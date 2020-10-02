President Trump was spooked after he tested positive for coronavirus and has become increasingly alarmed by his diagnosis as he developed symptoms, like a fever, overnight, according to a person familiar with his reaction.
President Trump at Walter Reed after coronavirus diagnosis
President Trump spooked by coronavirus diagnosis, source says
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
President Trump has arrived at Walter Reed medical center
President Donald Trump is at a military hospital outside Washington, DC, after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
Trump arrived at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland moments ago.
See President Trump's arrival:
Watch Trump board Marine One
President Trump was spotted flashing a thumbs up while walking to board Marine One this afternoon.
Trump is on his way to Walter Reed medical center following his Covid-19 diagnosis earlier today.
See the moment:
President Trump has left the White House for Walter Reed medical center
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal and Betsy Klein
President Donald Trump walked out of the residence of the White House at 6:16 p.m. wearing a mask and a suit. He waved to the media but did not stop to talk.
Chief of staff Mark Meadows, also in a mask, followed.
He boarded Marine One at 6:17 p.m.
Watch the moment:
What the South Lawn of the White House looked like ahead of Trump's departure
CNN's Jim Acosta snapped a photo of press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wearing a mask ahead of the President's departure from the White House this afternoon aboard Marine One.
She is standing with a group of people in the back of the photo.
Obama sends his "best wishes" to President Trump
From CNN's Jasmine Wright
Former President Barack Obama gave his “best wishes” to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they were diagnosed with Covid-19, during a virtual fundraiser with Kamala Harris for the Biden-Harris campaign.
“Let me start by the way, by just stating that we're in the midst of a big political fight. And we take that very seriously. We also want to extend our best wishes, to Trump and Melania," he said.
“Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others who have been affected by COVID-19 around the country are getting the care that they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery,” Obama said.
"And it's important I think for all of us to remember that even when we're in the midst of big political battles with issues that have a lot at stake, that we're all Americans, and we're all human beings,” he added, "hoping that we can all be healthy."
Eric Trump calls father "a true warrior"
From CNN's DJ Judd
The President’s middle son, Eric Trump, just tweeted that his father is “a true warrior,” asking supporters for prayers.
"He will fight through this with the same strength and conviction that he uses to fight for America each and every day," he tweeted.
See his full tweet:
Biden campaign is taking down all negative ads following Trump's diagnosis
From CNN’s Sarah Mucha
Joe Biden's campaign is pulling all negative ads today, going all positive after President Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19, a campaign aide told CNN.
This decision was made before the White House announced that Trump will go to Walter Reed medical center.
The news was first reported by the New York Times.
Congress "Gang of Eight" not briefed on Trump's health
From CNN's Manu Raju
The Gang of Eight — made up of top leaders from Congress and top lawmakers on the House and Senate intelligence committees — have not been briefed on President Trump’s health, according to two sources familiar.
The Gang of Eight typically gets briefed on classified intelligence and national security matters, the sources added.