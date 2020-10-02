All planned Trump events are being postponed or going virtual, campaign says
From CNN’s Betsy Klein
The Trump campaign says all the President's planned events are being postponed or going virtual.
Here's what Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager, wrote in a statement:
“All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed. In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed. All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for Covid-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Any further information about the President will come from the White House.”
Calls ramp up for widespread testing on Capitol Hill
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett
The last 12 hours have served as a frightening reminder of just how vulnerable Capitol Hill is when it comes to coronavirus. And lawmakers are once again calling for their leadership to implement a wide-ranging testing plan to ensure the safety of not only members, but workers and aides at the Capitol complex.
Sen. Mike Lee’s positive coronavirus diagnosis – his proximity to SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barret, his participation in GOP lunches and attendance at the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Thursday – is just the latest reminder that Capitol Hill is not immune from the threat of this virus. The way that the massive complex operates can leave it more susceptible to outbreaks.
For months, Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri and chairman of the Rules Committee, has been arguing to his colleagues and Democratic and Republican leaders that the Capitol must implement a testing plan to protect staff and members. But, those calls have often fallen on deaf ears as leaders have raised concerns about the optics of Congress being regularly tested when Americans across the country have complained of long delays in getting their results.
Now, however, multiple members tell CNN that something needs to be done.
Asked if it was time for a wide-spread testing plan, one Democratic senator immediately texted CNN back, “YES.” Asked if they had talked to leadership about it, the person responded “just did.”
A Republican senator told CNN that the Senate “probably needs some kind of new procedures” in how it operates.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier today that the President’s diagnosis was evidence that “the Senate needs a testing and contract tracing program for Senators, staff and all who work in the Capitol complex.”
“We simply cannot allow the administration's cavalier attitude to adversely affect this branch of government. It is imperative that all results be made public in order to contain a possible outbreak and so we can determine the need for Senators and staff to quarantine or self-isolate,” Schumer said.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told CNN that he talked to Pelosi this morning about a testing regimen, “but we haven’t made a decision on that.”
Hoyer said a decision could be made before lawmakers return after the election.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has repeatedly pushed for testing at the Capitol and publicly disagreed with Pelosi and McConnell when they turned down rapid testing from the White House in the spring.
“With so many bodies coming in and out of here, I don’t understand why the Speaker would continue to not have testing, McCarthy told reporters Friday.
Other members have argued that it is up to individual members to get tested on their own.
“Everybody should be tested on a regular basis, but we can be tested in our local areas,” Rep. Donna Shalala, a Democrat from Florida, told reporters Friday during votes.
Notre Dame president tests positive after not wearing a mask during SCOTUS event
From CNN's Hollie Silverman and Melissa Alonso
Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a message from the school sent to members of the Campus Community Friday afternoon.
The message said Jenkins was in self-quarantine after a colleague who he was in contact with tested positive.
"Fr Jenkins was tested and found to be positive for COVID-19 too. As a result, he is entering an extended period of isolation as indicated by University medical personnel and county health officials," the message said.
"My symptoms are mild, and I will continue work from home," Jenkins said in a statement. "The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be."
The University declined to make further comment.
Some context: This comes nearly a week after Jenkins attended the announcement for Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
He was seen at the announcement shaking hands and not wearing a mask.
"I know many of you have read about the White House ceremony I recently attended. I write to express my regret for certain choices I made that day and for failing to lead as I should have," Jenkins said in the letter.
"When I arrived at the White House, a medical professional took me to an exam room to obtain a nasal swab for a rapid COVID-19 test. I was then directed to a room with others, all fully masked, until we were notified that we had all tested negative and were told that it was safe to remove our masks," he explained. "We were then escorted to the Rose Garden, where I was seated with others who also had just been tested and received negative results."
"I regret my error of judgment in not wearing a mask during the ceremony and by shaking hands with a number of people in the Rose Garden," Jenkins added.
Trump's SCOTUS pick was diagnosed with coronavirus this summer and recovered
From CNN's Jessica Schneider, Kristen Holmes and Jim Acosta
President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was diagnosed with coronavirus late this summer but has recovered, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Barrett and her husband Jessee were diagnosed. Jesse Barrett was asymptomatic but Amy Barrett felt “a little under the weather but recovered,” one of the sources said.
Barrett tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere.
He added that Barrett, who is tested daily, is following CDC guidance and was last with the President on Saturday when she was officially nominated.
Two more Covid-19 cases reported at the White House, according to memo
From CNN’s Brian Stelter
An internal memo from the White House Correspondents Association board to reporters says there are "two additional cases of COVID-19 at the White House."
The memo, obtained by CNN's Brian Stelter, says members of the media are being notified "so that you can make informed judgements."
A journalist who was tested "as part of today's in-house pool" received a preliminary positive result. And a White House staffer who sits in the "lower press" area of the West Wing received a confirmed positive result on Friday morning.
"All other journalists tested today tested negative," according to the memo.
The correspondents association board said "we can't stress enough the importance of mask-wearing, social distancing and common sense, especially on the White House complex."
"Additionally," the board said, "we are again asking journalists who are not in the pool and do not have an enclosed workspace to refrain from working out of the White House at this time."
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the correspondents association has taken a more proactive position than the Trump administration and has encouraged journalists to take common sense precautions while covering the administration.
Fauci postpones scheduled coronavirus event
From CNN Health’s Amanda Watts
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, postponed a scheduled coronavirus webcast Friday after President Trump tested positive for Covid-19.
Fauci had been scheduled to take part in a Survivor Corps webinar with Diana Berrent, who founded the Covid-19 advocacy group, at 2 p.m. ET on Friday.
Survivor Corps is a “grassroots community” of Covid-19 survivors who educate and support each other “while advocating for convalescent plasma donation and engagement in scientific trials and medical studies to help stem the tide of the pandemic and assist in the national recovery,” the group’s website says.
Survivor Corps tells CNN they will announce a new date for the event soon.
Pence says Trump is "well at this time"
From CNN’s Betsy Klein
Vice President Mike Pence led a call on protecting America’s seniors on Friday afternoon after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus.
Trump had been set to dial into the call, according to guidance released after his diagnosis that eliminated all of his other public events. Pence did not provide an explanation for Trump’s absence on the call beyond the initial diagnosis, but said Trump was “well.”
“I know many of you were expecting to hear from President Trump today, but as I'm sure you are all aware, President Trump and the first lady tested positives for Covid-19 yesterday and as the White House physician confirmed last night, pleased to report President Trump and the First Lady are both well at this time. They will remain at the White House while they convalesce,” Pence said, according to audio of the call obtained by CNN.
He continued, “But the President asked me to take this call today with Secretary Alex Azar and other team members of our teams, first and foremost, to say thank you."
Pence was speaking to state and local officials, as well as nursing home and assisted living officials, health administrators, and senior advocate organization members.
The White House has not responded to multiple requests for comment from CNN on why the President did not dial in.
WHO sends "prayers" to Trumps, but won’t comment on diagnosis
From CNN Health’s Amanda Watts
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said his prayers are with the President and first lady following their Covid-19 diagnosis.
“Overnight, we heard that the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump, tested positive for Covid-19. I want to start today by wishing them both a full and swift recovery. Our prayers are with them,” Tedros said during a media briefing.
Later in the briefing, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, said, "We don't generally comment on the behavior of any specific individual, and we don't know of risk management measures were in place around any given individual – especially someone as prominent as a president."
"Each and every individual, and each and every citizen, should be guided by the national guidance in their country," Ryan said.
Washing hands, staying a safe distance from each other, avoiding crowded spaces, wearing a mask – these are "the best way to protect society," he said.
"We will not comment on the specific risk management measures or behavior of a specific individual. We are a community. We need to get through this together. This is not the time to turn on each other," he added.
Negative Covid-19 tests for Pence and Trump family members aren't "get out of jail free cards," expert says
From CNN’s Maggie Fox
Vice President Mike Pence, as well as various Trump family members – including Trump’s son Barron and daughter Ivanka – may have just tested negative for coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean they are in the clear, one pathologist said Friday.
Dr. Alan Wells, medical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Clinical Labs, points out the rapid tests used to make quick daily diagnoses do not catch all cases, and any test performed too early will give a false negative.
People cannot test negative the day after an exposure and skip quarantine, Wells said in a statement sent to CNN.
"Testing isn’t a get out of jail free card," he said.