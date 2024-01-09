The Washington, DC, Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments soon on whether the federal election subversion case against Donald Trump should be dismissed based on the former president’s claims of immunity.

Trump’s attorneys have argued that his actions following the 2020 election fell within his duties as president and are therefore immune from criminal prosecution

During the hearing, Trump’s attorneys will have 20 minutes to make their case to the panel of appeals judges. The special counsel’s office will then have 20 minutes, followed by a five-minute rebuttal argument from Trump’s team. The judges can ask questions during each sides' arguments.

This 2022 photo shows J. Michelle Childs testifying during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

These are the three judges on the panel hearing the case:

J. Michelle Childs: Childs was nominated to the appeals court by President Joe Biden in January 2022 and took the bench that July. She was on Biden’s shortlist to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, but he ultimately picked Ketanji Brown Jackson. Before joining the appeals court, Childs was a federal judge in North Carolina since 2010.

This 2021 photo shows Florence Y. Pan during a Senate Judiciary Hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP

What happens after this hearing: Once Tuesday’s hearing concludes in the federal election subversion case, the panel of appeals judges could issue a written ruling at any time. They will not rule from the bench.

Their order can, and likely will, be appealed further to the US Supreme Court. Late last year, special counsel Jack Smith took the extraordinary and unusual step to ask the court to skip the appeals courts and fast-track the issue of presidential immunity, but the justices denied that request.

Either side could also ask for the case to be reheard by the DC Court of Appeals after the ruling.

The issue of presidential immunity will likely need to be decided before Trump goes to trial, which is currently scheduled to begin in March. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the criminal election subversion case, has paused all deadlines in the case until the appeals play out, which could push back the trial date.