Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Trump tests positive for Covid-19

live news

Live

Coronavirus updates

Live Updates

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 9:12 a.m. ET, October 2, 2020
14 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 1 min ago

President Trump tested positive for coronavirus. Here's what we know.

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins, Betsy Klein, Jim Acosta and Paul LeBlanc

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, September 29.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, September 29. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning, an extraordinary development coming months into a global pandemic and in the final stretch of his reelection campaign.

The diagnosis amounts to the most serious known health threat to a sitting American president in decades. At 74 years old, Trump falls into the highest risk category for serious complications from the disease, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide.

His infection with the disease could prove destabilizing in an already fraught political climate, and stock market futures tumbled on news of Trump's infection.

Trump was last seen in public on Thursday afternoon returning to the White House after a fundraising trip to New Jersey. He did not appear ill, though did not speak to reporters as he walked into his residence.

If you're just reading in now, here's what you need to know:

  • Hope Hicks tests positive: Hicks has traveled with the President multiple times recently, including to the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, and was seen boarding Marine One. A source close to Hicks told CNN that she is experiencing symptoms and is back in Washington. A source familiar with Hicks' symptoms describes her as being achy and feeling pretty bad. CNN has reached out to Hicks for comment.
  • Trump confirms he tested positive: Trump had initially tweeted late Thursday that he and the first lady were planning to quarantine after Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. Trump later tweeted that he and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus, saying they would begin their quarantine and recovery process.
  • Melania Trump says they're "feeling good": First lady Melania Trump tweeted about her positive Covid-19 test results, saying, "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements," she said. "Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."
  • White House doctor confirms diagnosis: The President's physician, Sean P. Conley, confirmed the President and first lady's diagnosis in a memo. "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence," Conley wrote.
1 hr 42 min ago

WHO director-general wishes Trump and first lady "full and speedy recovery"

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization's director-general, wished President Trump and first lady Melania Trump a "full and speedy recovery" on Friday.

Trump tweeted early Friday that he and the first lady tested positive for Covid-19 and will begin to quarantine immediately.

In May, Trump announced the decision to withdraw the United States from WHO. The withdrawal, which goes into effect July 6, 2021, has drawn criticism from some bipartisan lawmakers, medical associations, advocacy groups and allies abroad.

2 hr 19 min ago

Dr. Sanjay Gupta says the odds are very much in Trump's favor

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on October 1, in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on October 1, in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Given President Trump’s age and his pre-existing conditions, he’s going to be at increased risk after he tested positive for Covid-19. However, the odds are in his favor, CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said.

"The odds are very much in his favor. I don't want to unsettle people too much with this. You know, greater than 90% - 95% chance that he will get through this, still," he said on CNN's New Day.

Trump has several risk factors for more severe Covid-19 symptoms, including his age and body mass index. Men are also more likely to suffer severe illness from coronavirus than women.

Moving forward, the President needs to be in isolation "for probably up to two weeks," Gupta said.

Some context from Gupta: Isolation is different than quarantine. Isolation is for people who are infected with the virus. They've got to be isolated. All the people that he came in contact with, had close contact with — more than 15 minutes, within 6 feet — they need to be quarantined, not just tested. Tests can come back false negative. They need to be quarantined.

"We're talking about the highest levels of government. There's a lot of people [who] today will learn that they need to be in quarantine for possibly the next two weeks," he added.

Watch Dr. Gupta discuss:

2 hr 35 min ago

What world leaders and politicians are saying about Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

World leaders and politicians are reacting today to the news that President Donald Trump and Melania Trump have coronavirus. 

Here's what some of them are saying:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who contracted Covid-19 in the spring

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

“Chancellor #Merkel: I send all my best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump. I hope that you will get over the #corona infection and will soon be completely healthy again. @POTUS @FLOTUS," government spokesperson Steffen Seibert tweeted on behalf of Merkel.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

“My sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to US President Donald Trump and the First Lady, and for them to progress beyond this stage quickly in order to return to full health and wellness and to continue to lead with the valuable efforts of the United States on combating this virus worldwide, for the benefit of all humanity. May God protect our people, and all peoples of the world," the Egyptian leader said on Facebook.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Afghanistan’s Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in

“[The] First lady and I wish you and your wife a speedy recovery, along with the people of South Korea. We also would like to extend a word of consolation and encouragement to your family and the American People," he said in a letter.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

 

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

 

European Council President Charles Michel 

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

 

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

 

Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

The Kremlin

Speaking in a conference call with journalists, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "We certainly wish President Trump a speedy recovery.”

2 hr 44 min ago

Here's what CDC guidelines say should happen when someone tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters is pictured in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 14.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters is pictured in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 14. Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Trump announced early Friday he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19.

His announcement came just hours after news that Hope Hicks, one of the President's closest aides, also tested positive. Hicks had traveled with Trump multiple times recently and was seen this week with several other of the President's aides — none of whom wore masks.

"This is very concerning," says Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at UCLA. "The number of people that could potentially be exposed and at risk of contracting this virus is significant here."

There are many questions going forward — including who else may have been exposed to the virus and what the President and the first lady will need to do now.

Here's what the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says should happen when someone tests positive for the virus or is exposed to an infected individual:

  • If you test positive: People who have tested positive for Covid-19 need to go into isolation, according to guidance from the CDC updated in August. Those in isolation should stay home, unless they need to get medical care, and monitor their symptoms, according to the agency. Those infected should wear masks covering their nose and mouth when they're around others, the CDC said.
  • Who may have been exposed: According to the CDC, an infected person can spread the virus starting 48 hours before the person has any symptoms or tests positive. "By letting your close contacts know they may have been exposed to COVID-19, you are helping to protect everyone," the agency said.
  • About close contacts: The CDC says close contacts can include: anyone who was within six feet of an infected individual for at least 15 minutes; anyone who cared for someone who was infected or had direct physical contact, like hugging or kissing; anyone who shared eating or drinking utensils and anyone who may have gotten respiratory droplets from an infected individual through something like a sneeze or a cough.

Keeping reading CDC's Covid-19 guidelines here.

2 hr 12 min ago

US lawmakers, governors and national leaders wish Trump a "speedy recovery"

From CNN’s Paul Murphy and Joe Sutton

US lawmakers, state governors and national leaders tweeted their well-wishes to President Trump and Melania Trump following their diagnosis of coronavirus.

Here's what they said:

Arizona Sen. Martha McSally

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

"Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19," he said in a statement. "Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash

Rev. Jesse Jackson 

 

2 hr 49 min ago

Pompeo says he and wife tested negative for coronavirus

From CNN's Alison Main

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Dubrovnik, Croatia, on October 2, as part of a six-day trip to Southern Europe.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Dubrovnik, Croatia, on October 2, as part of a six-day trip to Southern Europe. Darko Bandic/AFP/Getty Images

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the press pool traveling with him in Dubrovnik that he and his wife tested negative for coronavirus on Friday morning.

He said he has not been with President Trump since the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House on Sept. 15, adding he's been traveling for the majority of the past 17 days.

“We are praying for the President and first lady that they’ll have a speedy recovery," Pompeo, who was wearing an American flag mask, told reporters.

Asked if he was still planning on traveling this weekend, Pompeo said "we're going to evaluate" whether it is appropriate to travel to Florida on Saturday and then to Asia on Sunday. He said "we'll spend the next few hours" consulting with medical experts on the issue, adding that his doctor in Washington and the State Department medical team had already told him it would be "perfectly fine" for him to make the trips.

"You know, we take a lot of precautions," Pompeo said when asked if he would be taking extra protective measures in light of the news. He said there would be extra contact tracing in place for people who had been to the White House.

Asked if he would get any additional briefings since he is fourth in the presidential line of succession, he replied, "I don't think so," adding that he already has had access to "just about everything" in his role.

Pompeo said no one he is traveling with is currently experiencing coronavirus symptoms and that the medical team has cleared the group to make their planned stop in Croatia. 

He said he would provide a further update to pool reporters on board the plane once he completes his planned stop in Croatia.

3 hr 14 min ago

Pence: "We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery"

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks on Covid-19 testing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on September 28.
US Vice President Mike Pence speaks on Covid-19 testing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on September 28. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted Friday that he was praying for President Trump and first lady Melania Trump's "swift recovery."

"Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery," Pence tweeted.

Pence was not in close contact with Hope Hicks, one of Trump's closest aides, top aide to the VP claims, citing how he's been on the road mostly this week. Hicks tested positive for the infection.

However, CNN's Betsy Klein noted that Pence is on camera saying he was in the Oval Office with the President on Tuesday. 

CNN's Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.

3 hr 21 min ago

Russia's Vladimir Putin sends Trump a telegram wishing him and Melania Trump a speedy recovery  

From CNN's Zahra Ullah and Anna Chernova in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin is pictured during a meeting via video conference at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in Sochi, Russia, on Monday, September 28.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is pictured during a meeting via video conference at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in Sochi, Russia, on Monday, September 28. Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent President Trump a telegram to wish him and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they tested positive for Covid-19.  

“I am sure that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus,” the Russian president said, according to a Kremlin readout of the telegram. 