many American families are dealing with Covid-19."

"I was glad to see the President speaking and recording videos over the weekend. Now that he's busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: Listen to the scientists, support masks," Biden added.

He asked the President to support a national mask mandate.

Watch:

4 hr 11 min ago

Offices being set up for Trump near medical unit at White House  

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

A view of the White House on October 5 in Washington, DC.
A view of the White House on October 5 in Washington, DC. Evan Vucci/AP

When President Trump returns to the White House this evening, his working spaces will be contained inside the executive mansion in temporary offices set up on the basement level adjacent to the White House medical suite, according to a person familiar with the plans.

While Trump has office space in his personal residence on the third floor of the White House, where he is also expected to work from, the temporary offices in the Map Room and the Diplomatic Reception Room will provide closer access to his physicians and medical equipment.

The Map Room is directly next door to the medical suite, which includes a reception area, an exam room, and Dr. Sean Conley's office. The diplomatic reception room is just down the hall.

The workspace will also serve to isolate the President in the residence away from the West Wing, where staffers this week have faced a fresh outbreak.