Trump tests positive for Covid-19

live news

Live

Coronavirus updates

Live Updates

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 10:17 a.m. ET, October 2, 2020
46 Posts
26 min ago

Kamala Harris tested negative for Covid-19 Thursday as part of routine testing

From CNN's MJ Lee

Sen. Kamala Harris speaks to the press in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 28.
Sen. Kamala Harris speaks to the press in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 28. Gerry Broome/AP

A campaign aide says Sen. Kamala Harris was tested yesterday for Covid-19 "as part of the campaign's routine testing of principals, and tested negative."

Former Vice President Joe Biden will also be tested today, according to a source familiar with his plans.

 

30 min ago

White House doing contact tracing on people who have been in touch with Trump and Hicks

From CNN's Jim Acosta

In this photo taken September 14, Hope Hicks speaks with President Donald Trump inside Marine One as it lands on the South Lawn at the White House.
In this photo taken September 14, Hope Hicks speaks with President Donald Trump inside Marine One as it lands on the South Lawn at the White House. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

The White House is doing contact tracing on people who have been in touch with President Trump and Hope Hicks, a White House official tells CNN.

The official added that aides are looking at ways for Trump to speak today although there is no final decision as of this moment.

This person also noted that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is currently on the road overseas, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and HHS Secretary Alex Azar have all been tested. CNN has reported that Mnuchin and Azar both tested negative this morning. 

32 min ago

Jill Biden also getting tested for coronavirus today

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

Jill Biden speaks on September 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Jill Biden speaks on September 30 in Cleveland, Ohio. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Jill Biden will also be tested for coronavirus today, a source familiar with the plans confirms. The former second lady wore a mask as she sat in the front row at the debate Tuesday night and later joined her husband on stage while wearing her mask.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to get tested this morning, according to a source familiar with his plans.

38 min ago

President Trump has mild symptoms, official says

From CNN's Jim Acosta

A White House official described President Trump’s condition as having “mild symptoms” of the coronavirus.

38 min ago

Nancy Pelosi was tested this morning for Covid-19 and is awaiting results

From CNN's Haley Byrd

Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she has been tested for coronavirus this morning and is awaiting results.

In an interview on MSNBC, Pelosi said she spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin earlier this morning who informed her he tested negative. The two met in person earlier this week to discuss stimulus legislation, after Mnuchin met with President Trump.

Asked about Trump’s diagnosis Pelosi said, “we all receive that news with great sadness.”

“This is tragic. It’s very sad,” she said. But she added that going to events and being in crowds unmasked “was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen." She continued: “It’s sad that it did. But nonetheless, hopefully that it will be a transition to a saner approach to what this virus is all about."

She said she hasn't been contacted by White House about the line of succession.

“Let us just all pray for the President’s health,” Pelosi said. "Thank God the Vice President has tested negatively, and the Second Lady as well.”

Pelosi indicated she hopes this moment will spur people to be more serious about wearing masks, social distancing, and other measures to stop the spread of the virus.

"I do think it is really important for people to know that every infection is a sad one,” Pelosi said of the Americans who have contracted the virus.

The number of deaths, she said, is “a tragedy beyond comprehension.”

39 min ago

Republican party chairwoman tests positive for coronavirus

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel speaks during the first day of the Republican convention on August 24 in Washington DC.
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel speaks during the first day of the Republican convention on August 24 in Washington DC. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican party, has also tested positive for coronavirus, an official confirms.

This was first reported by the New York Times. 

Here's what RNC spokesperson Mike Reed said in a statement: 

"After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday."
42 min ago

Barron Trump tests negative for coronavirus

From CNN's Kate Bennett

President Donald Trump and his son Barron wave as they board Air Force One on August 16.
President Donald Trump and his son Barron wave as they board Air Force One on August 16. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The 14-year-old son of Melania and Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, according to Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s chief of staff. 

“Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy,” Grisham tells CNN.

40 min ago

Here is where Trump has been this week

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Here's a timeline of President Trump's days before he tested positive for Covid-19.

Monday, September 28: At the White House

3:40 p.m. ET: Trump appears in the Rose Garden to hail a new testing strategy for coronavirus. "I say it all the time, we are rounding the corner," Trump said during the event. Many officials were at the event, socially distanced from the President, including Vice President Mike Pence, health adviser Scott Atlas, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and HHS official Admiral Brett Giroir.

Later in the day, Trump participated in debate prep sessions, according to people familiar with the matter. Those who were present in the room during the sessions included former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, presidential adviser Hope Hicks, and former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Tuesday, September 29: Presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio

2:30 p.m. ET: The President boards Air Force One alongside the first lady headed for Cleveland. Aboard Air Force One were members of his family and advisers.

4:22 p.m. ET: Trump did a walkthrough of the debate stage without wearing a mask.

9 p.m. ET: Trump's family arrives in the debate hall without wearing masks, though some photographed themselves wearing masks backstage and posted them to social media.

Wednesday, September 30: Visit to Minnesota

3:05 p.m. ET: Trump departs for Minnesota. Aboard Air Force One were US Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn; Hicks, Stephen Miller, Kushner, Dan Scavino and Mark Meadows.

10:20 p.m. ET: Trump departs Duluth on Air Force One. On the way home, officials said Hicks began displaying symptoms and isolated in a separate cabin. She is seen deplaning from the rear steps.

Thursday, October 1: Fundraisers and testing

Time unknown: Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus. Some White House staffers who were in close proximity were notified of the positive test result, one official said.

2:33 p.m. ET: Trump arrived at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for a fundraiser. It's not known who attended.

8:15 p.m. ET: In remarks recorded earlier in the day, Trump addresses the annual Al Smith dinner, which was convened virtually this year because of coronavirus. "I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight, and next year will be one of the greatest years in the history of our country," Trump said.

8:40 p.m. ET: CNN reports Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

12:54 a.m. ET: Trump tweets, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

1:05 a.m. ET: The White House releases a memo from the presidential physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, saying Trump and the first lady tested positive.

Watch more about Trump's timeline:

45 min ago

Different offices in White House getting contrasting instructions

From CNN's Vivian Salama and Alex Marquardt

As employees across the White House complex processed the news that President Trump, the first lady, and one of the President’s top aides tested positive for Covid-19, different offices were receiving different instructions on how to proceed.

One White House official said White House staff were instructed to “max telework."

Vice President Mike Pence’s team have reinstated teleworking as the White House medical team does testing and tracing, the official says. If they don’t require a classified setting to do their work, they can stay home, the guidance said.

But across the street from the West Wing, many national security officials were still awaiting any guidance.

National Security Council staff, some of whom spend time in the West Wing and work in close proximity with the President and his inner circle, had not received any guidance or recommendations on whether or not to get tested or self-quarantine as of 9 a.m. ET Friday, according to one administration official.

Staff learned of the diagnosis through tweets and the media, but have received no internal notices about it, even from the public health standpoint.

“We’re all sitting around wondering, ‘ok, now what?’” the official told CNN.