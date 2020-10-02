Trump appeared "tired" on Thursday and sounded hoarse, administration official says

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House on October 1. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump appeared tired over the course of Thursday prior to testing positive for coronavirus, according to people who interacted with him. However, he was not displaying severe symptoms of the disease.

A senior administration official said Friday that Trump wasn't showing major symptoms and planned to work from the White House residence.

A person who yesterday attended his fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey, said he seemed subdued when speaking to a roundtable event and later to a group of supporters gathered outside.

The person said the assumption among the attendees was that Trump was exhausted from recent campaign travel.

Other people who interacted with Trump said his voice sounded hoarse, though the assumption before he tested positive was that it was because of his recent rallies.