Trump could have "a reversal" in his Covid-19 disease progression, Fauci says

CNN

President Trump isn’t out of the woods yet, and could experience “a reversal” in his Covid-19 disease progression, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“I’m not involved in his primary care,” Fauci told CNN’s Chris Cuomo Monday night. “But the issue is that he's still early enough in the disease that it's no secret that if you look at the clinical course of people sometimes, when you're five to eight days in, you can have a reversal,” Fauci said.

“Reversal meaning going in the wrong direction and getting into trouble.”

Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center late Monday afternoon to return to the White House, declaring he felt well.

“It's unlikely that it will happen, but they need to be heads up for it,” said Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force. “He knows it. The physicians know it. So they're going to keep an eye out on it. They're going to try and do that within the confines of the White House as opposed to in the hospital.”

Doctors know coronavirus patients can feel like they are improving, and then worsen.

“You're not out of it until you've gotten several days out and doing well, but he certainly does look very well. I mean you don't need me to tell you that. You saw the way he came out of the helicopter,” Fauci said.

Trump left Marine One on the White House lawn and climbed the stairs unaided into the White House – an unusual entry – stood, stripped off his mask, saluted and then entered the building.

“He looked like he was in pretty good shape,” Fauci said.