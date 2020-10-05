Offices being set up for Trump near medical unit at White House  

A view of the White House on October 5 in Washington, DC. Evan Vucci/AP

When President Trump returns to the White House this evening, his working spaces will be contained inside the executive mansion in temporary offices set up on the basement level adjacent to the White House medical suite, according to a person familiar with the plans.

While Trump has office space in his personal residence on the third floor of the White House, where he is also expected to work from, the temporary offices in the Map Room and the Diplomatic Reception Room will provide closer access to his physicians and medical equipment.

The Map Room is directly next door to the medical suite, which includes a reception area, an exam room, and Dr. Sean Conley's office. The diplomatic reception room is just down the hall.

The workspace will also serve to isolate the President in the residence away from the West Wing, where staffers this week have faced a fresh outbreak.