Melania Trump also experiencing mild symptoms

First lady Melania Trump tweets confirmed that she also has mild symptoms of coronavirus, but she added “overall feeling good.”
"Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery," Trump said on Twitter.
The White House has said that President Trump is also currently experiencing mild symptoms.
41 min ago
Defense secretary last saw Trump Sunday and has tested negative
From CNN's Barbara Starr
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley tested negative for Covid-19 Friday and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was tested again Friday “as planned for continuation of his travel” after testing negative on Monday and Wednesday this week, according to Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman.
Esper is currently traveling in north Africa and Hoffman said he “will not be returning to the US early.”
“Secretary Esper and Chairman Milley last met with the President on Sunday at the White House Gold Star Families event,” Hoffman said in a statement.
The have been no changes to Department of Defense alert levels, Hoffman said.
“With regard to reports about E-6B aircraft on alert status, US STRATCOM has confirmed these E-6B aircraft were part of pre-planned missions,” he said. “Any timing to the president’s announcement was purely coincidental.”
“The Secretary, Mrs. Esper, Chairman Milley, and Mrs. Milley send their thoughts and prayers to the President and First Lady for a swift recovery,” Hoffman said.
“The Secretary has expressed his appreciation for the White House’s military medical team and is confident that they will ensure that the President and First Lady – like all members of our military family – will continue to receive the best medical care in the world,” he said.
46 min ago
Here's why a negative test result is not a shield against Covid-19
“You can test negative one day and then test positive the next day, or even the same day, you can get two different results,” said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent. “It’s why testing can only go so far.”
“They need to be quarantined. Not just tested, tested is nice, it's important to have, but tests can come back false negative,” Gupta said. “Even on the day of the debate, test could have come back false negative. That's why everyone has to behave like they have the virus.”
You are most contagious before you show symptoms of Covid-19
If Trump started showing symptoms on Thursday, it probably means that he was doing most of “the viral shedding in the couple three days before that,” Gupta said. “So now you're going back to Tuesday or Monday in terms of contagiousness.”
As contact tracing gets underway at the highest levels of US government, Dr. Gupta says “we're getting a look at what should have been happening in the country all along — this level of contact tracing, quarantining. If we would be doing this, it could have helped to curb this pandemic.”
Watch:
1 hr 12 min ago
Meadows confirms the White House knew Hicks was positive before POTUS traveled
From CNN's Betsy Klein and Kaitlan Collins
Pressed by CNN’s Joe Johns on the timing of when the White House learned Hope Hicks had tested positive, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows conceded that people knew of her positive diagnosis before Marine One took off for New Jersey on Thursday afternoon for a fundraiser.
Some staffers, he said, were pulled from Marine One, raising further questions about why the trip proceeded, the President coming into contact with numerous supporters at his Bedminster club.
"I’m not going to get into the tick tock. I can tell you, in terms of Hope Hicks, we discovered that right as the Marine One was taking off yesterday," Meadows said. "We actually pulled some of the people that have been traveling and in close contact. The reason why it was reported out, just frankly, is that we had already started to contact tracing just prior to that event,” he said.
Multiple senior staffers told CNN's Kaitlan Collins they did not learn of Hicks' diagnosis until Thursday night, shortly before it was reported by Bloomberg News.
Meadows claimed that the White House acted quickly to inform the public of the President’s diagnosis.
“As you know, last night, even in the early hours of this morning, the minute we got a confirmatory test on the President, we felt like it was important to get the news out there at that time, and so that's why we sent out a tweet late, late or early this morning,” he said.
Meadows said the White House has "protocols in place" to mitigate risks and make it easier for people to social distance, but regardless, the virus is still contagious.
"What you have is a virus that is contagious – that certainly continues to be regardless of whatever protocol we have, that it has the ability to affect everybody," he said.
"I can tell you that what we're doing is focusing on the therapeutics, the vaccines, continuing to do that, and that doesn't change," Meadows added.
Meadows declined to say whether President Trump, who tested positive for coronavirus, is taking hydroxychloroquine, a treatment he repeatedly touted despite questionable benefits. Trump, he reiterated, has “mild symptoms.
“Well, I'm not going to get into any particular treatment that he may or may not have but he has mild symptoms as we look at that the doctor will continue to provide expertise in the residence. He's in the residence now, and in a true fashion he's probably critiquing the way that I'm answering these questions,” Meadows said.
1 hr 15 min ago
McConnell says Trump in "good spirits"
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Phil Mattingly
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he recently wrapped a phone call with President Trump and that he is in “good spirits,” adding that the pair "talked business."
"Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve," McConnell wrote on Twitter.
47 min ago
HHS secretary deflects questions about the safety of holding Trump rallies during a pandemic
From CNN's Amanda Watts
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar deflected pointed questions about the safety of President Trump holding rallies during the Covid-19 pandemic during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Friday.
Rep. Maxine Waters asked Azar if he thought if the President’s rallies “contributed to the increase” of Covid-19 cases?
Azar didn’t answer the question. Instead he said:
“So, we have consistent advice, which is to practice the three Ws for all individuals -- wash your hands, watch your distance, wear face coverings, avoid settings where you can't — and that applies to any setting, and people need to assess their individual circumstances.”
Waters followed up, saying that rallies where the audience is not wearing masks or socially distanced “certainly adds to the increase the possibility of these infections – is that correct?
Azar once again, “our advice has always been the same, the three Ws.”
Waters asked if Azar had “ever interacted with the President about him being a possible role model in this country?”
“I'm not going to discuss my discussions with the President,” Azar responded.
Waters asked Azar to name areas of the country that were seeing an increase in cases, and he named a handful of states in the Midwest and West. When asked to give specifics about the numbers, Azar said those were available at https://www.coronavirus.gov/.
1 hr 26 min ago
Biden has been tested for coronavirus and is awaiting results
From CNN's Sarah Mucha
Joe Biden has received his coronavirus test, and they are waiting on the results to determine whether or not he will still travel to Michigan today as planned, a source familiar tells CNN.
1 hr 28 min ago
White House chief of staff confirms Trump does have "mild symptoms"
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is speaking to the press now from the White House about President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.
"The President does have mild symptoms and as we look to try to make sure that not only his health and safety and welfare is good, we continue to look at that for all of the American people. He continues to be not only in good spirits but very energetic," Meadows said.
He said the doctors continue to monitor the President and first lady's health.
Meadows added that Trump is "staying committed to working very hard on behalf of the American people"
"We have a president that is not only on the job, will remain on the job, and I’m optimistic that he’ll have a very quick and speedy recovery," Meadows added.
1 hr 31 min ago
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains when those who test positive for Covid-19 are most contagious
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
People who test positive for Covid-19 are actually most contagious in the few days before they develop symptoms, according to CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, as President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and adviser Hope Hicks all tested positive for the virus.
“If this is the point where he started to develop symptoms, it probably meant that you were doing most of … what they call the viral shedding in the couple three days before that. OK, so today is Friday, symptoms Thursday, so now you're going back to Tuesday or Monday in terms of contagiousness. It also makes a difference on the back side in terms of when someone might be cleared from isolation,” he said.
Contact tracers would focus on that earlier time frame, Gupta explains.
President Trump has “mild symptoms” from the coronavirus, a White House official told CNN.
“I think that one the most critical points here — and I think this is what’s different about this particular virus — is that the contagiousness, like how contagious somebody is, tends to be the highest in the couple three days before they develop symptoms,” Gupta explained.