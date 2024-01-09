Audio
Trump's appeals hearing on presidential immunity claims

By Dan Berman

Updated 8:53 a.m. ET, January 9, 2024
15 min ago

What we know about the 3 judges who will weigh Trump’s immunity request

From CNN’s Holmes Lybrand, Hannah Rabinowitz, Devan Cole

The Washington, DC, Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments soon on whether the federal election subversion case against Donald Trump should be dismissed based on the former president’s claims of immunity.   

Trump’s attorneys have argued that his actions following the 2020 election fell within his duties as president and are therefore immune from criminal prosecution

During the hearing, Trump’s attorneys will have 20 minutes to make their case to the panel of appeals judges. The special counsel’s office will then have 20 minutes, followed by a five-minute rebuttal argument from Trump’s team. The judges can ask questions during each sides' arguments.

This 2022 photo shows J. Michelle Childs testifying during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

These are the three judges on the panel hearing the case:

  • J. Michelle Childs: Childs was nominated to the appeals court by President Joe Biden in January 2022 and took the bench that July. She was on Biden’s shortlist to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, but he ultimately picked Ketanji Brown Jackson. Before joining the appeals court, Childs was a federal judge in North Carolina since 2010.
  • Florence Pan: Pan was nominated to the appeals court by Biden in May 2022 to fill the seat vacated by Jackson after she was confirmed to the Supreme Court. Previously, Pan served as a judge for the Superior and District courts in DC for more than 10 years. 
  • Karen LeCraft Henderson: Henderson is the senior judge on the appeals court panel hearing the Trump case. She was appointed by President George H.W. Bush in 1990. Henderson has previously heard several cases involving Trump, including whether Congress could access his tax records and whether the House could enforce a subpoena on former Trump White House Counsel, Don McGahn. She has repeatedly expressed concerns about safeguarding the special protections around the presidency in her previous opinions.
This 2021 photo shows Florence Y. Pan during a Senate Judiciary Hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP

What happens after this hearing: Once Tuesday’s hearing concludes in the federal election subversion case, the panel of appeals judges could issue a written ruling at any time. They will not rule from the bench.    

Their order can, and likely will, be appealed further to the US Supreme Court. Late last year, special counsel Jack Smith took the extraordinary and unusual step to ask the court to skip the appeals courts and fast-track the issue of presidential immunity, but the justices denied that request.   

Either side could also ask for the case to be reheard by the DC Court of Appeals after the ruling.  

The issue of presidential immunity will likely need to be decided before Trump goes to trial, which is currently scheduled to begin in March. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the criminal election subversion case, has paused all deadlines in the case until the appeals play out, which could push back the trial date.   

24 min ago

Analysis: Trump’s immunity appeal sends a stark message about his plans for a possible second term

From CNN's Stephen Collinson

The idea that any White House candidate would show up in court, just days before the Iowa caucuses, to challenge a 250-year understanding of the scope of the presidency is extraordinary.

But Donald Trump will again try to stretch those powers to save himself on Tuesday in a high-stakes court gambit that, if it succeeds, would place him and anyone else elected president above the law.

Given the 45th president’s oft-stated belief that he had near omnipotent powers when he was in office – and that he still might be entitled to them – the history-making spectacle about to unfold is not that surprising. The front-runner for the GOP nomination says he will be in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to watch his lawyers argue that he has “absolute immunity” from prosecution in his federal 2020 election interference case.

The case, and a looming trial, springs from Trump’s efforts to thwart the will of voters after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. But with its proximity to Monday’s Iowa caucuses, which kick off 2024 voting, the case represents an ominous foreshadowing of how Trump envisages a possible second term. The former commander in chief has already warned that a possible return to the White House would be dedicated to “retribution,” which would likely test constitutional constraints as never before.

Trump on Monday made similar immunity claims in Georgia, where he’s trying to dismiss the state-level criminal charges against him, which stem from his efforts to subvert the election in the swing state.

If he were able to establish in the courts, albeit in a long-shot case, that an ex-president is free from prosecution for alleged crimes he committed while in power, he could not only loosen the constitutional guardrails around the office if he wins in November. He could change the way presidents act in the future – and the extent to which any autocratic instincts can be held in check.

Read the full analysis.

32 min ago

Here's what has happened so far in Trump's efforts to assert presidential immunity

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz, Devan Cole and Katelyn Polantz

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on January 5, 2024 in Mason City, Iowa. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is arguing that he should have presidential immunity against prosecution related to special counsel Jack Smith's election subversion case. His lawyers will make the argument to a federal appeals court on Tuesday.

The indictment in the criminal case alleges Trump and a co-conspirator "attempted to exploit the violence and chaos at the Capitol by calling lawmakers to convince them ... to delay the certification" of the election, among other things.

The trial has been scheduled for March 4, but proceedings have been paused while the appeals process over the immunity claim plays out.

Here's a closer look at how we got here:

Federal judge refuses to dismiss charges against Trump: At the beginning of December, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who presides over the criminal case, said Trump does not enjoy absolute immunity for what he said and did after the 2020 election.

“The court cannot conclude that our Constitution cloaks former Presidents with absolute immunity for any federal crimes they committed while in office,” Chutkan wrote.

Trump’s lawyers had asked Chutkan to throw out the four charges he faced because they said Trump was working to “ensure election integrity” as part of his official capacity as president when he allegedly undermined the 2020 election results and therefore is protected under presidential immunity.

“Whatever immunities a sitting President may enjoy, the United States has only one Chief Executive at a time, and that position does not confer a lifelong ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ pass. Former Presidents enjoy no special conditions on their federal criminal liability. Defendant may be subject to federal investigation, indictment, prosecution, conviction, and punishment for any criminal acts undertaken while in office,” Chutkan wrote.

Trump's lawyers appeal Chutkan's decision: Trump’s team asked the appeals court to examine the immunity ruling and once again throw out the federal election subversion criminal case.

Trump’s lawyers said Saturday that Chutkan “missed what the Founders recognized: That punishment of the President is irreducibly political and so belongs primarily to the branch most politically accountable — Congress and, ultimately, the Senate.”

The appeal filing reiterates what the former president’s lawyers have repeatedly asserted — that Trump was working in his official capacity and that his indictment is unconstitutional because presidents cannot be criminally prosecuted for “official acts” unless they are impeached and convicted by the Senate.

Smith asks the US Supreme Court to review: On December 22, the Supreme Court rejected a request by Smith to fast-track arguments on whether Trump has any immunity from federal prosecution. The court did not explain its reasoning and there were no noted dissents.

An expedited review of the issue was already underway at the DC Circuit, which had scheduled Tuesday's oral arguments. Smith’s team was trying to bypass the appeals court by having the justices step in beforehand.

Both sides will still have the option of appealing the eventual ruling by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals up to the high court. Trump's strategy has been to delay the criminal case, including mounting a protracted fight over the immunity question, which must be settled before his case goes to trial.

40 min ago

Special counsel Jack Smith pushed back on claims that Trump has immunity from prosecution

From CNN's Zachary Cohen and Katelyn Polantz

Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to deliver remarks on a recently unsealed indictment against former President Donald Trump at the Justice Department on June 9, 2023, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Special counsel Jack Smith pushed back on former President Donald Trump’s claim that he should be cloaked with absolute immunity from criminal prosecution.

In a filing at the end of December, he argued that the sweeping assertion “threatens to license Presidents to commit crimes to remain in office.”

Trump's lawyers will present oral arguments before a US appeals court in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.

Trump faces four counts in Smith's election subversion case, including conspiring to defraud the United States and to obstruct an official proceeding. The former president has pleaded not guilty.

Smith said Trump asserts "that this prosecution ‘threatens … to shatter the very bedrock of our Republic.’ To the contrary: it is the defendant’s claim that he cannot be held to answer for the charges that he engaged in an unprecedented effort to retain power through criminal means, despite having lost the election, that threatens the democratic and constitutional foundation of our Republic,” according to the new filing.

Smith warned that allowing a former president this kind of broad immunity poses extreme danger.

“The implications of the defendant’s broad immunity theory are sobering. In his view, a court should treat a President’s criminal conduct as immune from prosecution as long as it takes the form of correspondence with a state official about a matter in which there is a federal interest, a meeting with a member of the Executive Branch, or a statement on a matter of public concern,” the filing reads.

Pre-trial proceedings were temporarily put on hold in the criminal case pending Trump’s appeal. The trial was initially scheduled to begin on March 4.

The former president’s lawyers have advocated repeatedly for the trial to take place after the 2024 presidential election in November, with Trump’s fight over the immunity claim underscoring those efforts.

56 min ago

How Trump's lawyers are expected to argue the former president has immunity

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Devan Cole

Former President Donald Trump speaks at an event in Washington, DC, in June. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump's lawyers are set to argue in federal court today that the former president is immune from prosecution stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump is asking the federal appeals court to throw out the federal election subversion criminal case in Washington, DC, arguing that he is protected under presidential immunity.

Trump wants the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a lower-court ruling rejecting his claims of immunity in special counsel Jack Smith’s case.

The appeals panel is weighing Trump’s request, which the Supreme Court previously refused to take up on an expedited basis after a request by Smith.

The filing at the end of December reiterates what the former president’s lawyers have repeatedly asserted — that Trump was working in his official capacity as president to “ensure election integrity” when he allegedly undermined the 2020 election results and therefore has immunity, and that his indictment is unconstitutional because presidents cannot be criminally prosecuted for “official acts” unless they are impeached and convicted by the Senate.

“The Constitution establishes a powerful structural check to prevent political factions from abusing the formidable threat of criminal prosecution to disable the President and attack their political enemies,” Trump’s attorneys wrote.

“Before any single prosecutor can ask a court to sit in judgment of the President’s conduct, Congress must have approved of it by impeaching and convicting the President,” Trump's lawyers wrote in the filing. “That did not happen here, and so President Trump has absolute immunity.”

What's at stake: The former president has been attempting to delay his March 4 trial in the case, with his fight over the immunity claim underscoring those efforts. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing his criminal case, temporarily paused all procedural deadlines while the appeal plays out.