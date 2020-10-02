Live TV
Trump tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus updates

Live Updates

President Trump at Walter Reed after coronavirus diagnosis

By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 7:09 p.m. ET, October 2, 2020
18 min ago

Trump tweets for the first time since revealing Covid-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump tweeted a video about his condition on October 2, after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Donald J. Trump/Twitter

In his first tweet since announcing he had tested positive for Covid-19, President Trump shared words of thanks and encouragement during a short 18-second long video.

"I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support," Trump said in a video posted on his official Twitter account. "I think I'm doing very well but we're going to make sure things work out."

Watch the video:

29 min ago

President Trump spooked by coronavirus diagnosis, source says

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

President Donald Trump leaves the White House before heading to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 2. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump was spooked after he tested positive for coronavirus and has become increasingly alarmed by his diagnosis as he developed symptoms, like a fever, overnight, according to a person familiar with his reaction. 

23 min ago

President Trump has arrived at Walter Reed medical center

President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed Medical Center on October 2 in Bethesda, Maryland. CNN

President Donald Trump is at a military hospital outside Washington, DC, after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Trump arrived at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland moments ago. 

See President Trump's arrival:

35 min ago

Watch Trump board Marine One

President Donald Trump boards Marine One before heading to Walter Reed Military Medical Center on October 2. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump was spotted flashing a thumbs up while walking to board Marine One this afternoon.

Trump is on his way to Walter Reed medical center following his Covid-19 diagnosis earlier today.

See the moment:

29 min ago

President Trump has left the White House for Walter Reed medical center

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal and Betsy Klein

President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House on October 2, as he heads to Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump walked out of the residence of the White House at 6:16 p.m. wearing a mask and a suit. He waved to the media but did not stop to talk.

Chief of staff Mark Meadows, also in a mask, followed.

He boarded Marine One at 6:17 p.m.

Watch the moment:

48 min ago

What the South Lawn of the White House looked like ahead of Trump's departure

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, third from left, waits with others as President Donald Trump prepares to leave the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2 in Washington, DC. Alex Brandon/AP

CNN's Jim Acosta snapped a photo of press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wearing a mask ahead of the President's departure from the White House this afternoon aboard Marine One. 

She is standing with a group of people in the back of the photo. 

1 hr ago

Obama sends his "best wishes" to President Trump

From CNN's Jasmine Wright 

Former President Barack Obama gave his “best wishes” to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they were diagnosed with Covid-19, during a virtual fundraiser with Kamala Harris for the Biden-Harris campaign.

“Let me start by the way, by just stating that we're in the midst of a big political fight. And we take that very seriously. We also want to extend our best wishes, to Trump and Melania," he said.

“Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others who have been affected by COVID-19 around the country are getting the care that they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery,” Obama said.

"And it's important I think for all of us to remember that even when we're in the midst of big political battles with issues that have a lot at stake, that we're all Americans, and we're all human beings,” he added, "hoping that we can all be healthy."

1 hr 6 min ago

Eric Trump calls father "a true warrior"

From CNN's DJ Judd 

The President’s middle son, Eric Trump, just tweeted that his father is “a true warrior,” asking supporters for prayers.

"He will fight through this with the same strength and conviction that he uses to fight for America each and every day," he tweeted.

See his full tweet:

 

1 hr 11 min ago

Biden campaign is taking down all negative ads following Trump's diagnosis

From CNN’s Sarah Mucha

Joe Biden speaks from Grand Rapids, Michigan, on October 2.
Joe Biden speaks from Grand Rapids, Michigan, on October 2. Andrew Harnik/AP

Joe Biden's campaign is pulling all negative ads today, going all positive after President Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19, a campaign aide told CNN.

This decision was made before the White House announced that Trump will go to Walter Reed medical center.

The news was first reported by the New York Times. 