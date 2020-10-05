Here's a timeline of Trump's Covid-19 illness so far

Following two briefings from President Donald Trump's doctors over the weekend, more details about the course of his Covid-19 illness are emerging — but some questions still remain.
Here's a brief timeline of what we know so far:
Thursday
- Trump receives his first positive coronavirus test result after returning from a fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to a White House official. That result was via a rapid test.
- The President then takes a more thorough PCR test, which also came back positive, according to the official.
Friday
- Just before 1 a.m. ET, Trump tweets that he tested positive for Covid-19.
- White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said the President "was doing well with only mild symptoms."
- Late in the morning, Trump gets a "high high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%," Conley said. A normal blood oxygen saturation level is 95% or higher.
- Trump is given supplementary oxygen.
- Conley said Trump was out of bed, moving around the White House residence and had only mild symptoms.
- In the afternoon, Conley said in a White House letter that Trump received an antibody cocktail — an investigational treatment from the biotechnology company Regeneron — and had taken zinc, vitamin D, the heartburn drug famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.
- The President is transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for monitoring.
- Trump begins a five-day course of the antiviral drug remdesivir. The treatment is intended to shorten recovery time for Covid-19 patients.
Saturday
- The President has a second episode of his oxygen level dropping. "It dropped down to about 93%," Conley said on Sunday. "We watched it and it returned back up."
- Trump is given the corticosteroid drug dexamethasone, which has been shown to help patients with Covid-19 and is typically administered to patients on supplemental oxygen or ventilation.
- In the evening, Trump tweets a video message from Walter Reed, saying that he is "starting to feel good."
Sunday
- Trump has remained without fever since Friday morning, Dr. Sean Dooley, one of the President's physicians, said on Sunday.
- As of around noon, Trump feels well, Garibaldi said. "He's been up and around. Our plan for today is to have him to eat and drink, be up out of bed as much as possible to be mobile."
- Garibaldi said Trump could be discharged on Monday if he "continues to look and feel as well as he does today."
- Trump briefly leaves the hospital with his security detail to ride in an SUV past supporters cheering him on outside Walter Reed.
- Trump announces in a new video that he is getting "great reports" from his doctors and said it’s "been a very interesting journey" since getting Covid-19. "This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the book school and I get it. And I understand it," he said.