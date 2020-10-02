Kamala Harris tested negative for Covid-19 Thursday as part of routine testing

Here's a timeline of President Trump's days before he tested positive for Covid-19.

Monday, September 28: At the White House

3:40 p.m. ET: Trump appears in the Rose Garden to hail a new testing strategy for coronavirus. "I say it all the time, we are rounding the corner," Trump said during the event. Many officials were at the event, socially distanced from the President, including Vice President Mike Pence, health adviser Scott Atlas, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and HHS official Admiral Brett Giroir.

Later in the day, Trump participated in debate prep sessions, according to people familiar with the matter. Those who were present in the room during the sessions included former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, presidential adviser Hope Hicks, and former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Tuesday, September 29: Presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio

2:30 p.m. ET: The President boards Air Force One alongside the first lady headed for Cleveland. Aboard Air Force One were members of his family and advisers.

4:22 p.m. ET: Trump did a walkthrough of the debate stage without wearing a mask.

9 p.m. ET: Trump's family arrives in the debate hall without wearing masks, though some photographed themselves wearing masks backstage and posted them to social media.

Wednesday, September 30: Visit to Minnesota

3:05 p.m. ET: Trump departs for Minnesota. Aboard Air Force One were US Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn; Hicks, Stephen Miller, Kushner, Dan Scavino and Mark Meadows.

10:20 p.m. ET: Trump departs Duluth on Air Force One. On the way home, officials said Hicks began displaying symptoms and isolated in a separate cabin. She is seen deplaning from the rear steps.

Thursday, October 1: Fundraisers and testing

Time unknown: Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus. Some White House staffers who were in close proximity were notified of the positive test result, one official said.

2:33 p.m. ET: Trump arrived at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for a fundraiser. It's not known who attended.

8:15 p.m. ET: In remarks recorded earlier in the day, Trump addresses the annual Al Smith dinner, which was convened virtually this year because of coronavirus. "I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight, and next year will be one of the greatest years in the history of our country," Trump said.

8:40 p.m. ET: CNN reports Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

12:54 a.m. ET: Trump tweets, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

1:05 a.m. ET: The White House releases a memo from the presidential physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, saying Trump and the first lady tested positive.

Watch more about Trump's timeline: