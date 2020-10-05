Doctor: Trump's "clinical status" supports leaving hospital though he may not be "out of the woods"
President Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley said the President's evaluations and clinical status supports his return home.
"Though he may not be entirely out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all his evaluations, and most importantly, his clinical status support his return home where he'll be surrounded by world class medical care 24/7," he said.
Earlier today, Trump said he's be leaving Water Reed medical center at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the moment:
53 min ago
Trump will be administered fifth and final dose of remdesivir at White House tomorrow
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard and Lauren Mascarenhas
One of the physicians treating President Trump said he has received his third dose of remdesivir and tolerated that infusion "without difficulty." The physician said the President's kidney and liver function "continue to be normal."
"Our plan is to give him the fourth treatment of remdesivir this evening before he goes back to the White House, and we've made arrangements to deliver the fifth and final dose of his treatment course at the White House tomorrow evening," Dr. Brian Garibaldi said in a news conference.
Garibaldi said Trump is still taking dexamethasone.
Remember: Trump is being given a five-day course of the antiviral drug remdesivir. The treatment is intended to shorten recovery time for Covid-19 patients.
Trump was given the corticosteroid drug dexamethasone on Saturday after his oxygen level transiently dipped, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said during a briefing on Sunday.
In the United States, dexamethasone has been used to treat some Covid-19 patients since early on in the pandemic — but some doctors previously have warned "it is not a treatment for mild disease."
11 min ago
Trump's doctor defends his SUV ride yesterday
President Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley was pressed by reporters on the question of why it was safe for him to leave Walter Reed medical center on Sunday for an SUV ride to wave to his supporters outside the facility.
Conley said that Trump "has been surrounded by medical and security staff for days wearing full PPE," adding, "and yesterday the US Secret Service agents were in that same level of PPE for a very short period of time.
On the question of what precautions are being taken at the White House ahead of Trump's planned return tonight, Conley said, "We worked with our infectious disease experts to make some recommendations for how to keep everything safe down at the White House for the President and those around him."
He continued: "We're looking at where he's going to be able to carry out his duties, office space, and I'll just say that it's in line with everything we've been doing upstairs for the last several days."
Watch the moment:
1 hr 26 min ago
Trump advisers urged him to stay in hospital as recently as this morning
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Trump’s advisers urged Trump not to check out of the hospital as recently as this morning, a source close to the White House tells CNN.
Even as Trump has told aides he feels better and is agitating to get out of the hospital, aides have encouraged Trump to stay, warning him of the bad optics if his condition were to worsen again requiring a second hospitalization.
“You don’t wanna come back,” is the message that’s been relayed to the President, this source said.
If Trump gets worse after returning to the White House, this source said: “That would be bad.”
“Bottom line is you can have good days and bad days. You could fool yourself into thinking you’re feeling better and you’re not,” the source said.
Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that he was leaving Walter Reed medical center at 6:30 p.m. ET and the White House press office confirmed he will be returning to the White House.
1 hr 49 min ago
Trump says he'll leave Walter Reed tonight
President Trump just tweeted that he will be leaving Walter Reed medical center at 6:30 p.m. ET today.
"Felling really good!" he tweeted moments ago. "Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life."
Here's his full message:
2 hr 11 min ago
Trump's physician will provide an update soon
From CNN's Allie Malloy
President Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley will give a briefing in the 3 p.m. ET hour, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere.
2 hr 8 min ago
CDC again updates guidance to say Covid-19 can spread by aerosol
From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has again updated its guidance about how Covid-19 spreads to include information about potential for airborne spread.
“CDC continues to believe, based on current science, that people are more likely to become infected the longer and closer they are to a person with COVID-19,” the agency said in a statement on Monday.
“Today’s update acknowledges the existence of some published reports showing limited, uncommon circumstances where people with COVID-19 infected others who were more than 6 feet away or shortly after the COVID-19-positive person left an area. In these instances, transmission occurred in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces that often involved activities that caused heavier breathing, like singing or exercise. Such environments and activities may contribute to the buildup of virus-carrying particles.”
At the time, the agency said a draft version of proposed changes had been posted in error, and once the scientific review process was completed, the new language would be posted.
CDC said people can protect themselves from the coronavirus by staying six feet away from others, wearing a mask that covers their nose and mouth, washing hands frequently, cleaning surfaces and staying home when sick.
2 hr ago
DC mayor says administration has not had "substantial contact" with White House after outbreak
From CNN's Adrienne Winston
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city's administration has not had "substantial contact" with the White House since the Covid-19 outbreak among staff and members of Congress.
She said that her administration has reached out to the White House on both a “political level and a public health level” but they have not received a response.
“I recognize, you know, being as generous in this situation as I can be that a lot was going on and they have their hands full with a lot. But I believe that one of Dr. [LaQuandra] Nesbitt’s team had a very cursory conversation, that we don’t consider a substantial contact from the public health side,” Bowser said, “so we will continue that communication, those attempts.”
She said the city's administration is concerned about the spread of the virus in general and that "scientifically justified protocols to contain the spread of the virus are being followed."
“That’s for DC residents, that’s for DC workers and that’s for also people on federal properties including the White House," Bowser said.
She added that “we have a mask mandate in our city for a reason. We limit large gatherings to fifty or fewer for a reason. We ask people to socially distance for a reason. We remind people to stay home if they are sick for a reason. And that applies to everybody.”
2 hr 51 min ago
Trump is impatient to return to the White House, source says
From CNN's Dana Bash
President Trump, who is at Walter Reed medical center, is saying, “I need to get out of here," a source familiar with the President’s phone calls today tells CNN.
CNN is told that the President is being warned that, politically speaking, if he rushes to leave the hospital and then has a setback it would be really bad for him — not just health wise, but also for his campaign.
Overall, the President is sounding very upbeat and healthy on the phone, according to the same source.