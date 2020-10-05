Live TV
Trump leaves hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

By Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Steve George, Nick Thompson, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 10:22 p.m. ET, October 5, 2020
31 min ago

Trump could have "a reversal" in his Covid-19 disease progression, Fauci says

From CNN’s Shelby Lin Erdman

President Trump isn’t out of the woods yet, and could experience “a reversal” in his Covid-19 disease progression, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“I’m not involved in his primary care,” Fauci told CNN’s Chris Cuomo Monday night. “But the issue is that he's still early enough in the disease that it's no secret that if you look at the clinical course of people sometimes, when you're five to eight days in, you can have a reversal,” Fauci said. 

“Reversal meaning going in the wrong direction and getting into trouble.”

Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center late Monday afternoon to return to the White House, declaring he felt well.

“It's unlikely that it will happen, but they need to be heads up for it,” said Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force. “He knows it. The physicians know it. So they're going to keep an eye out on it. They're going to try and do that within the confines of the White House as opposed to in the hospital.”

Doctors know coronavirus patients can feel like they are improving, and then worsen.

“You're not out of it until you've gotten several days out and doing well, but he certainly does look very well. I mean you don't need me to tell you that. You saw the way he came out of the helicopter,” Fauci said.

Trump left Marine One on the White House lawn and climbed the stairs unaided into the White House – an unusual entry – stood, stripped off his mask, saluted and then entered the building.

“He looked like he was in pretty good shape,” Fauci said. 

44 min ago

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she's "feeling great" after Covid-19 diagnosis

From CNN's Allie Malloy 

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News' "Hannity" tonight said she is "feeling great" and has no symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus.

McEnany called it a "really nice moment" to see President Trump on the balcony this evening at the White House and said it shows America "will overcome," referring to Trump's made for TV publicity stunt as he arrived home from Walter Reed medical center and taped a political ad.

"I'm pleased to see that our commander in chief is doing well," McEnany said from what appeared to be her home. 

"Watching him on that balcony — just showing that we will overcome, America will overcome, just as he's overcoming this illness. I think was a really nice moment for our country to see," she said.

McEnany added that she was "very blessed" to have a mild, asymptomatic case of Covid-19. 

1 hr 24 min ago

Vice President Pence: Trump is "doing very well"

From CNN's Daniella Diaz

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to members of the media at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on October 5.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to members of the media at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on October 5. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Vice President Mike Pence told supporters Monday that President Trump was "doing very well" following his coronavirus diagnosis.

"I've spoken to the President, every day, and I must tell all of you that the President is doing very well. He has great spirits, and this is so grateful," Pence told supporters watching the Team Trump Online Operation MAGA kick off event.

He spoke about Wednesday night's debate, saying that he "can't wait to take the debate stage against Sen. Kamala Harris.

About the debate: Pence and Harris will be separated by plexiglass at the debate, a source familiar with the preparations tells CNN.

The commission, along with medical consultants at the Cleveland Clinic, made the decision on Monday after studying the airborne nature of the virus and as the number of positive cases in the White House continued to grow.

CNN's Dan Merica contributed to this report.

1 hr 45 min ago

Biden says he hopes to answer "before there's an interruption" at next debate with Trump

From CNN's Eric Bradner

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he got "frustrated" during his first debate with President Donald Trump, and regrets calling Trump a "clown." 

"I should have said, 'this is a clown undertaking,' instead of calling him a clown," Biden said at an NBC News town hall. 

He noted that the moderator of that debate, Fox News host Chris Wallace, said Trump had interrupted Biden or Wallace 158 times. 

“I was trying to figure out how I could possibly have him respect a debate, respect the evening, respect the moderator, and get us an opportunity to speak," he said. "The one thing that became absolutely clear: he didn't want to answer any of the questions. He did not want to talk about substance."

At their next debate, a town hall-style event scheduled to take place next week in Miami, Biden said: "I hope we at least have an opportunity to hear the question and answer the question directly before there's an interruption."

1 hr 54 min ago

Biden says he "wasn't surprised" Trump was infected with coronavirus 

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at Jose Marti Gym on Monday in Miami.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at Jose Marti Gym on Monday in Miami. Andrew Harnik/AP

Joe Biden said Monday at the NBC News town hall that he wasn’t surprised President Donald Trump was infected with coronavirus. 

“Quite frankly, I wasn't surprised,” Biden told NBC’s Lester Holt. “For the last three months, three times a week, I'm on the telephone and on Zoom with some of the leading immunologists in the nation, and they go through everything that's happening. And so the idea that Covid does not spread in proximity when you don't have a mask on, when you're not socially dancing, when there's large groups of people, when you're inside in particular and even when you're outside, that's not surprising," Biden said.

Biden noted that more than 210,000 people in the US have died of coronavirus, and said “the expectation is if nothing changes, we're going to have another 200,000 dead by the end of the year. That's 400,000 dead, God forbid if that happens. That's more than were killed in one year in America than four years in World War II."

1 hr 55 min ago

Trump releases campaign-style video shortly after arriving back at White House

From CNN's Allie Malloy 

After landing at the White House following his hospitalization at Walter Reed, President Trump taped a campaign-style video and tweeted it out. 

“We’re going back. We’re going back to work. We’re gonna be out front. As your leader, I had to do that. I knew there’s danger to it but I had to do it,” Trump said in the highly produced video, which he taped after reporters left the South Lawn. 

“I stood out front. I led. Nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did. I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger. That’s okay. And now I’m better and maybe I’m immune? I don’t know. But don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful," he said in the video, which was filmed within close proximity of White House staffers all without wearing a mask.

Of his battle with Covid-19, Trump said, “I learned so much about coronavirus. And one thing that’s for certain. Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. We’re gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, best medicines.”

“I didn’t feel so good. Two days ago- I could have left two days ago. Two days ago, I felt great. Like better than I have in a long time… I said better than 20 years ago. Don’t let it dominate. Don’t let it take over your lives. “

As he landed at the White House, CNN reported that more than 210,000 people have died in the US from coronavirus. 

2 hr 4 min ago

Biden on Trump's tweet: "I hope no one walks away with the message thinking it's not a problem"

From CNN's Eric Bradner

Democratic nominee Joe Biden said in an NBC News town hall Monday night he was "very happy" that President Donald Trump "seems to be coming along pretty well." 

But, he said, he was concerned by Trump's tweet that Biden characterized as telling Americans, "don't be so concerned about this, essentially." 

"Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life," Trump had tweeted hours before he departed from the Walter Reed medical center

"You have about 1,000 people a day getting the coronavirus. It's a significant concern. I hope no one walks away with the message thinking it's not a problem," Biden said. "It's a serious problem. It's an international pandemic."

He said he hopes that the message from Trump's battle with the virus will be that Americans should wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Biden said Trump bears responsibility for contracting coronavirus because he flouted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance.

"Anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying, masks don't matter, social distancing doesn't matter, I think is responsible for what happens to them," Biden said of Trump. Holding up a mask, he said, "I view wearing this mask, not so much protecting me, but as a patriotic responsibility."

1 hr 37 min ago

Trump removes mask as he returns to White House despite having Covid

From CNN's Allie Malloy 

President Trump removes his mask after returning to the White House on Monday.
President Trump removes his mask after returning to the White House on Monday. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump has returned to the White House tonight after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he spent three nights being treated for coronavirus.

After exiting Marine One, Trump entered the White House through the Blue Room balcony and not the typical entry of the residence. He walked upstairs from the South Portico. He then took off his mask while on the balcony and put it in his pocket while he gave two thumbs up.

TV viewers got a highly unusual view of the presidential helicopter as it flew along the Potomac, past the Pentagon, and then banked and turned towards the National Mall near Reagan National Airport before landing on the White House South Lawn. 

Watch:

3 hr 30 min ago

Trump leaves Walter Reed to return to the White House

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Maeve Reston and Allie Malloy 

Evan Vucci/AP
Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump has left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House after spending three nights in the hospital being treated for coronavirus.

Trump recklessly downplayed his experience in a tweet announcing his departure.

"Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," Trump wrote, even as his doctors warned he wasn't yet "out of the woods." The building he's returning to has become a center for viral contagion — in part because of disregard for mitigation measures.

Trump emerged from the front doors of the hospital at 6:38 p.m. ET with a fist pump.

He made his way down several steps on his own accord dressed in a suit and wearing a mask. Trump waved to the press and said "thank you very much" and gave a thumbs up before getting into the motorcade. He now has a short drive to Marine One.

He ignored shouted questions from reporters. 

Watch the moment: