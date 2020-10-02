President Trump tested positive for coronavirus. Here's what we know.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning, an extraordinary development coming months into a global pandemic and in the final stretch of his reelection campaign.
The diagnosis amounts to the most serious known health threat to a sitting American president in decades. At 74 years old, Trump falls into the highest risk category for serious complications from the disease, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide.
His infection with the disease could prove destabilizing in an already fraught political climate, and stock market futures tumbled on news of Trump's infection.
Trump was last seen in public on Thursday afternoon returning to the White House after a fundraising trip to New Jersey. He did not appear ill, though did not speak to reporters as he walked into his residence.
If you're just reading in now, here's what you need to know:
- Hope Hicks tests positive: Hicks has traveled with the President multiple times recently, including to the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, and was seen boarding Marine One. A source close to Hicks told CNN that she is experiencing symptoms and is back in Washington. A source familiar with Hicks' symptoms describes her as being achy and feeling pretty bad. CNN has reached out to Hicks for comment.
- Trump confirms he tested positive: Trump had initially tweeted late Thursday that he and the first lady were planning to quarantine after Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. Trump later tweeted that he and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus, saying they would begin their quarantine and recovery process.
- Melania Trump says they're "feeling good": First lady Melania Trump tweeted about her positive Covid-19 test results, saying, "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements," she said. "Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."
- White House doctor confirms diagnosis: The President's physician, Sean P. Conley, confirmed the President and first lady's diagnosis in a memo. "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence," Conley wrote.