Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for coronavirus

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, has tested positive for Covid-19, he announced in a statement.
Tillis, who is on the Senate Judiciary Committee, had attended Trump’s announcement of his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday.
"Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for Covid-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive. I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well. As we all know, Covid-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic. I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. For any North Carolinian who believes they were exposed to the virus or starts to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested to protect those around you," Tillis said in a statement today.