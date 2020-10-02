Live TV
Trump tests positive for Covid-19

live news

Live

Coronavirus updates

Live Updates

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 10:17 a.m. ET, October 2, 2020
1 hr 6 min ago

Trump appeared "tired" on Thursday and sounded hoarse, administration official says

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House on October 1.
President Trump appeared tired over the course of Thursday prior to testing positive for coronavirus, according to people who interacted with him. However, he was not displaying severe symptoms of the disease.

A senior administration official said Friday that Trump wasn't showing major symptoms and planned to work from the White House residence.

A person who yesterday attended his fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey, said he seemed subdued when speaking to a roundtable event and later to a group of supporters gathered outside.

The person said the assumption among the attendees was that Trump was exhausted from recent campaign travel.

Other people who interacted with Trump said his voice sounded hoarse, though the assumption before he tested positive was that it was because of his recent rallies.

1 hr 6 min ago

HHS secretary, who just arrived on Capitol Hill, tested negative before hearing

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who is testifying before Capitol Hill today, tested negative for coronavirus this morning. 

He tweeted his negative diagnosis and well wishes for the President earlier:

1 hr 9 min ago

McConnell on Trump: "Let's continue to pray today and every day for our President"

From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett 

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reacted to President Trump and the first lady testing positive for coronavirus, asking the American public to "continue to pray" for the Trumps.

1 hr 18 min ago

White House senior official seen without a mask while on his way to get a Covid-19 test

From CNN's Jim Acosta

Following President Trump's positive test for coronavirus, CNN's Jim Acosta reports that senior White House official Johnny McEntee passed him this morning outside the White House's West Wing.

McEntee said he was on his way to get a Covid-19 test and was not wearing a mask.

1 hr 24 min ago

Biden wishes Trumps swift recovery

From CNN’s Sarah Mucha and Arlette Saenz

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Following President Trump's positive coronavirus test, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wished President Trump "a swift recovery."

Biden is expected to get tested for coronavirus this morning, according to a source familiar with his plans. Trump and Biden shared the debate stage Tuesday night during the first presidential debate.

52 min ago

Final jobs report before the election shows a slowdown in the recovery

From CNN's Anneken Tappe and Paul R. La Monica

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
The US economy added 661,000 jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. That was a smaller jobs bump than economists were expecting.

The unemployment rate fell to 7.9% – down from 8.4% in August, and also lower than Wall Street's forecast of 8.2%.

This is the highest the unemployment rate has been ahead of a presidential election since the government started tracking the monthly rate in 1948.

The report is the last look at the labor market before the presidential election in November. The October jobs report will be published on the Friday following the election.

The pandemic has ravaged America's previously strong job market and more than 22 million jobs vanished in the spring lockdown. If President Trump loses the election, he could become the first President on record — going back to President Harry Truman — to leave the White House with fewer jobs than when he started.

Comparing presidents' jobs records in the first 44 months in office over the same time period, Trump comes last.

Wall Street will be watching health care stocks closely Friday as the need for a coronavirus vaccine becomes even more pressing. Shares of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and Moderna were all lower in early trading along with the broader market.

Watch:

1 hr 34 min ago

Trump held a fundraiser last night

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Donald Trump exits the Oval Office and walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on October 1. President Trump was traveling to Bedminster, New Jersey, for a roundtable event with supporters and a fundraiser.
A person who attended President Trump's closed fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday says there were two events: a roundtable and speech delivered to a larger crowd.

The roundtable occurred indoors at a socially-distanced table. Guests did not wear masks, but the person said the attendees were tested ahead of time.

A separate, larger event was held outdoors, with the President speaking from behind a podium set in front of the club's main doors. Most guests at that event also did not wear masks. 

It's not clear if only the roundtable guests were tested or whether all guests, including those who only attended the outdoor portion, received tests.

1 hr 33 min ago

Michigan governor hopes Trumps' diagnosis will serve as a wakeup call to America

From CNNs Melissa Alonso

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2018
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wished the President and first lady a speedy recovery and urged everyone to wear a mask, according to a statement. 

"This virus doesn't care if you're rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president," Whitmer's statement said. 

"My sincere hope is that today's news will serve as a wakeup call to every single American," said the statement. 

"Here's the good news. We can beat this enemy – but it's going to take every single one of us working together to do it. Right now the most effective weapon we have is pretty simple: it's wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth. It's washing your hands with soap and water. And maintaining six feet of physical distance from one another."  

52 min ago

President Trump tested positive for coronavirus. Here's what we know.

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins, Betsy Klein, Jim Acosta and Paul LeBlanc

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, September 29.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning, an extraordinary development coming months into a global pandemic and in the final stretch of his reelection campaign.

The diagnosis amounts to the most serious known health threat to a sitting American president in decades. At 74 years old, Trump falls into the highest risk category for serious complications from the disease, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide.

His infection with the disease could prove destabilizing in an already fraught political climate, and stock market futures tumbled on news of Trump's infection.

Trump was last seen in public on Thursday afternoon returning to the White House after a fundraising trip to New Jersey. He did not appear ill, though did not speak to reporters as he walked into his residence.

If you're just reading in now, here's what you need to know:

  • Hope Hicks tests positive: Hicks has traveled with the President multiple times recently, including to the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, and was seen boarding Marine One. A source close to Hicks told CNN that she is experiencing symptoms and is back in Washington. A source familiar with Hicks' symptoms describes her as being achy and feeling pretty bad. CNN has reached out to Hicks for comment.
  • Trump confirms he tested positive: Trump had initially tweeted late Thursday that he and the first lady were planning to quarantine after Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. Trump later tweeted that he and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus, saying they would begin their quarantine and recovery process.
  • Melania Trump says they're "feeling good": First lady Melania Trump tweeted about her positive Covid-19 test results, saying, "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements," she said. "Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."
  • White House doctor confirms diagnosis: The President's physician, Sean P. Conley, confirmed the President and first lady's diagnosis in a memo. "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence," Conley wrote.
  • Pence tests negative: Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, according to a statement tweeted by spokesperson Devin O'Malley. O'Malley said Pence has been tested every day for Covid-19 as part of his "routine for months."
  • Biden being tested this morning: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to get tested for coronavirus this morning, according to a source familiar with his plans. On Tuesday night, President Trump and Biden shared the debate stage during the first presidential debate.